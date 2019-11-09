From controlling your home's temperature while you're out to setting a timer with just your voice and cameras you can keep tabs on from a phone to make sure your home and pets are safe and secure, smart devices instantly upgrade your home’s IQ, but are often pricey. But if you know where to look, the best cheap smart home devices often have all the features you need and can be had for less than $100 — and many are less than $50.

Virtually every room in your home, including your garage, can easily be upgraded with new voice or remote control features. Smart speakers with voice command let you play your favorite tunes and make calls or find information. They can also control other smart devices in your home like a wall clock you can ask to set a timer so washing your hands just to touch your phone or just forgetting to set a timer will be a thing of the past or lights you can turn on or off without finding the switch.

Just be sure to make sure that your devices are compatible with your speaker (Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant tend to offer the most options) or smartphone's operating system.

Whether it's a gift or for your home, there's a cheap smart home devices on Amazon that will make home all the more comfortable.

1 The Best Overall Cheap Smart Speaker Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Amazon $50 $40 See On Amazon With more 500,000 reviews on Amazon, the Echo Dot with Alexa is a popular, affordable smart speaker. You can ask Alexa to play music, check the weather, set alarms, get questions answered, and more with just your voice. With the right accessories, you can also turn on lights, adjust thermostats, and even lock doors when paired with compatible devices. At less than $50 and with multiple layers of privacy protection built in, it's a great all-around pick. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa products According to one reviewer: "I love my echo dot. I have four of them and they really help make my life easier. They can control almost everything, lights, locks TV, music, thermostat."

2 A Smart Plug That Let's You Speak To Your Echo From Any Room Echo Flex Amazon $25 See On Amazon The Echo Flex is a great upgrade to any home, and let's you communicate with your Alexa from anywhere in your home. Plug this smart speaker into your outlet (don't worry, it has a USB port so the outlet can still be used), and you can ask your Alexa questions, command your other smart devices, or even make calls hands-free. Best yet, this speaker comes in a few different options so you can get one with a built-in nightlight, a motion sensor, or a clock. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa and Alexa-compatible devices According to one reviewer: "It is a nice addition to my 1st gen and 2nd gen Echo family. I've added this to my kitchen where my greatest need was a timer. No need to go to (or yell to and wonder if she really heard) the living room to set timers anymore."

3 A Smart Lamp That You Can Turn On With Your Smart Device Lighting EVER WiFi Smart Table Lamp Amazon $39 See On Amazon This smart lamp is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistants, and can even be changed via an app on your phone. You change the color of this lamp to one of 16 million colors (no joke) with just the sound of your voice or the touch of a button. You can also pre-program a color scheme, set automatic timers for it to go off. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers have tried this out and it's gotten rave reviews. Compatible With: Alexa, Google Assistant, iOS, or Android smartphones According to one reviewer: "I REALLY love this lamp!!! Not only is it sturdily made, but I can control it by just talking to it via Alexa (or by using it's free downloadable app). There are a handful of preloaded settings to pick from or you can practically make it any color you want within seconds. When not lit up, it's a modern white plastic lamp measuring about 9" that looks good in any room (it does need access to an outlet). Love it...especially for the price!"

4 A Smart Keypad That Makes It Easy (But Secure) For Guests, Dogwalkers, Or Kids August Home AK-R1 August Smart Keypad Amazon $49 See On Amazon The August Smart Lock keypad is a code-based entry lock that’s mounted outside your door. Press a button, and your door is instantly locked or give your guests a unique access code so you know when they're coming in. There’s also an option to create a temporary PIN to give to guests or service providers. However, you'll need an August Smart Lock to use this keypad. Compatible With: August Smart Lock app for iOS (9.0 or higher) or Android (5.0 or higher) smartphones According to one reviewer: "You might think it’s a unnecessary expense, but there will always be a time when you went out the door and after you closed and locked it you realize you left your phone or the kids don’t have mobile phones but they need to get in. If you are considering the August Smart Lock system, spend the few extra dollars and get the keypad. You won’t regret it."

