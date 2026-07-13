Some big things have already been set in motion, and the best thing you can do now is step back and assess your surroundings so they don’t catch you by surprise. The card that came up for this week’s tarot reading is the Three of Wands, which depicts a person from behind standing at the edge of a cliffside, overlooking a body of water. From his bird’s eye view, he’s able to see far off into the horizon and watch the ships coming in and out of the harbor. He stands confidently with a tall wooden staff in hand, planted firmly in the earth below — symbolizing the fact that he’s grounded and steady, calmly embracing a state of observation rather than action.

This week, you should focus your energy less on taking big steps or making big plans, and more on taking an inventory of what’s heading in and out of your harbor. Sure, you can’t foresee everything that lies ahead, as there will always be something that could unexpectedly pop out from behind a blind spot, catching you off-guard. But by intentionally watching the comings and goings of things around you and taking note of what is and isn’t falling into place, you can give yourself a pretty good idea of what to expect in the near future — which also gives you the chance to better prepare yourself for your next steps. Even if you can’t change what’s going on, being aware and informed can help you navigate the incoming energies with more control and less confusion.

This tarot pick also happens to be beautifully aligned with the current astrology, as the summer’s Mercury retrograde is still going strong for the entirety of the week ahead. Mercury retrograde is a notoriously bad time for big decisions or sudden moves, as it’s easier than usual to overlook important details or lack clear understanding of a situation. Instead, this transit’s slowed-down and backward-focused energy favors reviews, revisions, and — once again — observation rather than action. This kind of calm and objective assessment of information is the best way to work with the retrograde’s vibe, and that’s exactly what the Three Of Wands is here to encourage. Keep your finger on the pulse of what’s going on around you and you’ll be ready to jump into action once the retrograde ends next week.