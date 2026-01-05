Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of January 5 - 11

Your tarot pull for the week is Judgment, a major arcana card that represents reflection, renewal, and rebirth. In the days ahead, you get to revel in all three.

Before you dive into mapping out 2026 (FYI, try bingo vision board), this card asks you to take one last glance back at 2025. While the name seems harsh, Judgment isn’t about critiquing yourself or ruminating over your failures. In this case, it’s about noticing the things you’re officially ready to leave behind.

This card suggests you’ll have a moment of clarity, so pay attention to little knocks from your intuition. Maybe you’ll realize you’re finally in the mood to block your ex. Maybe you want to release lingering guilt or sign up for a new kind of workout class. Let yourself get excited about change as you head into the first full week of the year.

If you do fall back into old patterns, expect a speedy reality check. For example, if you dare text your ex one last time, you could be left on read. Like a splash of cold water to the face, the rejection will help you move on. It’s time to make decisions your future self will applaud.

This card is also a reminder to forgive yourself. If you slip back into an old habit, the world will keep turning. Mistakes should be left in the past. Instead of hating on yourself or wishing things had gone differently, trust that you learned valuable lessons. Every day is another chance to grow.

This tiny shift in perspective will lift an immense amount of weight off your shoulders and get you excited about what’s next. Once you’ve shed the thoughts, people, and activities that are no longer meant for you, you’re left with a clean slate. Who do you want to be in 2026? What do you want to do? As Natasha Bedingfield taught us, the rest is still unwritten.

For more, check out your horoscope.