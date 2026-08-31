Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of August 31 - September 6

Last week’s lunar eclipse was a doozy, but it served an important purpose: It began writing the final chapter of whatever eclipse story started unfolding for you two long years ago. Loosening your grip on the illusion of control and allowing yourself to surrender to life’s ever-changing flow is one of the most meaningful lessons this eclipse series is teaching people. As a result of your spiritual growth and emotional efforts, you may find that you feel more open to exploring new worldly endeavors, too.

Keep an open heart either way, as this week’s tarot card pull is the industrious, driven, and positive-minded Page of Pentacles. All of the tarot’s Pages have a beautifully youthful, innocent, and eager energy about them — but don’t mistake their naiveté for foolishness. Pages approach all things with a kind of idealism and open-mindedness that you’ll rarely see from jaded adults who have been hardened by their past experiences. A Page’s imaginations is fully intact, and they’ve got no shortage of hope and faith when visualizing the things they’d like to accomplish.

In this case, the Page is of the earthy suit of Pentacles. This means that the inspiration that’s struck this tarot youth is likely related to a tangible endeavor — such as career, finances, or some other measurable resource. With the Page showing up as this week’s symbol, you’re more likely to experience a similar boost of excitement, creativity, and motivation around a new work or money-related project this week, too.

OK, so you’ve got a new idea or a fresh path to follow, but you may not have a solid plan just yet on how you’ll move from point A to point B. Not to worry! This week, the most important thing is to approach this new spark of excitement and inspiration with the heart and mind of a student. What new skills do you need to acquire to reach your current goal? What risks might you have to take if you want a shot at manifesting this vision? Are you willing to start from scratch in order to turn your dream into a reality?

Instead of seeing the path ahead as being too long, difficult, or full of roadblocks, try to see your potential journey as an opportunity to do new things, gain wisdom and skill, and expand your areas of expertise. Remember: No one is ever too old, smart, or experienced to be a student of life. If you’re down to work hard, be patient, and maintain a positive attitude, you’ll find that things tend to work out more favorably.