Whether you're cuddled up on the couch watching TV or tucked into bed going to sleep, having the right blanket makes all the difference when it comes to your coziness factor. Amazon is full of great options, but it can be hard to narrow them down. To help you out, I've researched dozens of choices to find the best blankets on Amazon in four key categories — comforters, throw blankets, weighted blankets, and travel blankets.

I based my decisions on several factors. The first thing was softness. To determine this, I looked at the materials, paying special attention to cotton and polyester options which tend to be soft without adding a lot of weight. I also read reviews to see what real customers had to say.

The next thing I assessed was breathability. A good blanket should offer some degree of ventilation so you don't end up stuck to the sofa or sleeping in a puddle of sweat. Along these same lines, it can be helpful if the blanket is hypoallergenic — especially if you have sensitive skin. All of the options below tick off both boxes.

Lastly, I evaluated the "warmth to bulk" ratio. Many people don't like heavy, overly bulky blankets. Even weighted blankets are best when they're free of extra mass. Given that, I looked for options that offer exceptional warmth with the least amount of weight and bulk.

Check out my list below of the best blankets on Amazon to find the right option for you.

1. The Best Comforter Royal Hotel Down-Alternative Comforter $55 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: With more than 1,500 reviews on Amazon, people love this down-alternative comforter, which is soft and cozy without being overly bulky. It has all of the benefits of real goose down — warm, lightweight, and plush — without the hefty price tag. This is due to its fluffy microfiber filling that mimics the consistency of 600-fill down feathers. The warm comforter also features box stitching to keep the filling from shifting or bunching up, as well as corner loops to secure it inside a duvet cover. It's hypoallergenic and fully machine-washable (just note that it may take two dryer cycles to get it completely dry). What fans say: "Soft, fluffy, and warm without being too heavy. It's like lying in clouds. We were inspired to upgrade our bedding after a recent visit to a hotel with a similar duvet/comforter and we made a great choice with this one ... Couldn't be happier!" Available sizes: Twin/Twin XL, Full/Queen, Queen-Oversized, King-Oversized, California King

2. The Best Throw Blanket Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket $30 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: If you're looking for something cozy to curl up with, this soft throw blanket is the perfect couch-side companion. Lightweight and free of excess bulk, it offers medium warmth, so it's not too hot or too cold. The silky faux fur blanket, which is made from smooth microfiber polyester, is machine-washable and doesn't shed fuzz all over the place, according to reviewers. It boasts more than 4,800 reviews on Amazon and comes in more than a dozen colors to go with any room. What fans say: "As soft and comfortable as claimed and perfect for reading or movie watching. I've gotten many compliments on it. The only problem is that I have to get one or both of my cats off it!" Available sizes: 50 by 65 inches, 60 by 70 inches, Twin, Queen/Full, King

3. The Best Weighted Blanket ZonLi Weighted Blanket For Adults $79 Amazon See On Amazon What's great about it: Whether you have anxiety, insomnia, or simply prefer the cozy, calming effect of a high-quality weighted blanket, this one is an excellent option. It's made from breathable cotton, so you won't get hot underneath the extra weight, and it's soft to the touch, too. The filling is constructed with hypoallergenic polyester padding that's mixed with odorless glass beads. With more than 1,700 reviews, it's specifically designed for adults and offered in a range of weights, from 5 to 30 pounds. To pick the right size, simply choose the option that's roughly 7 to 13 percent of your own weight, according to the manufacturer. What fans say: "I've always been someone who likes sleeping with a lot of blankets on me, because of the weight of them, so this blanket is perfect for me. We got the 15 [pound] blanket and the weight is just right. It's not too light or too heavy but the perfect amount. I like that this single blanket can replace those many blankets I used to use. Fabric is very soft and oh soo comfortable! Highly recommend." Available sizes: 5 to 30 pounds