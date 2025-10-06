Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Happy full moon! This week kicks off with the Harvest Moon in Aries on Monday — a cosmic event that can send even the most nonchalant folks into a tizzy of fixation, impulsivity, and emotions. It’s intense, but it’s all in the name of balance. A couple of days later, a gorgeous alignment between luxury-loving Venus and lucky Jupiter sets the stage for some serious abundance-making. This is a great time to get the ball rolling on any financial or professional intentions you’ve set for yourself.

This week’s money tarot has a little bit of everything (lions, tigers, and the deceitful Seven of Swords, oh my). But there’s plenty of good to work with, so do some full moon manifesting and peep what the cards have to say about your career and cash flow in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Uh oh. See that greedy little trickster running away with an armful of swords on the Seven of Swords card? This guy is all about deception, so you’ll want to be extra careful about who you do business with this week. It’s possible that someone could try to pull a fast one on you by presenting a deal in an intentionally misleading way, or otherwise coming at you with ulterior and self-interested motives. Either way, be extra wary of people who are suddenly fluttering about your orbit, acting like they might want something you have. They may not have your best interests at heart and may not be coming forward with honesty.

Of course, this doesn’t mean you need to be so paranoid that you lose all faith in your colleagues, clients, or business partners. It’s simply a warning to trust your gut and take steps to ensure you’re not being taken advantage of. It can also serve as a reminder to you not to be shady with others around money matters and take care to see that all your dealings are above board.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

It’s only natural to have some money anxiety if you’re dealing with debts, struggling with your income, or anticipating some hefty upcoming costs. But with the fulfilling and victorious World card showing up here, there’s a good indication that you’ll wind up coming out on top. This is the final card in the tarot’s Major Arcana, symbolizing the meaningful completion of a task and all the magic, contentment, and pride that come along with it. Right now, you’re likely on the heels of some sort of financial or professional successes — but are you too stressed out to really be able to enjoy and celebrate them?

Take a moment this week to zoom out and look at the big picture. The world is a vast place, full of endless opportunities to achieve your goals (and generate exciting new ones!). This card reminds you of all that you’ve already accomplished and all that you should be proud of. You’re capable of making really big things happen and seeing projects through to the end, so there’s no reason why you won’t be able to problem-solve your way into a solution for any financial worries you’re currently experiencing. Trust yourself.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

Whether you’ve been at your job for the past few decades or you just onboarded yesterday, the trick to slaying the game this week is keeping an open mind. The Page of Swords is one of the most curious, inquisitive, and knowledge-hungry characters in the whole tarot, and their buoyant and optimistic energy should inspire you to approach life with a sense of whimsy, fascination, and innocence. New ideas are flowing right into your head, and opportunities to learn new things that’ll supplement your work are all around you. Don’t assume you know how things are going to turn out, because life has a way of surprising even the most experienced folks.

The one drawback to this Page is that they can sometimes get stuck in a snowglobe of new ideas and experiences, then struggle to flip themselves into the action stage of their plans. Let yourself soak up all the career-related wisdom that you can this week, but then commit to taking some tangible next steps toward your goals to ensure this clever and creative energy doesn’t go to waste.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

For more, check out your horoscope.