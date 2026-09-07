Your Tarot Reading For The Week Of September 7 - 13

There’s a new moon in Virgo coming up this week, and it’s all about taking inventory of your messes and tidying things up. Virgo zodiac energy seeks efficiency, simplicity, and clarity. And what’s one thing that can hold you back from seeing things clearly or de-cluttering your mind? Holding onto things that are long gone.

Under this week’s new moon, it’s time to let yourself start fresh and create a more functional and practical system to keep your mind, heart, and daily life running smoothly — and this week’s tarot card pull lets you know exactly what you need to do to make that happen. The Ten Of Swords is about having to accept that something has come to an end, and understanding that there’s no going back to the way things were.

Like the figure on the card, who lies motionless on the ground with ten swords pierced through his back, you’ve may have dealt with some loss around a specific situation recently — too much loss for this particular situation to recover from. However, knowing cognitively that something is over and done doesn’t mean you’ve fully accepted that as your reality. This week, it’s more important than ever that you come to terms with what life looks like now.

Whatever the situation is in your life that this card is referring to, it’s probably been done for a long time now. You may still be holding onto some fantastical shred of hope that things could change, or perhaps you’re simply avoiding the grief process that comes along with having to say goodbye to something that was meaningful to you. Either way, trying to revive something that’s already taken its last breaths is only going to drain your energy and pull your attention away from the things that are still full of life and possibility.

The Ten of Swords is your permission slip to let go of what’s gone and make peace with it. Feel your anger, feel your grief, feel your frustration and emptiness and shame. You might even feel like you’ve wasted your time on something that turned out to be a lost cause. These responses are normal and healthy, especially if you’ve refused to accept that whatever this is is over.

But once you hold that mental funeral and allow yourself to close the chapter, something magical might happen — you might find that you suddenly have the space, clarity, and energy to pursue something new. When one door closes, another door always opens. Stop exhausting yourself trying to open a door that’s been sealed shut when you can explore the exciting possibilities that lie before you.