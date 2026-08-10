Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of August 10 – 16

Sit back, relax, and enjoy the wild ride of the solar eclipse this week — because what’s the point of stressing yourself out over things you can’t control, right? This week’s tarot reading agrees, as it’s brought us one of the deck’s most luxurious and unbothered queens: The Empress. This iconic tarot character knows she’s too blessed to be stressed, and the overall message of this card is about enjoying the fruits of your labor and giving yourself a chance to soak in all the magic you’ve created.

As you can see in the image of the card below, the Empress is lounging on a gorgeous throne in a lush garden while wearing a flowing gown covered in flowers, a star-studded crown, and holding an ornate scepter. She’s the epitome of pleasure, leisure, and luxury — and she’s giving you permission to soak up all the good and glamorous parts of your life this week instead of simply grinding toward the next big thing. What’s the point of pursuing things you want if you don’t take the time to enjoy them? Slow down and embrace your physical senses, allowing yourself to feel every pleasant sensation and experience that life has to offer.

In addition to pleasure, the Empress also symbolizes fertility, creation energy, and abundance. Let go of thoughts of scarcity as much as you can this week and invite in a deeper sense of inspiration. You have the potential to be extraordinarily creative and prolific at the moment, but forcing yourself into work mode isn’t the Empress’ style. Instead, she does what feels good to her at the time — which is many things, given that she knows so well how to appreciate the richness of the present. Channel that energy and do the same by living in the moment and enjoying even the small pleasures life has to offer.

With that in mind, find ways to express your creativity, joy, and gratitude, whether you do so by cooking a meal, working on something artistic, pursuing a passion project, or enjoying time with someone you care about. No matter what you do, try to find the beauty in it. Even stressful things or banal responsibilities have a silver lining, and this luxe goddess-like figure in the tarot knows exactly how to bask in the glow of the sunshine, no matter how small the sliver.