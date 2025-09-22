Your Bank Account This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Happy autumn equinox! Summer has officially come to an end, and fall has arrived, ringing in Libra season right alongside it. This week is a good time to find your footing after the chaos of eclipse season and embrace balance in all things — including (but not limited to) your wallet. Action planet Mars also enters stealthy Scorpio as the week begins, inspiring everyone to be a little more ambitious and strategic when it comes to career moves and generally going after their goals.

Based on this week’s money tarot reading, there could be some financial challenges to work through right now. Thankfully, it also appears there are plenty of incoming opportunities that serve as hopeful lights at the end of this not-so-lengthy tunnel. Read on to see what the cards have to say about your work and money life this week.

Card 1: What do you need to know about your finances this week?

Let’s face it: Times are tough in some way for almost everyone right now, and you might be feeling the sting of financial difficulties even more than usual this week. The Five of Pentacles is a quintessential card of scarcity, struggle, and the feeling of being left out in the cold without the resources you need to take care of yourself. It may feel like you’ve hit a low point in some way, where it seems there’s nowhere to turn and no way out of this dark period.

The card depicts two dirty and miserable-looking people staggering through a snowstorm wearing tattered clothes, no shoes, and suffering from some physical injuries. They’re clearly down on their luck and having a hard time. However, behind them is the lit-up stained glass window of a church, indicating that a warm meal and protection from the elements are available to them. You may be facing financial hardships and struggling with a lack of hope, but the first step to changing your situation is to ask for help. Even if the people around you can’t solve all your problems, they can at least get you out of the worst of the storm so you can think a little more clearly.

Card 2: How can you feel less anxious about money?

If the above Five of Pentacles is any indication, then there might be some serious money anxieties plaguing you this week and some very real struggles to deal with. If that’s the case, it’s important to ground yourself, take a step back, and be patient as you wait for your efforts to pan out. The figure on the card stands at the edge of a cliff with a wand in hand, looking over the water and taking note of the ships coming in and out of the harbor. From this vantage point, it’s easy to see what’s on the faraway horizon, symbolizing the necessity of observing the goings-on around you and anticipating what may happen next.

Instead of worrying about what’s to come and assuming the worst, embrace this more realistic approach and try to assess what outcomes are most likely and least likely, based on all the different factors at play in your situation. If you’ve applied for a new job, what are the chances that you’ll get a call back — and if they’re low, what’s your plan B? If you’re working on a tight budget, what upcoming financial burdens should you have on your radar ahead of time? Giving yourself a birds-eye view of your situation can help you make the right moves and counter potential issues.

Card 3: What will impact your career this week?

The passionate and hopeful energy of the suit of Wands is back again, but this time it’s the Two of Wands. The imagery of this card is similar to the Three of Wands — except instead of looking out at what’s coming in and out of his harbor, this character is gazing into a globe that he’s holding up in front of him. This represents the vast potential that lies at your fingertips right now in your career life. You may not realize it yet, but you’ve got a whole universe of opportunities to explore if you let yourself stay open to the possibilities.

Right now — despite any struggles you may be dealing with in the finance department — you’ve truly got the world at your fingertips when it comes to work. You mustn’t limit your options to what seems easy or close to home. This card’s energy is global, and sometimes it can indicate that there are actual travels coming up. You may find out that an upcoming work trip could take you to a faraway place, or you may stumble upon a job opportunity that would require you to relocate to a new city. Think big.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.

For more, check out your horoscope.