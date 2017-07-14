It may seem like a contradiction to want a blanket when it’s a balmy 78 degrees, but the truth is, a lot of us associate blankets with comfort, warmth, and rest... and sleeping under sheets just doesn’t feel the same. To find good options that won’t overheat you, we tracked down textile experts for advice, and — long story short — the best summer blankets to keep you cool are made with breathable, lightweight fabrics like cotton, linen, bamboo, and lyocell.

Massimo Moltrasio of The Gabel Group, a bedding company in Lake Como, Italy recommends all-natural materials to keep cool at night. “Cotton and linens are the ones that can help the body self-regulate its temperature,” he says, which is helpful if you tend to overheat at night. He adds, “My most important advice is to avoid polyester and any other artificial fibers for your linens, towels, and blankets.”

Marci Zaroff, founder of ECOFashion Corp, recommends cotton, along with Tencel lyocell, both of which she says are “naturally soft, highly absorbent and cooling, while offering unparalleled breathability.” She continues, “Lyocell is derived from the cellulose of trees like eucalyptus, is thermal-regulating and moisture wicking, and is a silkier and more durable fiber.”

You may also want to consider bamboo, a soft and eco-sustainable option which that stays cool all night long, or — if you sweat — polyester. An exception to the natural materials rule, polyester has superior moisture-wicking properties, an advantage over fabrics like cotton, which absorb sweat and dry slowly. So without further ado, here are 10 amazing summer blankets to keep you cool all season long.

1 A Cotton Blanket With A 4.6-Star Overall Rating Vellux Cotton Woven Blanket Amazon $40 See On Amazon Both Maltrosio and Zaroff recommend cotton as a good summer sleeping fabric, and this option has earned an impressive 4.6-star overall rating . Made from ring-spun, loom-woven cotton, this lightweight summer blanket has a few major superpowers: it offers tons of breathability to keep the air circulating around you while you sleep, and it’s extra-durable, so it’ll stand up to lots of use. What’s more, reviewers are pleased with its softness, and the subtle chevron pattern adds a nice design touch to any bed. It comes in a handful of muted shades, like gray, ecru, and indigo. What fans say: "Very nice summer weight blanket. I was looking to add just a little warmth to my bed in summer under a light quilt. This blanket is perfect.” Available sizes: twin, full, full/queen, king

Available colors: 7

2 An Airy Gauze Blanket That’s So Cloud-Like Welhome Cotton Gauze Blanket Amazon $140 See On Amazon Moltrasio is a fan of percale cotton, and this gauze blanket combines that luxe, crips material with the most lightweight, airy weave imaginable. Made with three layers of gauze, the washed, crinkly fabric has a lived-in feel that will practically beckon you to naps. One thing to keep in mind: It is made with 17% polyester, but — on the bright side — that may help wick away sweat on particularly hot nights. It comes in three dreamy colors: powder blue, storm cloud, and white. What fans say: “Perfect for those who run hot while sleeping but still want that super cozy feel of a comforter. Just the right amount of weight, warmth, and breathability.” Available sizes: full/queen, king

Available colors: 3

3 A Tencel Lyocell Quilt With High Design Points Heather Touch Tencel Lyocell Bedspread Amazon $49 See On Amazon Zaroff recommends Tencel lyocell, a silky and durable material derived from tree cellulose that’s naturally soft and cooling. But this jacquard bedspread made from lyocell isn’t just about functionality — it has tons of design cred, too. The gray quilt pictured here features intricate embroidery in light, lemon yellow, but you can also choose an option in teal and beige, or teal and faded red. What fans say: “The colors are exactly what I was looking for and the weight is perfect for sleeping on the hot florida nights.[...] the embroidery gives it just enough detail to not be boring and also makes it seem like it will last way longer than other tapestry/light quilt type blankets. It's super soft and along with a sheet and a throw at the foot of the bed I don't wake up too cold or too hot.”

