Your Tarot Reading For The Week of June 22 – 28

Sometimes you don’t need someone to wave a magic wand over your circumstances and change them in order for you to figure out a path forward. Sometimes you just need to change your perspective. That’s what the Hanged Man is advising you to do, anyway. This week’s card pull comes from the tarot’s Major Arcana, meaning it speaks to larger themes in people’s lives — shaping situations and causing ripple effects that could last beyond just this week.

The card depicts a man hanging upside down on a wooden pole. He appears peaceful, as though hanging there by choice and not as a part of some capture, and he’s got a glowing halo of wisdom shining from his head. The Hanged Man is there by choice, as he knows that pulling away from the action and looking at his surroundings from an inverted perspective will allow him to see things that he may have missed before. And this week, you will benefit from doing the same.

Instead of making this week about action and planning, see if you can step back from whatever’s happening and simply observe instead. When you detach yourself from the hustle and bustle of your situation and take things in as a non-judgmental outsider, you’re inevitably going to gain new insights. You know how if you look at something upside down, reversed, or in a different colorway, that thing can change shape and appear as something entirely different — something you’d never have clocked otherwise? Such is the power of the Hanged Man’s unusual and topsy-turvy point of view.

The insights you’ll gain by looking at your life through a fresh and different lens this week will be important and enlightening, as symbolized by the bright yellow halo of revelation around the Hanged Man’s head. You may have some meaningful epiphanies, finally making sense of something or connecting dots that had never aligned for you previously. Instead of jumping into action, use this time to watch, listen, and take things in. Objective observation will give you clarity, context, and an overall sense of calm.

Luckily, new perspectives should come more naturally this week anyway, as the sun entered soft-hearted and sensitive Cancer as of June 21 — meaning that both Cancer season and summertime have officially arrived, switching up both the cosmic and astronomical scene. Combine that emotionally-driven Cancer intuition with the clever and logical insights you’ve honed through the past month of Gemini season and take in your surroundings. There’s lots to be learned by simply looking at things in a new light.