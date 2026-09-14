The tidy, efficient, and attentive vibes of Virgo season are coming in strong this week, as it’s the final stretch of the sun’s annual journey through this earth sign. As everyone prepares to close the chapter on summer and embrace the upcoming autumn equinox and seasonal change, there are few cards more beautiful than the Ten of Pentacles to remind you to be grateful for all the things you’ve grown and built.

The suit of pentacles is often associated with the material and tangible realms — think resources, money, work, physical efforts, realism, foundations, and practicality. Tens are the highest evolution of the suit, meaning that something is wrapping up and coming to a close. The card itself depicts an older gentleman in an ornate robe sitting on a throne in his property’s lush garden, looking peacefully at the younger generation of his family while his loyal dogs sit at his feet. He’s created a beautiful life for himself, he feels good about it, and he’s taking this opportunity to soak up all the success with gratitude.

This week, think of this card as your reminder to reflect on the things you’ve built or invested yourself in recently. How are your efforts rippling outward and affecting others? Have you given yourself an opportunity to feel proud of yourself? Are you able to take a step back and enjoy the fruits of your labor rather than pushing yourself to keep going? Let yourself celebrate whatever stability you’ve secured and honor your accomplishments — because no one can take those away from you.

It’s interesting to note that last week’s tarot card was also a ten of its suit: the Ten of Swords. This card indicated facing a more difficult ending that required accepting loss or defeat and letting go. The Ten of Pentacles, however, is a much different energy. This card implies that there’s been a satisfying sense of completion that should bring you a deep sense of pride, peace, and material security.

Whatever the case may be, trust that you’ve created a legacy for yourself that’s here to last. Your recent successes aren’t likely to crumble overnight, because one thing this card is great for supporting is lasting power. Your efforts will continue to pay dividends and will bring a sense of stability for a long time to come.