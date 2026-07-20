Hooray! The sun is entering its sparkly and creative home sign of Leo this week, officially solidifying the “hot girl summer” portion of the current season. Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde is coming to an end, which should help relieve some of the scheduling issues, mental fog, and communication struggles that have plagued everyone over the past weeks. There’s a lot to celebrate astrologically — but based on this week’s tarot reading, that sentiment probably applies to whatever’s happening in your personal life this week, too.

The Six of Wands is the quintessential card of pride and success. It depicts someone with a victory wreath on his head riding his horse into town, with a group of people walking beside him, cheering him on. The figure sits atop his horse in a confident and powerful upright stance while holding a tall wooden wand, adorned with a second victory wreath. He has clearly returned victoriously from some sort of mission or journey, and he’s soaking up the spotlight while basking in all the encouraging energy coming from the crowd.

You may find that some of your goals come to fruition this week, or an accomplishment of yours suddenly becomes very visible. Perhaps you’ve completed a big project, reached a meaningful milestone in a relationship, or gotten good feedback about something you’ve been working toward. Whatever it is that you’re celebrating, it’ll probably find its way into the spotlight whether you put it there or not — but this card encourages you to take your moment in the sun and enjoy every second of it. You have every reason to feel good about how far you’ve come, and this is not a time to be overly humble about your achievements.

Ultimately, the Six of Wands is a reminder that you not only deserve to be celebrated, but the people around you really do want to celebrate you. So let them! Allow those closest to you — whether they’re your family, friends, lovers, or colleagues — to be proud of your success and give you the praise you’ve earned. Don’t downplay people’s compliments or get bashful about the positive attention. Instead, practice accepting the love, support, and encouragement that others want to offer you. After all, Leo season starts this week, so you have cosmic permission to be extra loud and proud and confident in all that you do.