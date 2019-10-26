Snuggling with a soft and cozy blanket is one of life's greatest pleasures. Whether you're binging your favorite show or cozying up with a book, the softest throw blankets will give you the utmost comfort and make you feel fuzzy inside and out.

When choosing a super soft throw, it's important to decide what material feels best for you. Do you like an option that’s more plush and fuzzy? Or do you prefer something lightweight and moisture-wicking? While all the picks on my list are super soft, different materials will vary in texture and feel, so it helps if you know what you like.

You'll also want to think about other factors like whether the blanket is great for all seasons or hypoallergenic. Cotton is a great choice for those with sensitive skin and it won't trap heat on warmer nights. For those who want the texture of fur but have allergies, a pick made of microfiber is a great alternative that's ideal for all seasons. I've even included a faux fur option that's hypoallergenic below.

Another factor to think about is what kind of style fits best in your home. Designs can range from stripes to herringbone and even boho styles, like one of the picks I've included. While the standard size for throw blankets is 50 by 60 inches, there are some brands that offer oversized throws, as well, for extra coziness.

After researching products and scouring through tons of reviews, I've rounded up the best blankets on Amazon for you to choose from. Read on to find the perfect throw for your home.

1 A Knit Throw That’s Made Of 100% Cotton And Great For Sensitive Skin NTBAY Cotton Cable Knit Throw Blanket Amazon $28 See On Amazon What's great about it: This NTBAY cable knit throw is super soft, has a cozy texture, and is made out of 100% cotton. Resistant to stains, fading, and pilling, this breathable throw comes in more than 15 vibrant colors and patterns to match your existing decor. It's also a little larger than normal throws, at 51 by 67 inches, making it all the more cozy. According to one reviewer: "I bought this blanket to just throw on my couch for decor but it is now on my bed for when I wanna take a nap and not get into bed and then I fold it up and stick it in my bedside table. It is lightweight but warm, and my cat loves it she crawls under it and naps with it all the time, its her new favorite spot. It is very soft and well made, I will likely buy some as gifts in the future!"

2 This Super Plush Fleece Blanket That Has 80,000 Amazon Reviews BEDSURE Flannel Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $18 See On Amazon What's great about it: Made out of 100% microfiber, this flannel fleece blanket comes at a great price and is ideal for those who like something a little more fluffy. Soft to the touch, this option won't bunch up or fade over time, and it can even be used for camping. With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and over 80,000 reviews, this popular blanket is available in so many different color options, you may even want to buy more than one. According to one reviewer: "This is the softest throw I've ever owned! Quality workmanship, great size, washes well, (n)o piling! Everybody in the family loves curling up with one, even my Toy Poodle! I will certainly be ordering additional ones! Thank you Bedsure!"

3 A Cozy And Reversible Sherpa Fleece Blanket BEDSURE Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket Amazon $25 See On Amazon What's great about it: This reversible fleece blanket has developed a bit of a cult-following with over 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. With soft microfiber on one side and fluffy sherpa on the other, this throw is both luxurious and anti-static. It also comes in many different styles to choose from, including both solid colors and plaid designs. According to one reviewer: "Beautiful and the softest, warmest throw I've ever had! I use it every night."

4 This Hand-Woven Throw That’s Elegant And Stylish Rivet Modern Hand-Woven Stripe Fringe Throw Blanket Amazon $48 See On Amazon What's great about it: This hand-woven fringe blanket comes in an elegant design with diamond patterns and herringbone stripes. Made out of acrylic, it's warm, cozy and perfect for snuggling up on the couch or even as an extra blanket on your bed. It's available in four different color schemes, too. Just note that this cute throw blanket is dry clean only. According to one reviewer: "This throw was meant to add a pop of color to a pretty neutral living room palette. It did that so well. But I’ve found that I also use it when watching tv. It looks great thrown over my sofa. But it’s also equally as good to use for a cozy snuggle."

5 A Luxurious Faux Fur Throw That’s Hypoallergenic Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket Amazon $30 See On Amazon What's great about it: For those who want that luxurious fur texture but have sensitive skin, allergies, or just prefer to avoid the real thing, this reversible faux fur throw is a great alternative and comes in many fun colors. Made out of microfiber, it features sleek faux fur on one side and fuzzy sherpa on the other. It's also on the larger side when it comes to throws, measuring 50 by 65 inches. Both hypoallergenic and non-shedding, this pick has a sophisticated look that will pair well with your existing decor. According to one reviewer: "This is the softest blanket I’ve ever purchased and believe me, my home is awash with these types of throws. There has been no shedding and my cats will not stay off it. I purchased the two smaller throws and loved it so much, I ordered a king sized one for my bed. I’m in love and will be purchasing again!"

6 This Pom-Pom Designed Flannel Blanket That’s Fade-Resistant LOMAO Flannel Blanket With Pompom Fringe Amazon $24 See On Amazon What's great about it: With a pompom fringe design, this microfiber flannel blanket is super fun and playful. Because of its microfiber material, you can count on this throw to give you all the fuzzy feelings. Resistant to fading, this blanket also comes in a larger sized throw of 60 by 80 inches, making it a perfect blanket to cuddle up under. It's also available in a handful of enticing colors, including pink, mustard, and a regal-looking dark blue. According to one reviewer: "Love this blanket. I got the mustard yellow color and it was represented accurately. This is the softest blanket I have, and it's so cozy! The quality is great and it's really cute. Planning to get another for a different room."