5 A Garage Door Opener That Lets You Set Timers & Close It Remotely MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Amazon $39 See On Amazon The MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener allows you to open and close your garage door from anywhere with your smartphone through the myQ App. Receive alert notifications in real-time whenever your garage is opened. Plus, Amazon Prime members in select areas can opt in the app to receive Amazon packages delivered inside their garage. There's also a guest feature that allows up to three people access. Compatible With: Key by Amazon, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and Wink. Also garage door openers from Genie, Overhead Door, Raynor, Craftsman, Chamberlain, Stanley, Linear, and more. According to one reviewer: "It's really a simple device and easy to install. I installed it and got it up and running in less than an hour. No hubs or anything else is needed -- other that a wi-fi signal. Works as expected and I will buy the second sensor, soon."

6 A Smart Home Camera With Night Vision & People Detection Wyze Cam 1080p HD Indoor Wireless Smart Home Camera Amazon $26 See On Amazon Always know who’s at home with the Wyze Cam which you can mount inside the home to keep an eye on kids and pets, or by the front door so you can use it to say hello to those at the door. This smart home camera features night vision, two-way audio, and person detection. And you can stream live footage from anywhere in 1080p HD via your mobile device. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, as well as iOS and Android According to one reviewer: "Fantastic camera, regardless of the price! We have a half dozen webcams scattered around the house, both inside and outside, that we use for security monitoring when we are away. Over the years I've installed cameras from Linksys, Foscam, Insteon and Wansview (NOTE: Foscam, Insteon and Wansview are, for all intents and purposes, the same camera). All of them have gotten the job done, and have cost anywhere from $50-$100 dollars. But after trying out this little camera, I'll never buy anything else again."

7 A Compact Microwave You Can Command With Your Voice AmazonBasics Smart Microwave Amazon $60 See On Amazon The AmazonBasics Microwave is a smart microwave that’s controlled via voice commands. Sync it with your Echo device to ask Alexa to start microwaving. This microwave is compact to save precious countertop space, too. It features 10 different power levels, timer, turntable, and child lock for safety. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa including Echo devices According to one reviewer: "Although the Alexa integration seemed a little gimmicky at first, I quickly changed my mind after realizing how simple it was to use. Traditional microwaves have a million features, but honestly, do you even know how to use half of them? Gone are the days of pushing a button and looking at cryptic abbreviated text on the numerical LED screen, wondering what input it is expecting."

8 A Set Of Light Bulbs That Change Brightness & Color LUMIMNAN Smart WiFi Light Bulb (2-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon This set of two smart light bulbs change color and brightness via voice commands using Amazon Alexa or Google Home Assistant. You can also turn on or off the lights remotely using a smartphone or tablet, or even schedule for them to automatically turn on or off at set times ⁠— a great feature for those who travel a lot or have pets. Plus, the multicolor feature add a nice touch to any room. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, iOS, and Android According to one reviewer: "So easy to set up - it took less than 5 minutes to get them set up, paired, in Google Home, and even programmed with color scenes. I love them and will definitely get more as I upgrade to smart bulbs around my home."

9 This Smart Plug Lets You Turn On Non-Smart Devices Remotely, Too TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini Amazon $15 See On Amazon The TP-Link Kasa Smart WiFi Plug Mini plugs into your wall outlet and turns any ordinary electronic device instantly smarter. Tap a button to control multiple devices and schedule automatic shut-off times from anywhere via your smartphone. It also works with voice control using Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana devices. With more than 3,000 positive reviews, it's a fan favorite. "Setup took maybe three minutes and it worked perfectly the first time and every time since," one reviewer wrote. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Microsoft Cortana as well as Android 4.1 and higher or iOS 9 and higher. According to one reviewer: "I absolutely LOVE the light switches and the outlet plugs. The online TP-LINK installation videos are awesome; short and concise with clear instructions. These Smart devices work perfectly every time using the Kasa app, Alexa and now the Google Assistant. When the power went out once, the devices automatically reconnected and worked flawlessly. BEST PURCHASE EVER!!!"

