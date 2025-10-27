Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

There are both tricks and treats in store for work and finances this week, especially as intellectual Mercury enters free-spirited Sagittarius on Oct. 29. This mentally-focused planet tends to look more at the big picture rather than the little details when its in this spontaneity-loving fire sign — so while it’s great for coming up with grandiose ideas and exploring new avenues when it comes to income streams and career paths, it can be easy to overlook the more minor, everyday logistics that keep the wheels turning.

However, the cosmos is also delivering a series of gorgeous trine aspects involving go-getter Mars, abundant Jupiter, and down-to-business Saturn — this is also one of the luckiest weeks of the season for making passionate moves toward your long-term goals.

It’s good that luck is on your side, as this week’s money tarot reading asks everyone to have faith that things will work out eventually and trust in the universe’s plans. Check out the cards below to guide you on cash flow and career in the week ahead. Happy Halloween!

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Times have likely been tough financially lately, but trust that a beautiful new beginning is about to unfold. The Star is one of the most auspicious cards in the tarot, symbolizing the cleansing power of rebirth after a period of darkness. Just as rainbows appear after a storm, your recent struggles and challenges have paved the way for an entirely new era to come to be. Whatever has been lost probably didn’t have the lasting power that you thought — but the new fiscal opportunities that are materializing now will be planted in much more fertile soil, where they can grow deep roots.

Similar to the way people can make a wish on a shooting star, this card also symbolizes an opportunity to make a wish on a lucky star of your own. Focus on what you’re trying to manifest in your financial life and approach things with a sense of hope and faith. Anything is possible.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

With so much economic instability and money stressors, it’s easy to get caught up in worrying what could happen to the future of your finances. But if you find yourself future-tripping and focusing on possible worst-case scenarios, the Ten of Pentacles wants you to ground yourself in your current circumstances and find trust in the way things often work out in the end. This card depicts an older man sitting in an ornate throne on his property, surrounded by his lush gardens, loyal dogs, and some of the younger members of his family — all things that he’s built up or earned over the course of his lifetime.

Good things take time to build, and everyone has ups and downs on their journeys to success. Have some faith in the fact that your current struggles can and will be resolved in time. Try to look at the big picture and not catastrophize what’s happening now. You’re in this for the long haul, and you’re always learning, growing, and refining your ability to achieve your dreams.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Sometimes emotions can seep into career matters, and this week, you might find that you’ve invested your heart into things that are crossing wires with work. The Three of Swords depicts a heart pierced with three daggers, with storm clouds pouring rain down behind it — so it’s not surprising to know that this is the quintessential card of heartbreak, grief, and painful memories of past experiences. The dramatic and straightforward imagery speaks volumes, even without further explanation.

With this energy at play, there may be some unfortunate losses at work that are bringing down your mood. Perhaps it’s a professional endeavor that isn’t yielding the profits you’d hoped, or some meaningful gigs you’ve pursued with a lot of enthusiasm that haven’t wound up going in your favor. Whatever it is that’s got you in your feelings when it comes to your career, know that you have the power to heal and learn from these events. Acknowledge what’s hurting and try to understand why it’s impacting your heart instead of trying to run from the sadness. Whatever’s happening now won’t keep you down for long.

