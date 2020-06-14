Anyone who has a dog can tell you that anytime is playtime (or nap time). For the better part of the year, this is probably not a big deal, but as temperatures begin to rise, this can be dangerous territory for your pup. To find the best products to keep your dog cool, look for items that are durable and well-tolerated. Plus, for on-the-go fun, look for options that are portable.

For the most part, dogs know how to keep themselves cool, like sweating through their paws and panting, but to give them a helping hand, there is everything from cooling vests to breezier beds. Plus, don't forget about keeping them well-hydrated during those walks with smartly designed water bowls. But before your next purchase, keep in mind your dog's preferences. If your dog freezes up and mopes when you put clothes on them (I know a pup like that), then wearable coolers may not be wise purchases and you might want to opt for cooling pads, a doggy pool, and fans instead.

I've pulled together a roundup of a few great options to make hot weather just a little better for your furry friend.

1 A Cooling Mat That’s Pressure Activated Chillz Cooling Mat For Dogs Amazon $35 See On Amazon The pressure-activated technology in this mat starts cooling as soon as your pup steps on it. The nontoxic gel is safe for pets, and the pad doesn’t require batteries or electricity. To recharge it, just air it out when it's not in use. This mat is lightweight, portable, and puncture-resistant so it’s easy enough to toss it in the car and take it with you to the next family outing. Plus, it's available in three sizes, from medium to extra-large, to suit most pups. According to a fan: "My dog loves this mat. I was surprised at how cool it felt to the touch. It’ll definitely bring your body temperature down when you’re overheated.” Available sizes: medium, large, and extra-large

2 A Fan-Favorite Slicker Brush To Help With Heavy Undercoats Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush Amazon $20 See On Amazon If you have a double-coated dog, brushing out some of that undercoat will make a big difference in allowing air circulation around your pup's skin. This slicker brush is easy to use and also helps with mats and shedding. With thousands of five-star reviews, it's a popular choice that is super easy to clean, too. According to a fan: "My dog is a Chihuahua/Jack Russell mix. He has a very thick, wavy coat around his neck and shoulders. It smooths out down his back and thighs, but is still thick. His legs have a smooth, thick coat.He sheds a large amount of hair year round, but especially more in the summer months."

3 A Cooling Bed With A Removable Canopy Superjare Elevated Pet Cot With Canopy Amazon $56 See On Amazon Sitting 7 to 9 inches off the ground, this elevated dog bed offers up cooling airflow from all directions (including from below) and the overhead canopy provides additional shade. What’s more, the canopy is removable, so the bed can easily sit indoors if necessary. Made with durable oxford fabric over a metal frame, this bed is sturdy enough to withstand a bit of scratching. The large bed can accommodate pups up to 100 pounds, and the extra-large bed can hold up to 120 pounds. Plus, this elevated bed washes easily with soap and water. According to a fan: “Very impressed how sturdy it holds up to my 2 huskys. So far theres no rips or stretching of the material. The plastic hooks keep the canopy part on for windy days.” Available sizes: large and extra-large

4 A Budget-Friendly Dog Cooling Bed Bedsure Original Elevated Dog Bed Amazon $28 See On Amazon For a cooling pet bed that’s a bit kinder to your wallet, this elevated pet bed comes in under $30 (even the large size). Made from breathable Teslin mesh (polyester yarns that are PVC coated), this cooling bed is waterproof, durable, and abrasion-resistant. At 8 inches high, there’s plenty of airflow to keep your pup cool in the warmer months. To clean it, either use a hose or wipe it down with soap and water. According to a fan: “Our dachshund loves it. She is older and the Southern heat and humidity bothers her. We like that the air can circulate under her and keeps her cool when she lays outside.” Available sizes: small, medium, and large

5 A Cooling Vest & Collar Combo CoolerDog Dog Cooling Vest and Cooling Collar Amazon $35 See On Amazon This vest and collar set was developed with veterinarians to effectively cool your dog without the use of potentially harmful chemicals or gels. The cooling effect is delivered via ice packs that are inserted into specially designed pockets. Made with lightweight neoprene and chew-resistant nylon, this vest and collar comes in four sizes and are also adjustable for a more customized fit. Plus, both pieces are machine washable. According to a fan: “This has been a life saver for my Frenchie who tends to overheat easily. It’s light weight and stays in place. I also love the fact it cools the neck area and under belly.” Available sizes: x-small - x-large

