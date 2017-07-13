I'm just going to go ahead and say it: I don't like the summer. The appeal of two months off has come and gone with adulthood, and now it's just two months of working alongside the heat, humidity, and allergies. Thank goodness for the best fans for summer, because without them, it would be one long, sweaty season.

Aside from the fact that being too hot is just plain uncomfortable, it turns out that sleeping in a cool room may be better for your health, and retaining a comfortable body temperature while working makes you more productive. Of course, you could just crank up the AC, but not everyone has one or wants the burden of a super high electric bill.

The best fans for cooling, on the other hand, give you the best of both worlds — you get a cool, sweat-free environment without spending major bucks. But the market is flooded with fans that promise the most airflow, so how do you know which ones actually deliver? These ten great options use innovative technology and have extremely high buyer reviews. Some of the best fans for summer are even best-sellers, and people swear that they're convenient, quiet, and genuinely cooling.

1 A Small But Might Fan That Oscillates Honeywell Tabletop Air Circulator Amazon $34 $31 See On Amazon Honeywell TurboForce Oscillating Table Fan, $31, Amazon This popular tabletop fan uses a turboforce design to move a ton of air, but it's 25% quieter than similar models. This fan has three speeds and can oscillate 90 degrees in order to hit every corner of your room. Thanks to its rotating design and powerful motor, it can reach up to 27 feet into your space to powerfully cool you down when the weather gets hot. According to a reviewer: "Just what I needed this summer! Turns further than other fans I have and is pretty quiet for the power you get."

2 A Slim Tabletop Tower Fan Lasko Air Stik Ultra-Slim Oscillating Fan Amazon $24 See On Amazon Lasko Air Stik Ultra-Slim Oscillating Fan, $24, Amazon The best tower fan for small spaces, the Lasko Air Stik Ultra-Slim works wonders to cool down a room. At only 14 inches tall, it takes up very little space, so it can fit on your desk or bedside table, and since it oscillates, it pushes air out to every part of the room. According to a reviewer: "This Lasko 4000 Air Stik Ultra-Slim Oscillating Fan is very small and lightweight, so it doesn't take up much space, and yet it has a far-reach (of several feet) and plenty of power for its size. It does a much better job than fans I've had that are much larger."

3 An Air Circulator Fan That That's A "Life Changer" Vornado Whole Room Air Circulator Amazon $65 See On Amazon Vornado Whole Room Air Circulator Fan, $65, Amazon Boasting consistently high ratings, this air circulator fan is doing something different with its technology. It uses vortex action rather than oscillation to create a circular swirling pattern, which circulates and re-circulates air throughout the whole room. It's also got three speed settings and a tilt-adjustable head, so you can focus the airflow where you need it most According to a reviewer: "Life changer! We live in an old house and the heat definitely rose to the second floor.(100+ degree days in Sacramento). [...] This Turbo Fan is killing it this summer! The temperature degree difference between upstairs and downstairs is about 7 degrees instead of the 16 we were experiencing last year. Relief!"

4 A USB-Powered Fan You Can Take On The Go efluky Mini Desk Fan Amazon $15 See On Amazon Efluky Mini USB Fan, $15, Amazon Whether you're overheating in the office, at the beach, or while traveling, this is one of the best portable fans to have by your side. It provides three quiet airflow options, and it's powered through USB, so you can use your phone charger, laptop, or power bank to keep it powered up. It's also got a built-in flashlight, which reviewers say really comes in handy. According to a reviewer: "The Efluky mini rechargeable fan is a lot of fan for a small price. This little fan has 3 different speed settings, and the breeze feels smooth, steady and quiet. The highest setting is very strong for a desk fan. It has an attractive design and a small footprint."

5 A Twin Fan That Pushes Out Hot Air & Pulls In Cool Air HowPlumb Reversible Window Fan Amazon $47 See On Amazon HowPlumb Twin Window Cooling Fan, $55, Amazon If you're without AC this summer, this twin window fan can help. One fan pulls fresh, cool air from the outside while the other exhausts stale, hot air from the inside. The three-speed fan can be operated by remote control and comes with extendable side panels to fit most windows. According to a reviewer: "Well, last night, I used this fan for the first time on cool (input) and it was the coolest room in the house! It actually felt like a/c was on. [...] Definitely recommend."

6 A Tower Fan With Timer Settings & Temperature Display Ozeri Ultra Tower Fan Amazon $83 See On Amazon Ozeri Ultra Tower Fan, $83, Amazon My pick for the best tower fan is a customizable option with three speeds, three airflow patterns, and a timer that can be set for anywhere from one to 12 hours. The super quiet fan oscillates 90 degrees, and the LCD screen displays room temperature, along with pre-programmed settings. According to a reviewer: "This fan is amazing and worth the price point. [...] I plugged it in. Man, this puppy really puts out the air! It has 3 speed settings... and I see no reason to put it beyond the second one. You'll also notice the awesome display, which will show you the temperature, speed, and if it's oscillating."

7 A Quiet & Affordable Pedestal Fan PELONIS Oscillating Pedestal Fan Amazon $37 See On Amazon PELONIS Oscillating Pedestal Fan, $37, Amazon Affordable and well reviewed, the best floor fan on the list offers three speeds, oscillation, and a timer that can be set for up to four hours. Plus, you can adjust the height from 3.5 to 4 feet, and the remote control lets you operate it from 15 feet away (which means you don't have to get off of the couch) and reviewers report that it's really quiet. According to a reviewer: "It is extremely quiet, even up to level 6 (out of 12). We keep it on level 3 or 4 and it cools us fine. Would definitely buy again. Highly recommend if you’re looking for a bedroom fan."

8 A Fan That Doubles As An Air Purifier Lasko Wind Curve Fan With Air Ionizer Amazon $65 See On Amazon Lasko Wind Curve Fan with Fresh Air Ionizer, $65, Amazon With all the humidity and allergens during the summer, "fresh air" doesn't always feel so fresh. The Lasko Wind Curve maximizes air distribution with three quiet settings, and the ionizer setting works to purify air from smoke, dust, dander, and other common allergens. It's also got optional oscillation and a bunch of safety features in place to keep your home protected, clean, and cool. According to a reviewer: "Oh man, this thing is awesome, I may never use the AC again. I sleep in the day and have an issue with afternoon sun turning my room into an oven, this fan has brought me so much relief, it's perfect for cooling down the room so I can snooze before being up all night."

9 A Portable Fan That Also Charges Your Phone Skyocean Small Personal Fan Amazon $20 See On Amazon Skyocean Personal Fan Battery Pack, $20, Amazon The best portable fan for camping, hiking, traveling is small enough to fit in your hand and provides up to 12 hours of quiet, refreshing airflow. But here's where it gets really good: It doubles as a power bank, so you can use it to charge your phone or other devices. According to a reviewer: "I can take this fan anywhere and cool off instantly. It stays charged for at least 3 days. I love it. And the charger that comes with it can be used to charge several other appliances. This was a hit."