Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of March 23 - 29

Your pull for the week is the Five of Cups, which represents sadness, disappointment, and loss. As far as tarot cards go, this one isn’t the cheeriest. It shows someone looking down at a bunch of spilled goblets... and it’s kind of a bummer.

The card suggests a few things might not go your way in the days ahead. Sometimes that’s just how life is. Not everything can be perfect, and some days are definitely going to be worse than others. But this card suggests there’s a hidden message in it all.

Instead of stressing over mishaps, this week offers an opportunity to practice looking on the bright side. If you peek behind the person in the image, there are two cups still standing, but because they’re so focused on the three that spilled, they don’t even see them.

It’s a reminder that obsessing over the bad often causes you to miss the good. This is similar to the burnt toast theory, which suggests there might be a grand reason for why something doesn’t go your way. [tk explanation for the theory]

Try to keep perspective if your plans go awry. Did you make a mistake? Or not achieve a goal? When you look at the situation with a fresh perspective, you might be able to see that the setback redirected you to somewhere even better.

While the Five of Cups is all about looking for silver linings as you go about your day, it’s especially helpful when you sit up in bed at 3 a.m. and fret over something big that happened years ago.

If you’re still stung over a breakup, for example, see if you can look for a few positives — maybe you learned about yourself in the relationship, or realized what you don’t want in a partner. It’s also possible that your ex was holding you back, or life has gotten so much lighter without them, even if you can’t see it just yet.

This card also reminds you to learn from mistakes so you don’t keep repeating them. If you feel like you missed a major opportunity in your career, take this is your sign to jump on the very next opportunity that comes your way. Now that you know what it looks and feels like for something to pass you by, you’ll be less likely to make the same mistake in the future.

The Five of Cups encourages you to be positive, but that don’t mean you need to be ecstatic 24/7. It’s OK to take some time this week to wallow. It might mean writing in your journal, going on a silent walk, or just having a day where you allow yourself to be kind of blah. Feel it all so you can let it go and be ready for what’s next.

For more, check out your horoscope.