Ah, Thanksgiving. Typically a time to gather with family and friends to engage in merriment and passive-aggressive squabbles. This year, our celebrations will look significantly different with everyone seated six-feet apart or staring at each other through a computer screen. But one thing that doesn't need to change this year? The Thanksgiving toast. If this year has you feeling less than thankful, these Thanksgiving toast and speech ideas will help provide you with plenty to say if you get nominated to give a Thanksgiving toast.

Regardless of how you'll be celebrating this year — trying out a solo holiday dinner, hosting a Zoom Thanksgiving, organizing an outdoor gathering for a handful of friends or family — one thing is for sure: Thanksgiving is never dull. And even in a year like 2020, there is always something to be grateful for. This isn't to say you need to go full toxic positivity. But taking a small moment to recognize the things that got you through the year — whether that's friends, family, your pets, or Postmates — can feel kind of good. If you're at a loss for words this year, these 15 Thanksgiving toast and speech ideas will have you covered.

1. Express Your Love For Food, Family, & Friends

Thanksgiving is a perfect time to express your gratitude to family and friends. Consider this quote from Marcel Proust: "Let us be grateful to people who make us happy; they are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom."

2. Thanksgiving With Friends Toast

"... Always remember your friends will be there quicker than your family. Learn to remember you got great friends, don't forget that and they will always care for you no matter what. Always remember to smile and look up at what you got in life.” — Marilyn Monroe

3. Love & Kindness Toast

Mother Monster is always good for quotes about love, tolerance, and kindness — which are relevant themes for Thanksgiving, and the double meaning of feeding your family and friends and feeding community is perfect. "I believe in a passion for inclusion... I think tolerance and acceptance and love is something that feeds every community ... You can try to find something beautiful in every single person, no matter what." — Lady Gaga

4. Gratitude Toast

“Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.” — Eckhart Tolle, A New Earth: Awakening to Your Life's Purpose

5. Thanksgiving Blessings Toast

“When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed.” ― Maya Angelou

6. On Seeing The Bright Side Speech

“Gratitude is looking on the brighter side of life, even if it means hurting your eyes.” — Ellen DeGeneres, The Funny Thing Is...

7. Thanksgiving Poem

For each new morning with its light,

For rest and shelter of the night,

For health and food, for love and friends,

For everything Thy goodness sends. — Ralph Waldo Emerson, excerpt from We Thank Thee

Shutterstock

8. Acknowledging The Good Toast

“Real life isn’t always going to be perfect or go our way, but the recurring acknowledgement of what is working in our lives can help us not only to survive but surmount our difficulties.” — Sarah Ban Breathnach

9. Take Note Of What Unites Us All: Food

"The turkey. The sweet potatoes. The stuffing. The pumpkin pie. Is there anything else we all can agree so vehemently about? I don’t think so.” — Nora Ephron

10. Lift Each Other Up Toast

"You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." Christopher Robin to Winnie the Pooh

11. Show Gratitude For Everything, Good Or Bad

“Cultivate the habit of being grateful for every good thing that comes to you, and to give thanks continuously. And because all things have contributed to your advancement, you should include all things in your gratitude.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

12. A Moment of Reflection

“Reflect upon your present blessings -- of which every man has many -- not on your past misfortunes, of which all men have some.” — Charles Dickens

Shutterstock

13. Just Be Present

“Be present in all things and thankful for all things.” — Maya Angelou

14. A Perpetual Thanksgiving

"I am grateful for what I am and have. My thanksgiving is perpetual." — Henry David Thoreau

15. Everyone Says What They're Thankful For Toast

Make your Thanksgiving toast participatory by reading this gratitude quote and asking everyone to go around the table and state one thing they are grateful for.

“Feeling gratitude and not expressing it is like wrapping a present and not giving it.” ― William Arthur Ward