4 A Bamboo Blanket With A Fan Following DANGTOP Bamboo Cooling Blanket Amazon $31 See On Amazon Bamboo doesn’t absorb heat, so it’ll stay cool to the touch until the sun comes up, making it a great choice for a summer blanket. This bamboo blanket has earned more than 4,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers rave about its softness and the fact that it’s the perfect weight for warm weather. Still not convinced? Bamboo is an eco-sustainable crop, making this an earth-friendly buy. What fans say: “Love this blanket. Slightly thicker than a sheet. It’s perfect for summer sleeping.” Available sizes: 51 x 63 inches, 59 x 79 inches, 79 x 91 inches, 90 x 108 inches

Available colors: 7

5 A Cotton-Linen Bedspread That Gets Softer Over Time Welhome Relaxed Linen and Cotton Percale Quilt Amazon $110 See On Amazon This lightweight bedspread combines Moltrasio’s two recommendations for summer sleeping: cotton percale and linen. The cotton-linen quilt features a knife-edge hem for a sleeker, pared-down look, and a light, thin layer of polyester helps wick moisture. Like all linen, it gets softer with every wash, so this is an investment that’ll pay off in the long run, and it’s available in muted colors like pink, rose, and indigo. What fans say: “This is some comfortable bed linen. OMG, It’s my first time using linen and I must say it is nice to have on my bed especially in the summer heat.. I may order another one before too long...” Available sizes: full/queen, king

Available colors: 4

6 A Breathable Thermal-Cotton Blanket That Reviewers Love Utopia Bedding Cotton Blanket Amazon $29 See On Amazon This breathable summer blanket is made from 100% ring-spun cotton and has zero chemicals or synthetic materials — so you can feel good about leaving one on the couch, another one on the bed, and a third one on the patio (because you never know where you'll need a summer throw blanket). It's available in twin, queen, and king sizes, so you can use it on your bed or just have something extra-big and cozy for the couch. What’s more, it’s garnered more than 15,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating. What fans say: "Great summer blanket, perfect for hot climate. We live in Los Angeles and prefer some kind of blanket over just sleeping with a top sheet, but all the blankets we tried were too hot. This is a great option for staying cool and comfortable at night.” Available sizes: twin, queen, king

Available colors: 9

7 A Plush Polyester Blanket That Wicks Sweat Intelligent Design Microlight Plush Blanket Amazon $22 See On Amazon If you're normally a sweaty sleeper, this plush polyester blanket might just be your answer; it's soft and can easily be layered when the night is cooler than expected, but on its own adds a sufficient covering to keep you warm throughout the night — but never so warm that you wake up sweating and sticking to the sheets. What fans say: "I can't sleep with just a sheet and I would wake up in the middle of the night sweating because the comforter was just too much. [...] This is light, but I feel the weight on me. I pair it with the sheet on my bed and I am perfect! It's so soft and fluffy and light and just perfect. I slept with it last night and I didn't get hot at all. Available sizes: twin/twin XL, full/queen, king

Available colors: 8

8 A Hypoallergenic Down Blanket That’s Lightweight DOWNLITE Hypoallergenic Down Blanket Amazon $145 See On Amazon A hypoallergenic down comforter that has sewn-through construction means the down filling won't shift around as you move, so you won’t have to rearrange in the middle of the night. And if you worry you’ll overheat with this option — don’t. While down is super fluffy and insulating, it’s also naturally light and breathable, so you’ll stay comfortable while you sleep. Plus, the cover is made from cotton for even more breathability and cooling power. Choose from two shades: ivory and white. What fans say: "I have searched and researched and read plenty of other reviews looking for a down light blanket for FL summer months and I'm so happy with this purchase. It's light and soft. [...] I love having this around my body, what a better sleep. I have another blanket for winter, but this is for hot summer months and looks great too.” Available sizes: oversized queen, king

Available colors: 2

9 A Quilted Cotton Blanket With A Vibrant Pattern Exclusivo Mezcla Reversible Quilted Throw Blanket Amazon $27 See On Amazon This charming quilted throw blanket offers the best of both worlds: The shell is made of 100% cotton so it's soft and breathable, while the filling features a blend of cotton and polyester, so it's moisture-wicking, too. It comes in the traditional throw size of 60 by 80 inches — which is great for keeping at the foot of your bed and then pulling up when you get cool — but it's also available in queen and king sizes in case you prefer a full-bed option. What fans say: "Soft beautiful and comforting but light enough for summer use!" Available sizes: throw, queen, king