We've all read the book and we know it's true — everybody poops. In the past, your only option to combat toilet stink was to spray some exaggerated floral scent over the whole mess. Thankfully, the best air fresheners for bathroom smells fight odors and leave your lavatory smelling fresh and clean without being overwhelming.

Part of the genius of some of these air fresheners is that they prevent bad smells from starting in the first place. There's even a spray that goes into your toilet bowl and traps all the odor molecules before they can escape. It's like your number two never happened. It works so well, you could claim your poo don't stink and everyone would simply have to believe you.

And the pre-poo spray's not your only option. There are tons of ways to keep your bathroom smelling clean, like natural sprays that gently mask odors, odor absorbing gels, and even a cute kitty candle that neutralizes any bad scent that found its way to your bathroom.

The bottom line is toilet odors happen. But, if you'd like to add some pleasant scents to your restroom, these bathroom air fresheners will make a stinky washroom a thing of the past.

A 'Poo-Pourri' Spray You Use 'Before-You-Go' Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon Just one spray of this stuff before you go to the bathroom and it's as if poo never happened. The spray uses natural compounds and essential oils to trap odors so they never leave the toilet bowl. There are no harsh chemicals, artificial fragrances, just all natural, odor fighting ingredients. Promising Review: "Just a couple of sprays into the toilet before you go and all you smell is lemon fresh. Probably one of the greatest inventions since sliced bread. Every bathroom needs this!!!"

An Air Freshener That Makes Your Toilet Smell Like Roses VIOIS Rose & Lavender Aromatherapy Air Freshener Amazon $13 See On Amazon Your poo may not smell like roses, but this air freshener can make your bathroom smell like a garden. Using lavender essential oils, rose petals, and water crystals, this little jar adds a refreshing scent to every room. There's no artificial fragrance or overpowering smells. Just a touch of aromatherapy to make your bathroom smell a little nicer. Promising Review: "Delivered today and already love it. Fragrance is strong enough for large bathroom; pleasant, but not overpowering. Already thinking about purchasing another, just for home fragrance."

A Gel That Absorbs All The Gross Smells Smells Begone Odor Absorber Gel Amazon $8 See On Amazon Stick this odor absorber on your bathroom counter and all the gross smells will be gone. The solid gel sucks in odors for up to 90 days and leaves behind a light scent. All the ingredients are naturally derived and the subtle lavender vanilla scent is incredibly relaxing. Promising Review: "A friend gave me 2 of these one Christmas and I have used them in my bathrooms ever since. She got me the lavender vanilla and I LOVE it. They last over a month in the bathroom. I sit it on the floor behind the toilet. The price is very good for this product. And the smell is fresh."

A Spray The Eliminates Odors Naturally The Crown Choice Natural Air Freshener Spray Amazon $12 See On Amazon There's a lot of odor eliminating sprays out there, but most are full of chemicals and cloying fragrances. This spray is completely natural and leaves any room in your home with a fascinating citrus/floral scent. The essential oils of the spray naturally dissolve and neutralize odors, while the lemongrass geranium scent that remains is subtle and refreshing. Promising Review: "Bought this for my bathroom. I really like that is has natural ingredients as I am really sensitive to smells and chemicals. Just bought a second bottle after 6 months."

A Spray That Uses Essential Oils To Freshen Up A Room The Crown Choice Lemon Zest Linen and Room Spray Amazon $14 $12 See On Amazon This natural air freshening room spray is made from a blend of essential oils including lemon, rosemary, litsea, and lemongrass. The pleasantly-scented spray doesn’t just mask odors — it also fights germs by absorbing and dissolving unpleasant smells. And you can spray away without worry — it’s non-toxic and won’t harm the environment. Get this popular spray in one of 10 different scents to match your preferences. Promising Review: My new go-to for the bathroom (and sometimes kitchen). I love how this product quickly "clears the problem" with a super-nice, natural scent and then disappears over a short period of time. I like that it disappears because I use other home fragrance products that are a little more complex. This product is fairly concentrated, so two pumps usually does the trick."

A Bamboo Charcoal Bag That Absorbs Odors Anywhere House Edition Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bag (4-Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon The toilet isn't the only source of bad smells in the bathroom. So, if you need some general air purification, use this four-pack of bamboo charcoal bags to trap odors. The charcoal naturally absorbs odor and excess moisture, so you won't have to worry about mildew or mold creeping in. If the bag seems to be losing its power, just set it out in the sun, and it's completely rejuvenated. Promising Review: "Boy, does this product eliminate odors, from cat box fumes to stale-sneakers-in-the-closet smells. The pouch has an attractive design, too. I ordered enough to hang several rooms and closets, and I am very happy with the results."

A Candle That Keeps It Fresh Fresh Wave Odor Removing Candle Amazon $15 See On Amazon This non-toxic candle doesn't have a masking scent; instead, it works hard to neutralize odors whether they come from the bathroom or your favorite pet. It's also soy-based, recyclable, and clean-burning — and best of all, reviewers say "I really don't know how this little candle does its magic... but it works!" Promising Review: "This candle lasts so long [...] The candle will have hardly burnt down and the odor is gone! I am talking about cooking smells, bathroom, garbage that was forgotten to be taken out, cigarette odors, a musty room. It doesn't cover up the smell it actually makes it disappear and it doesn't leave any other scent behind. I will definitely buy again."

A Toilet Spray You Can Take With You For Going On The Go Mask Premium Coconut & Lime Bathroom Spray (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you'd like your toilet to smell like a tropical beach, get this spray. Spritz it in the toilet before you go and you'll be left with only the gentle scent of coconut and lime. The travel sized bottle easily fits in a purse, so you can take it with you wherever you need to go. Promising Review: "Love this product. We use it in our home. Manageable size, which would be easy to tuck inside a purse or pocket for travel. [...] Nice scent."

A Toilet Light With An Attached Air Freshener GlowBowl Fresh Toilet Night Light Amazon $13 See On Amazon One, it's fun to see your toilet light up in 13 different colors and this motion-detecting light makes that happen. Two, the toilet light is the perfect brightness for nighttime bathroom trips. But most importantly, the light comes with an air freshener attachment that you can replace when you need to. So, you'll have a fun disco toilet that also smells great. Promising Review: "I had another system with just the light, but this glow bowl light with air freshener is bar none the best, when you open the door the bathroom smells nice and fresh. I love it."

A Dispenser That Keeps Your Room Fresh Automatically Air Wick Freshmatic Automatic Spray Kit Amazon $15 See On Amazon If you don’t want to deal with spraying every time you walk into the bathroom, let this automatic air freshener do it for you. The battery-powered device neutralizes bacterial odors and delivers automatic bursts of fragrance. This kit comes with two refills, which each last up to 60 days, to get you started. Promising Review: "I love this product, smells and works great. Had it on for almost 2 months and still on the very first refill can. Happy with my purchase."

A Spray That Fills Your Bathroom With Gold Squatty Potty Unicorn Gold Toilet Spray Amazon $10 See On Amazon This spray doesn't contain any actually unicorn, but it does contain gold. Yep, the gold nano particles get sprayed into your toilet bowl to keep your bathroom smelling fresh. Sure, it might seem a little weird to literally flush gold down the toilet, but it's all in the name of freshness. Promising Review: "Bought some for a shared office restroom. People used too many overpowering aerosol sprays that didn't mask the odors and made me instead hate the smell of apples and cinnamon because of the continued associations. [...] A few weeks later I'm very impressed. Easy to use, masks odors as intended, leaves behind a gentle and pleasant scent."