7 A Faux Cashmere Throw That’s Suitable For All Seasons BOURINA Herringbone Faux Cashmere Fringe Throw Blanket Amazon $24 See On Amazon What's great about it: Super soft and warm enough for all seasons, this faux cashmere throw is a perfect option for those who don't want to splurge for the real deal. Made out of 100% acrylic, this material won't pill, shed, or fade over time. It also has a beautiful herringbone design that's available in eight rich colors. According to one reviewer: "So soft, so pretty, just what I was hoping for. The burnt orange color works perfectly in my family room. Would buy it again."

8 A Splurge-Worthy 100% Cashmere Blanket State Cashmere 100% Pure Cashmere Throw Blanket Amazon $200 See On Amazon What's great about it: There's a reason cashmere blankets come at a premium. They truly are some of the softest options you can find. This 100% cashmere throw blanket has delicate fringe detailing on the edges, and is made with two-ply, long-staple fibers made from Mongolian cashmere. It's a splurge, to be sure, but for the softest throw blanket out there, cashmere is the way to go. According to one reviewer: "Beautiful cashmere. Warm, luxury soft. Worth every penny."

9 A Knitted Tweed Throw With Decorative Tassels Home Soft Things Tweed Throw Blanket Amazon $44 $33 See On Amazon What's great about it: Fun, decorative, and available in many bright colors, this knitted tweed throw has an elegant diamond pattern with braided tassels at the ends. Made out of microfiber polyester, this throw will get softer after every wash and the color won't fade. Available in dozens of colors, it's perfectly plush and great for every season of the year. According to one reviewer: "This is the nicest, softest, coziest blanket! I ended up buying in multiple colors for guest beds. Just so awesome and soft! I would highly recommend!"

10 This Boho-Style Throw That’s Super Comfortable Ukeler Flannel Sherpa Throw Blanket Amazon $50 $32 See On Amazon What's great about it: Perfect for boho-styled homes, this flannel sherpa throw has one side that's microfiber velvet and another side that's sherpa. Soft, plush, and warm, this blanket is also available in other designs, including a classic plaid and a cute owl print. Not only is it great for movie nights, but it's also a unique way to add a pop of style to your living space. According to one reviewer: "At first I thought maybe this throw blanket was a little on the pricey her side but I loved the pattern and I am very pleased that I ordered it it was well worth the money. Super soft and warm!"

11 This Fleece Blanket That Comes In 32 Different Colors GREEN ORANGE Throw Blanket Amazon $17 See On Amazon What's great about it: This cozy fleece blanket is soft, warm, and a great throw to have lying around in your living room when the temperatures drop. It comes in six different sizes and 32 different colors, so you can pick the perfect one for your room. Designed with 270-grams-per-square-meter fleece fabric, this is one of the cozier options on this list and a great buy if you're always cold or live in a cooler climate. According to one reviewer: "This is one of the softest blanket I’ve ever owned I love it it’s just so cozy and soft both sides you would love it I got the off-white one they’re all great!"

12 This Splurge-Worthy Throw That’s Made of 100% Mulberry Silk THXSILK Mulberry Silk Throw Blanket Amazon $180 See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking to splurge on a blanket, this cozy silk throw is definitely worth it. Soft to the touch, smooth, and ultra luxurious, it's made of 100% mulberry silk, making it moisture-wicking and hypoallergenic. It's also Oeko-Tex certified, which means it doesn't have any harmful chemicals. Get it in your choice of four elegant colors, including charming pink and champagne. According to one reviewer: "I’ve been using silk sheets and blankets for years and this is a great product. I wanted a blanket that was silk on both sides (a lot of silk coverlets and blankets have cotton in the reverse side). It is completely reversible and the silk filling feels much more luxurious than the poly or cotton batting in most products."

13 This Bamboo Fiber Throw That’s Both Silky And Breathable NuvoLe Home Bamboo Fiber Throw Blanket Amazon $35 See On Amazon What's great about it: Made out of 100% natural bamboo fiber, this NuvoLe Home throw is breathable, soft, and feels similar to silk. It's also great for those with skin allergies or those who get hot quickly. Available in a soft pink or a light gray, it's a great alternative for blanket-lovers who want a silky texture but don't want to break the bank on a real silk option. According to one reviewer: "I love this throw! I was looking for something super soft and natural and this is as good as I imagined."

14 A Shaggy Blanket That’s Fluffy And Made Out Of Velvet Fleece Tuddrom Faux Fur Shaggy Blanket Amazon $31 See On Amazon What's great about it: For those who want a little more of a shaggy texture, this faux fur shaggy blanket has long fabric on one side and velvet fleece on the other. Super plush and luxurious, it's perfect for lounging around and cozy nights in. A little larger than normal throws, it's available in five different colors. Best of all, this breathable blanket won't pill or fade over time. According to one reviewer: "Super soft and looks expensive. I bought this for looks primarily for my sun room. I leave it draped like the photo, but sometimes I will curl up with it while sipping my coffee or tea. It’s a good size, and for the money looks pretty great."