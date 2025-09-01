Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Happy September! Logistical planet Mercury enters pragmatic Virgo as the week begins, giving all zodiac signs loads of mental clarity that’ll help with practical planning and organization. It’s a great time for considering decisions or having conversations that relate to tangible matters like money and career, so put this clear-thinking vibe to good use.

The week wraps up with a powerful lunar eclipse, which can shake you loose of any delusions that are keeping you from seeing the truth of what’s right in front of you. This let’s-get-real energy is also heavily reflected in this week’s money tarot reading, so cut through the BS and start facing your financial situation with courage.

Read on to see which cards I pulled to offer some insight into what’s happening with your financial and professional life in the week ahead.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

As eclipse season approaches, things tend to happen on a much speedier timeline — and based on the presence of the Knight of Swords, that lightning-fast vibe definitely applies to your financial situation this week. Opportunities could come up quickly and out of nowhere, forcing you to jump into immediate action and make split-second decisions.

Acting hastily has its drawbacks, and it’s nice to have time to think things through, but that luxury isn’t always available. The message of this tarot cavalryman is that when it’s time to go, it’s time to go — so get clear on your vision and destination as fast as you can, and then charge full-speed ahead toward it without second-guessing yourself. Ditch the self-doubt and channel all your focus into getting where you need to go, whether that means going all-in on a time-sensitive investment or pulling out all the stops to fight for the promotion you know you deserve.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

When financial problems arise, it can feel like you’re being crushed under the weight of all the stress, worry, and uncertainty. And with the Ten of Wands showing up this week, you’re likely feeling some of that terribly burdensome pressure right now. This card depicts someone struggling to carry an oversized load of wands all by himself, symbolizing the feeling of isolation that comes with bearing the brunt of your struggles without any help.

However, the silver lining to this card is that a village lies not far ahead of this weary wanderer’s path. So while it may feel like you have to deal with your problems all alone, there is likely more support available to you than you realize — in fact, it might be right in front of you. Whether you seek out financial assistance from a professional or simply open up to a friend about your money woes, you can lighten your load this week by reaching out for help and reminding yourself that you’re not alone. Your problems may not magically disappear, but you’ll feel a lot more equipped to handle them when you’re not carrying all that baggage by yourself.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

People are often taught to try to separate their inner feelings from their professional life, but there’s always room for empathy in the workplace. And this week, you may need to lean into your emotional intelligence as you navigate your way through it all. The Queen of Cups is the ultimate symbol of empowered compassion. She’s confident in her own vulnerability and also fully open to understanding the complex feelings of others.

Being sensitive isn’t a weakness. In fact, there’s a lot of strength in allowing yourself to feel and lead with your heart. Whatever comes up in the workplace this week will require more than just logic and strategy — and by being willing to use your emotional sensibilities to make decisions, you’ll find yourself in a place of success and impress the right people.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

