From Onesies To Lace — The One Thing These 12 PJ's Have In Common Is Comfort

Whether you spend all of your downtime in your pajamas or you save sleepwear for bedtime, it’s safe to say most folks enjoy looking and feeling great in their bedclothes. Fortunately, Amazon abounds with soft, cute, and highly rated sleepwear options for every size and season — so if you’re looking for the best pajamas for women, you’ve come to the right place. All of the picks below were selected with comfort in mind, and there’s an option for every budget.

Aside from personal style, fabric choice is the most important factor to consider when shopping for new pajamas. Cotton, modal, and rayon are great options for breathability. For a strong, moisture-wicking material, try a fabric blend that includes nylon. And if you're searching for sleepwear with some extra stretch, spandex is one of the stretchiest and most durable fabrics out there.

Whether you’re looking for a long-sleeve pajama set to keep you warm and cozy, a comfy tee and shorts set to keep you cool, or a lacy nightgown that doubles as a lounge dress, there are all kinds of pajama styles to choose from, even onesies for grown-ups and rompers you can sleep in.

Check out the best pajamas for women below. All of them are highly rated on Amazon.

1 The Best Flannel Pajamas PajamaMania Cotton Flannel Long Sleeve PJ Set Amazon $39 See on Amazon This long-sleeve, button-up pajama set is made of 100% cotton flannel and comes in 15 different prints — from plaid to polka dots to cartoon dogs. Amazon shoppers love this pick, and it has 4.5-star rating with over 2,700 reviews. What fans are saying: “So comfy and cozy! After years of suffering in the winter, I finally decided to get something warm to sleep in. This set is perfect!" Available sizes: X-Small - 2X

2 A Lightweight PJ Set Available In Nautical Stripes & Seasonal Prints Hotouch Pajama Set Amazon $20 See on Amazon This two-piece pajama set by Hotouch includes a cute, V-neck T-shirt and shorts with an elastic waist for added stretch. It's made of a soft, breathable, and stretchy blend of 95% rayon and 5% spandex, making it perfect for summer. On top of that, it comes in two dozen different designs, from classic stripes to the more whimsical lemon print featured above. Amazon shoppers give it an impressive 4.6-star rating overall. What fans are saying: “These PJs were exactly what I expected! [...] The colors are cute and the fabric is super soft, drapy and so comfy to sleep in." Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

3 A Cozy Fleece Pair For Staying Warm Angelina Cozy Fleece Pajama Set Amazon $35 See on Amazon This long-sleeve, button-up pajama set by Angelina comes in 33 prints — from charming polka dots to tartan plaid — and features front pockets on the bottoms and satin trim on the top. The fleece material is made entirely of polyester, and Amazon shoppers give it a 4.6-star rating after more than 5,000 reviews. What fans are saying: "They were perfect. They were soft and warm and most comfortable. A win/win!" Available sizes: Small - 4X

4 A Sexy 2-Piece Set In Plus Sizes XAKALAKA Plus-Size Pajama Set Amazon $23 See on Amazon This sexy two-piece pajama set includes a spaghetti-strap cami with a lace neckline and a pair of shorts with a trimmed hem and a cute bow detail. Made from a soft and stretchy blend of polyester and spandex, it's the set is surprisingly comfortable, too. The best part? It comes in tons of colors and prints, like peacock blue, sunflowers, and tie-dye. What fans are saying: “Super cute and sexy. [...] I'm not sure why it's so hard to find sexy pajamas that are comfortable, but these are definitely it!" Available sizes: X-Large - 4X

5 The Best 100% Cotton Pajamas Alexander Del Rossa Button Down Cotton Pajama Set Amazon $33 See on Amazon This Alexander Del Rossa pajama set is made of 100% woven cotton that's soft and lightweight, and it includes a short-sleeve, button-down top and pants. It comes in 16 different print and color options, from basic blue to paisley. Amazon shoppers vouch for it too, giving it a 4.3-star rating overall. What fans are saying: “I love this brand. These pajamas are high quality, soft, lightweight and a breathable cotton. Great for summer." Available sizes: Small - 3X-Large

