This week begins fresh off of the total solar eclipse on Aug. 12, which heralded the summer’s eclipse season and kicked off a serious period of ego-shedding and personal growth. Everyone is now in the mystical yet chaotic portal between this month’s pair of eclipses, and this week’s tarot card highlights the transitional and unsettled energy of this highly charged moment. You’ve just come out the other side of the eclipse, but has the dust settled enough to be able to see what lies ahead? With the Moon card showing up here, the answer is probably not.

It feels appropriate to see the Moon here, given the immense amount of lunar power that’s being wielded by the cosmos right now, with August’s back-to-back solar and lunar eclipses. Each of these two lunations hold the intensity and impact of multiple new or full moons rolled into one, so it’s no surprise that many people have experienced destabilizing shake-ups or sudden twists of fate during this time.

The Moon in the tarot is about the things you’ve not yet been shown, or are unable to see as of yet. It’s usually an indication that whether your realize it or not, you’re in the dark about something, and there are important things going on behind the scenes that you don’t know about. Don’t operate under the impression that you have all the facts or know all you need to know, because there’s almost certainly more to the story that will change the way you think about things once it emerges. Keep this in mind before making any big decisions or rash moves.

Ambiguity isn’t a fun space to be stuck in, but there’s more to the Moon card than being lost in the abyss of nighttime’s shadows. In astrology, the moon is the celestial body that rules people’s private and sensitive interior worlds — theirs emotions, their memories, and their intuition. So when the Moon in the tarot shows up, it’s time to use this lunar-ruled inner knowing to guide you instead of relying on external observations.

With that in mind, it’s particularly important to listen to your gut feelings this week. Does something seem off but you aren’t sure why? Go with your instinct and steer clear of it, even if logic doesn’t appear to be on your side. This works the other way, too. If something just feels right despite not looking like the most obvious path forward on paper, it’s fair to trust that your heart is picking up on something that your brain hasn’t made sense of yet.

Treading lightly is a good rule of thumb this week, since there’s certainly more to things than what meets the ete. What you can rely on, however, is your intuition — so tune into your higher psychic frequency and let that wisdom lead the way instead.