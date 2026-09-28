A Tarot Reading For The Week Of September 28 - October 4, 2026

Some people say that if you want something done right, you have to do it yourself. While this can sometimes be true, living by that kind of sentiment will only leave you exhausted, overburdened, and spread thin this week. Why would you waste loads of time trying to become an expert at everything when you can stay in your lane and simply focus on what you’re good at? What if you shared those other tasks with people who already have the skills to tackle them?

This kind of collaborative approach is at the heart of this week’s tarot card reading. The Three of Pentacles is about working together and creating things in conjunction with others instead of taking it on solo. Cooperation is what will make things happen now, so it’ll be helpful to embrace a teamwork-centered mindset.

The imagery on the card itself depicts three people — an architect, a builder, and a priest — and according to the lore, they’ve come together with the intention to build a church. All three of these professionals have their own areas of expertise and background experiences, so they bring a unique and refined set of skills to the table.

Imagine a lifelong religious devotee suddenly attempting to draw out the building plans for an elaborate cathedral. Or a construction worker trying to become an expert on the aesthetics, vibes, and requirements necessary to create a place of worship. Doesn’t sound like the most sensible plan, does it? But because there are multiple minds and sets of hands working in tandem on this project, the church will be the absolute best that it can be.

Whatever you do this week, the Three of Pentacles wants you to keep teamwork in mind. This could manifest as anything from a group brainstorming meeting at work or a collaborative effort to make a social event happen with your squad of friends. Asking people to do something that’s well within their wheelhouse is both helpful for you and flattering for them. Who doesn’t want to feel useful and good at something?

This card can also be a reminder that you’ve got some untapped resources in your corner in the form of friends, colleagues, or community members in general — and it’s time to start utilizing those connections. If you’ve got goals you’re working toward, chances are there are people in your circle who could easily lend a helping hand, freeing you up to devote more energy to your core skills and visions.