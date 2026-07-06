Your Tarot Reading For The Week of July 6 – 12

Mercury retrograde is raging hard this week, bringing all sorts of delays, crossed wires, and misunderstandings that can make it hard to gain momentum on almost anything. While this backspin really throws a wrench in things like logistics, communication, and timing, it’s not without its silver linings. Mercury retrograde is an ideal time to press pause on your forward-moving endeavors and do an internal assessment of where things stand. Reviewing your options, revising your plans, and reflecting on your recent choices are really helpful ways to work with the retrograde energy instead of against it. In other words, it’s time to tap into some solitaire magic.

That leads me to your tarot reading for this week, which features none other than The Hermit himself. This is one of the 22 Major Arcana cards, all of which usually highlight more significant themes going on in your life — and with the cosmic weather that’s happening this week, this one feels more than appropriate.

The card itself depicts an older fellow with a white beard wearing a long grey hooded cloak that appears almost monk-like in style. His eyes are gazing downward peacefully, and he holds a long wooden staff in one hand with a bright lantern in the other, lighting up the space in front of him. The Hermit is traveling alone, but that doesn’t mean he feels lonely. In fact, his solo journey is what’s brought so much peace, knowledge, and illumination to his life.

Despite the connotations of the title, this card doesn’t mean you need to cut yourself off from society and go hide in the woods alone all week (although if you do, more power to you). All you really need to do is find some ways to turn the volume down on the outside chatter and tune into your inner voice. As you go about your daily life, you’re constantly under the influence of all sorts of opinions, thoughts, experiences, and perspectives that aren’t your own — and these can cause you to subconsciously suppress your true feelings or distract you from coming to your own important realizations.

Getting more conscious about your exposure to outside influences is a good first step to being able to shine your light inward and explore yourself through a more introspective lens. You have all the clarity you need within you already, and the answers to your questions are just beneath the surface. However, if you keep seeking answers elsewhere, you may never arrive at the authentic conclusion that was within you the whole time.

Trust yourself to know what’s best for you, and give yourself the opportunity to be able to hear to your intuition. Carve out whatever space, quiet, and solitude you need to get in touch with your higher self and start exploring the inner world of your feelings, knowledge, and truth.