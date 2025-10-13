Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

It’s the last full week of Libra season, but this balance-seeking energy is hitting its peak over the coming days, which will bode well for career and finances alike. That’s because value-oriented Venus joins the sun in its harmonious home sign of Libra first thing on Monday, bringing a deep desire for diplomatic professional relationships — and perhaps a slight penchant for aesthetics over necessity, too. It’s a great week to extend an olive branch to a work contact or indulge in a decorative piece of art that will bring more beauty to your life without breaking the bank.

This week’s money tarot is here to remind everyone that they deserve a little treat sometimes — and that they don’t deserve to stay in a situation that’s draining their funds and motivation levels. Here are the cards I pulled to offer some advice on career and cash flow in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

There are few cards more luscious, luxurious, and abundant than the gorgeous and powerful Empress. This royal ruler of the Major Arcana symbolizes fertility and creativity, so you may notice that you’re really seeing the results of things you’ve invested in this week. Work projects or business endeavors you’ve nurtured throughout the recent past are finally beginning to pay off, bringing at least a bit of extra financial comfort and wiggle room. Take a deep breath and let your hair down.

Even if money’s tight, the feelings of abundance you experience this week are a beautiful reminder of all the luxuries you have access to — and the Empress wants you to enjoy every last one of them. Burn the nice candles and drink out of the crystal glasses. Life’s too short to deny yourself pleasures! Sure, it’s important to save, but your hard-earned cash doesn’t exist just to disappear into a bank account forever. Allow yourself to enjoy your material resources right now, whether that’s treating yourself to something delectable or relaxing knowing you’ve squirreled away some funds.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

It’s really challenging to admit defeat or walk away from something that you’ve poured time, energy, and emotional investment into. But if you find yourself spiraling over financial circumstances that’ve been stressing you out or a professional goal that hasn’t panned out the way you’d hoped, it may be time to call things off and move on to greener pastures. Whether it’s a raise that’s been dangled over your desk for too long or a side business you’ve been struggling to keep afloat, now’s a time to consciously cut your losses and stop letting bad situations get worse.

While you may feel like you’re giving up on a dream or harbor frustrations about the resources that you’ve sacrificed to this endeavor, letting go of what’s not working is going to relieve you of so much of your money-related worry and anxiety right now. Like the figure on the card, you shouldn’t be afraid to pack up and leave all your empty cups behind. Trust that lucrative (and less-stressful!) opportunities are waiting just around the river bend.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The Knights of the tarot are always on a mission, focused on accomplishing some meaningful task or delivering some important message. And this particular cavalryman knows that moving slowly, steadily, and methodically is the best way to conquer your material goals right now. You’ll likely have the opportunity to charge forward on something at work this week, whether that’s a professional project or an impending promotion. But instead of diving into these next moves head-first and rashly, take a pause and decide on the best course of action using logic and practicality — just as the Knight of Pentacles would.

This card represents the power of planning, productivity, and putting in hard work. It bodes very well for career-related successes, especially if you’re able to channel your ambition into laying out one efficient and well-thought-out step at a time. There’s no need to rush to get where you want to be. Always weigh the pros and cons and trust the process.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

