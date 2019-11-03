The 4 Best Air Fresheners For Home

From sprays and gels to candles and even charcoal bags, there are countless ways to keep your home smelling fresh. The best air fresheners for home will largely depend on your lifestyle and preferences.

For those who like to control how much air freshener is applied, a spray would be your best option. Conveniently portable, they can be used in any room of the house and some can even be sprayed directly on fabrics. However, if you're someone with allergies or sensitivities to strong odors, you’ll want to make sure that the option you choose avoids any harsh chemicals and ingredients (like my overall best pick, below). Candles are another option that you can use as needed, though you'll need to be sure not to leave them unattended. Meanwhile, gel fresheners and activated charcoal bags are two low-maintenance options that offer continuous odor control, though the former may need to be replaced every couple of months, while the latter can work for years to eliminate odors.

A final consideration is whether or not you have pets. Even if an air freshener is free of chemicals, it may use essential oils, which can be toxic for dogs, cats, and other animals. When in doubt, it's best to get the OK from your veterinarian before introducing a new air freshener into your home.

After researching many products and scouring through reviews, I’ve put together a list of various fresheners to ensure your home stays fresh. Read on for my list of the best air fresheners for your home.

1. The Overall Best Air Freshener For Your Home Fresh Waver Odor Removing Spray $8 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This Fresh Wave odor removing spray is an easy and efficient way to tackle unpleasant smells around your home from food, smoke, mildew, and more. Not only does the formula work as an air freshener, but it can also be used on clothes, furniture, and even in trash cans. Using natural ingredients and free from harsh chemicals, this non-aerosol spray is biodegradable and has no GMO ingredients. While the brand touts it as being suitable for pet bedding, too, the formula does contain essential oils, so pet owners should talk to their vet first before trying it. What fans say: "Removes unwanted odors and leaves a nice clean smell. It's great for quickly freshening the house up, removes odors from cooking and removes odors from clothes. It does a great job, love the product!"

2. The Best Air Freshener Bags California Home Goods Bamboo Charcoal Air Purifying Bag (4-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for a spray alternative, these bamboo charcoal air purifying bags are a great option. Available in a pack of four, they're made with 100% activated bamboo charcoal, which helps to fully eliminate odors and purify air. Completely free of any fragrance or harsh chemicals, they're pet-, child-, and allergy-friendly, according to the brand. On top of that, this pick is also eco-friendly. The reinforced hole on the corner of each bag makes it easy to hang anywhere you need odor protection. To activate the bamboo, simply leave the bags out in the sun for six to eight hours. Each bag can last up to two years with a quick monthly recharge in the sun. What fans say: "Best product ever to remove stubborn odors. I am using them in a basement and the musty odor is completely gone after just a week. Just a clean scent now. I highly recommend this product!!"

3. The Best Candle Mrs. Meyer's Clean Scented Soy Candle $7 | Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: This Mrs. Meyer's clean scented soy candle can burn for up to 25 hours, leaving a lasting, fresh scent in your home. It's ideal for those who don't want to use sprays and like the added ambiance provided by a candle. With plant-derived ingredients and a wick that's lead-free, this pick is both eco-friendly and aromatherapeutic. Fans love that it can fill up an entire room with pleasant fragrance. What fans say: "Wow! I'll never buy any other candle. Just what I wanted: slow burn, long lasting, great scent! These work better than my diffuser for giving my home a really nice smell. It's not too lemoney, too flowery, or has that "chemical cleaning" smell. It's perfect."