6 A Cooling Vest You Just Need To Get Wet Dogzstuff Dog Cooling Vest Amazon $28 See On Amazon This cooling vest is water activated and begins cooling on contact to keep your pup super comfy during the dog days of summer. Coverage on their back and chest offers UV protection from the sun as well. Plus, if you don’t dampen it, this vest can be used as a lightweight jacket, too. Choose from five sizes and two colors. According to a fan: “Our dog is a Wheaten Terrier, with so many positive qualities, but one of the negative ones is that she does not do well in heat. This summer has been particularly hot--in Chicago and Florida. We bought the cooling vest, knowing that she hated the thunder vest. She loves, loves this. I put it on her and she didn't want it off (she does not like dress clothes or Halloween costumes ) Now whenever we go for a walk she waits by the sink for me to wet and wring it and put it on her.'” Available sizes: x-small - x-large

7 An Ice Chew Toy For Keeping Cool Znoka Pet Products Arctic Freeze Cooling Chew Toy Amazon $9 See On Amazon Frozen chew toys can be a fun way for pets to cool down in hot weather (and are also great for teething). This is designed to be frozen, and it's filled with purified water so it’s nontoxic and safe for your dog. It's safe for both indoor and outdoor use, and because it gives your dog something to focus on, it works wonders to relieve separation anxiety and keep boredom at bay. If you have a puppy at home, this frozen toy can help them through the teething stage as well. According to a fan: “I can tell the pup was getting some pain relief from the teething ring. Added benefit: We live in Texas and the summers are hot. Puppy has been laying on it. I guess it also keeps him cool!”

8 The Ice Cream Made Especially For Your Pup Puppy Scoops Ice Cream Mix for Dogs Amazon $9 See On Amazon Ice cream for dogs. Who knew? For an easy and delicious way to keep your pups cool, try this ice cream made especially for them. Just add water and freeze for scoop-able ice cream in a maple bacon flavor. It's grain-free, all-natural, and lactose-free, and with hundreds of five-star reviews, pet parents approve. According to a fan: “The food dish was polished clean and pushed all over the kitchen...I think he loves it. [...] My pup has not experienced any GI upset and this will remain as the cold treat in the summer months ahead.”

9 A Doggy Wading Pool That’s Difficult To Pop Yaheetech Dog Swimming Pool Amazon $37 See On Amazon There’s probably no better way to beat the heat than splashing around in water, and the same holds true for your pup. This doggy pool is made with a combination of thick plywood and PVC so it can stand up to excitable dogs. Although pretty stout, this pool folds down quickly and easily for portability and storage, and the plastic drain valve helps a ton when it’s time to clear the yard. Reviewers have even noted how easy it was to set up and empty. Available in multiple sizes, this pool also has an anti-skid bottom that keeps pups (and the kids who join them) safe. According to a fan: “It’s extremely sturdy, honestly I have no idea how anyone’s dog might be able to puncture a hole in it.. [...] All in all this is an AMAZING product, especially if you have long haired pooches and it’s hot outside.” Available sizes: medium (39 inches) - XXL (63 inches)

10 A Water Bowl That Stays Cool For Hours Neater Pet Brands Polar Bowl Amazon $15 See On Amazon This cooling water bowl keeps your dog’s water refreshingly cold when temperatures are on the rise. Simply place the bowl in the freezer, remove it, and fill the bowl with water when you’re ready. The nontoxic gel core and the double-walled stainless steel bowl work together to supply your pup with cold water throughout the day. This bowl has a 28-ounce capacity, or approximately 3.5 cups. According to a fan: “I live where it gets to a nice 110 to 115 degrees and my dog had ice cold refreshment from 9 am when it was put down to 9 or 10 pm when it went back to freezer, I was amazed.”

11 The Best Portable Dog Water Dispenser M&MKPET Dog Water Bottle Amazon $14 See On Amazon Make sure your pup has plenty of water to stay hydrated with this compact water bottle. Ideal for walks and travel, this water bottle holds 12 ounces of fresh water, and the leak-proof lid ensures that there are no spills. Easy to use with one-handed operation, this water bottle comes apart easily for cleaning and refills, and the removable top can even be attached to larger water bottles. According to a fan: “We travel alot so to have this in the vehicle is great. We use it when we hike with the dogs, play at the park, everywhere! I love that when pups are finished, turn it up and gold the button down, and any leftover water goes back in the bottle. I ended up ordering a 2nd to keep on hand.”