Households across the UK will be making up for lost time over the festive season, and if you’re hosting a big family gathering you’re probably already stressing about the food and drink. Well that worry can subside (at least for now), as supermarkets are starting to offer some amazing bargains – especially in the wine department.

And if you’re after a big bottle for the fam to crack open, look no further than Tesco as they’ve debuted even more exclusive magnum wines just in time for Christmas. If you’re not familiar, magnum wine bottles are the equivalent of two standard wine bottles according to Forbes. Basically, there’s more than enough to go around.

Tesco initially introduced their selection on Nov. 16, which includes La Vielle Ferme red, white, and rosé wines and a Trivento Reserve Malbec all for under £16. For Tesco Clubcard members, the deal is even better as they are on promotion at £12 until Jan. 1, 2022. You can buy these online or in store.

If that deal isn’t enough for you then Tesco has also just launched a 25% off six or more bottles, which includes the magnum wines. But this promotion isn’t around for too much longer – until Dec. 15 – so make sure you snap them up real quick.

Starting from Dec. 7, the supermarket have just added even more magnum wines to choose from. These include the very festive Ramón Bilbao Crianza Rioja which has hints of nutmeg, vanilla, and cinnamon for £19, as well as the Vegan-friendly Viñalba Reserve Malbec that has a “complex” palate with notes of blackcurrant, plum, and “toasty” vanilla oak for £20.

If you’re more partial to a rosé, Tesco have two very fruity ones on offer including Studio by Miraval Rosé that has notes of fresh, citrus fruits and flowers as well as the “clean and expressive” Mirabeau Pure Provence Rosé with peach, lychee, and passion fruit aromas for £30.

It’s unclear what Clubcard offers will be attached to this selection, but we’ll keep you posted.