6 The Best Luxury Sleepwear Set Cosabella Bella Pajama Set Amazon $71 See on Amazon Available in a wide range of sizes and colors, this Cosabella pajama set is made from a blend of luxurious Pima cotton for next-level breathability, along with super-soft modal, which will make it feel like you're wrapped up in a cloud. The shirt's extra-long sleeves upgrade the coziness factor, and the shorts feature an elastic waist with a drawstring for a comfortable fit. And although there are no reviews (yet), Cosabella is is well known for its quality. Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

7 A Silk Nightgown That's Great For Hot Sleepers PJ Harlow Lindsay Nightgown Amazon $60 See on Amazon This silk nightgown is made of 25% silk, so it'll keep you cool all night long and feel so luxurious. This nightgown comes in nine colors, including blush, lavender, pearl, and coal. Reviewers think it feels so soft on the skin, and Amazon shoppers give it a 4.7-star rating. What fans are saying: "Very good quality fabric, the density/weight of the fibers ensures it will hold up as I have wash and dried it 4-5 times already. No shrinkage occurred either. I will likely order another color. I love the coolness of the silk against my skin." Available sizes: X-Small - X-Large

8 The Best Plus-Size Set IN'VOLAND Plus Size Short Sleeve Pajamas Amazon $29 See on Amazon This simple but chic plus-size pajama set by IN’VOLAND is lightweight and breathable, making it great for warm nights and hot sleepers. These comfy sleepwear is made of 95% viscose and 5% spandex, and it comes in 11 different color options, including slate gray and black. Also, Amazon shoppers rave about this pick, giving it a 4.5-star rating overall. What fans are saying: “I love this pj set. It is really soft and breathes really well. This is what I immediately reach for when I get home and want to relax." Available sizes: 16 Plus - 24 Plus

9 A Button-Up Short Set Available In 43 Different Colors Ekouaer Button Down Pajama Set Amazon $33 See on Amazon This set of shorts and short-sleeve button-up pajamas by Ekouaer comes in 43 different prints, from the seasonal reindeer to the always classic polka dots or stripes. This pick is made of 95% breathable viscose and 5% stretchy spandex, and it has almost 3,400 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. What fans are saying: “Not only are these the softest, most comfortable pajamas I've ever worn, they are not clingy, they came in cute packaging, and they make me feel cute when I'm sleeping!" Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

10 A Soft, Lacy Nightgown That Comes In 17 Different Colors Ekouaer Sleepwear Chemise Nightgown Amazon $20 See on Amazon This best-selling nightgown by Ekouaer is as comfy as it is pretty, and it comes in 17 different colors. It’s made of ultra-soft and breathable cotton, and it can also be worn as a slip or a lounge dress. It boasts a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, and one reviewer in particular called it "extremely soft and comfortable." What fans are saying: “This nightgown is super soft, and it doesn’t bunch up when I’m asleep. I also stay cool in the night which is always a plus." Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

11 A Pair of Elegant Satin Pajamas That Are So Timeless LONXU Satin Pajamas Amazon $30 See on Amazon Soft cool, and classic, these satin pajamas are machine washable and stay cool throughout the night. The button-down shirt is accompanied by a pair of paints with pockets and a comfortable elastic waistband. This set comes in a wide range of colors, including white, navy, and jewel tones. What fans are saying: “Love this set of pajamas! I don't overheat in these and they fit so comfortably - love them!" Available sizes: X-Small - 3X

12 The Best Onesie Ekouaer Onesie Amazon $31 See on Amazon This cozy onesie is made from soft material that feels like a comfortable T-shirt, and it features front pockets that are perfect for keeping your hands warm. Still cold? Pull up the hood to cover your head. It comes in athletic-inspired colors like heather navy and crimson, along with two fun tie-dye prints. What fans are saying: "I LOVE the way it fits! [...] It hugs me just right without making me feel too constricted and its cute to boot!" Available sizes: Small - XX-Large

13 Also Nice: A Super Soft Robe You'll Want To Live In Mae Knit Wrap Robe Amazon $32 See on Amazon Channel a relaxing spa day with this robe made from a blend of lightweight cotton and soft and stretchy polyester and spandex. Featuring a sash closure and side pockets, the knee-length robe comes in colors like gray, teal, and leopard print. What fans are saying: “Perfect fit, doesn’t cling, breezy enough for lounging but still covers your bits. I love the material, reminds me of sort of like a microfiber cloth. The length is perfect." Available sizes: 16 Plus - 28 Plus