10 A Smart Wall Clock That Makes Setting A Timer So Much Easier Echo Wall Clock Amazon $30 See On Amazon The Echo Wall Clock will make setting a timer so much easier. This digital display clock can be synced with any Echo device for setting timers and countdowns via Amazon Alexa voice command so you won't have to wash your hands just to set a timer. It’s 10-inches in diameter and fit’s nicely with any kitchen or room’s decor. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa Echo devices including Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Plus, Echo Spot, or Echo Input According to one reviewer: "My family users the Echo Dot in our kitchen for timers extensively. I've always felt like there was a disconnect when I had to ask Alexa how much time is left on my timers or pull out my phone to try to find it in the app. This wall clock is an excellent solution that makes Alexa timers so much better. The clock looks nice and modern."

11 A Bluetooth Tracker So You'll Never Lose Your Keys Again Tile Pro Amazon $35 See On Amazon Tile Pro is a handy Bluetooth tracker that keeps you from losing important things. Simply attach it to your car keys, bag, or wallet, and you’ll be able to locate it within a 400-foot Bluetooth range via your smartphone or Alexa voice command. There’s even a find your phone feature. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa enabled devices, iOS, and Android smartphones According to one reviewer: "I lose everything! This is the best invention ever. Anytime I can’t find my keys I just open the app and in seconds I can find my keys. The best part is a few weeks ago my keys actually fell off the little ring a while I was at the mall. When I got to my car I realized my keys where gone. I was so worried but I figured let’s see what happens. I opened my app and hoped for the best. Luckily it was in range and when I clicked the button I heard the beeping. I jumped in my car and started following the noise till it got louder. I was able to find my keys hidden in the grass."

12 A Smart Power Strip You Can Control With An App HaiFen Smart Power Strip Amazon $21 See On Amazon This smart power strip enables you to shut on or off your devices from anywhere via the associated app or voice control. It features four AC outlets and four USB ports to power up all of your devices. You can also schedule automatic shut-offs for both outlets and USB ports, or turn it off when you're away. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant According to one reviewer: "I keep all my lights and a lot of small appliances plugged into these units and have never had an issue getting something to turn on or off (unless there's an issue with Alexa itself). I love saying, "Alexa, good morning" then seeing my bedside light flip on and hearing the sound of my coffee maker turning on. Necessary? Not really. Fun? Definitely. The USB ports are surprisingly useful too."

13 A Streaming Media Stick You Can Control With Your Voice Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice Remote Amazon $50 See On Amazon More than 30,000 reviewers give Amazon’s Fire TV Stick with an Alexa voice remote a five-star rating. Plug it into most HD televisions with an HDMI port, so you can easily watch content from all of your favorite streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime, Apple TV, YouTube, and more on a bigger screen. Browse TV shows, movies, or even music via the remote control or Alexa voice command. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa and most HD televisions with an HDMI port According to one reviewer: "If you get this new Fire Stick forget cable. I love this new Fire Stick. I need one for each room. It has more features and stations that are free and come with the First Stick."

14 This Smart Light Switch That Lets You Schedule & Adjust From Your Phone Leviton DW6HD-1BZ Decora Smart Wi-Fi 600W Incandescent/300W LED Dimmer Amazon $50 $40 See On Amazon Leviton's smart LED dimmer is a light switch upgrade that lets you control your lights from anywhere via an app or voice command with Alexa or Google Assistant. You can schedule lights, easily adjust them to the time of the day or your mood, or set automatic shut-offs to save energy. Compatible With: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings, August, IFTTT, iOS, and Android According to one reviewer: "The WiFi switch works great! This is exactly what I was looking for. The My Leviton app to control the switch is easy to use. The switch itself is not scene capable, but because it is Wifi enabled and connected to the Cloud (and because the "residence" associated with My Leviton account knows my location), it knows when things like Sunset and Sunrise are."