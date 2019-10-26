Organizing closets maximizes storage and divides items into easy-to-find, tidy categories. The best closet organizers help tame both walk-in and reach-in closets, no matter the size. You can opt for full systems with shelves and rods that permanently install to walls, or simple accessories that whip your existing setup into shape, without having to invest too much time or money.

Closet organizing systems typically range from 4 to 10 feet wide, and many have extendable rods or height-adjustable shelves, so you can customize the fit. However, in some cases, you’ll need to cut certain materials down to size, so be sure to read the fine print (and keep a hack saw on in hand if that’s required). Take measurements before buying and, if replacing, removing the old system before measuring can help with accuracy.

Closet systems typically secure to closet walls; most kits come with hardware, but likely require tools, like drills, screwdrivers, or hammers. Freestanding closet organizers, on the other hand, require assembly but no wall installation — a great storage solution for rooms without closets or if your closet capacity just isn't cutting it.

Accessories can enhance the systems below or simply maximize space in whatever way you need it. You’ll see my favorite picks, from slim hangers to bins to clever ways to store your handbags. Keep scrolling for the best closet organizers for clothes, shoes, purses, and more.

1 The Overall Best Closet Organizer System Rubbermaid Configurations Deluxe Closet Kit Amazon $160 See On Amazon Rubbermaid's closet organizer system is revered, with a stellar 4.8-star overall rating after more than 4,600 reviews from shoppers who love the kit's easy customization and installation. Some reviewers report buying multiple sets to transform small rooms into walk-in closets, and love that it provides the necessary hardware and doesn't require cutting pieces — but you will need a drill. This aluminum modular closet system secures to a wall and fits any walk-in or reach-in closet with at least one wall that's 4 to 8 feet wide (a 3- to 6-foot version is also available). Telescoping rods offer 12 feet of hanging space while the nine adjustable, expanding shelves add up to 22 feet of shelving space. The kit comes in a titanium or white finish, both offering years of maintenance-free durability without rust or discoloration. Fans say: “These are easy to install--within 90 minutes start to finish. [...] Once I got the system installed, I found it easy to reconfigure the shelving and hanging brackets.Honestly, I was between a unit like this and a wooden system. I am pleased I went with this one as I can reconfigure it I need to. I also find that this system is less imposing, so the closet feels bigger and more open.Even three years later, I have no regrets. The shelving and hanging rods have held up beautifully over time with no warping.”

2 The Most Affordable Closet System Rubbermaid Configurations Closet Kit Amazon $98 See On Amazon If you like the above option but want to spend a little less money, Rubbermaid offers a custom closet organizer kit that’s similar in design, but without as many features — and it’s still highly rated. Suitable for closets from 4 to 8 feet wide, it creates up to 12 feet of hanging space and 14 feet of shelving space. In other words, you’ll get the same amount of hanging space as the top pick, but 8 feet less in the shelving department. The kit contains all the necessary hardware to secure it to a wall (although you will need a drill), and since everything is telescoping and adjustable, there’s no cutting required. If you have a smaller closet, this is also available in a (very budget-friendly) 3- to 6-foot version. Fans say: “I was a little concerned because the price of this system was lower than some others we saw, but the quality is great. We purchased this item for our 7' closet in our master bedroom. It didn't have enough room for the 2 of us and now we do. I love this item, I was able to empty 3 closets in our house into this system.”

3 The Best Closet System For Walk-In Or Large Closets ClosetMaid ShelfTrack Adjustable Closet Organizer Kit Amazon $184 See On Amazon Here's a highly customizable wire closet system that’s perfect for large or walk-in closets. Made from vinyl-coated steel, the system secures to a closet wall that's between 7 feet and 10 feet wide, creating up to 20 feet of hanging space and 19 feet of shelf space. (Impressive.) The standards and brackets are adjustable, so you can customize the configuration so that it works best for you, but reviewers have recommended keeping a hack saw on hand, as you’ll have to cut some things down to size for smaller closets. Installation requires a drill, but all hardware is included. Also available in a compact 2- to 4-foot option and a 5- to 8-foot option, the ClosetMaid closet system is made from 91% recycled content, which includes 4% pre-consumer recycled steel, as well as 87% post-consumer steel, so you can feel good about this buy. Fans say: “My boyfriend and I moved into a new home, that was built in the 1880s (eek), so there was virtually no closet space. We ended up re purposing one of the bedrooms into a walk in closet so we were looking for a closet organizer. [...] It took my boyfriend some noticeable time to install it, but once it was up I was sooo happy. It really helped transformed the bedroom into a closet space, and holds the majority of both of our clothing. [...] If I were to do this project again, I would 100000% order this again.”

4 A Simple Shelf & Rod System That Expands EZ Shelf Expandable Closet Rod and Shelf Amazon $80 See On Amazon If customization and configuration options sound a bit too complicated for what you need, this closet shelf with a built-in rod is a simple, straightforward solution. It’s ideal for closets in older houses that may not have storage built in, but you can also install it below your existing rod for an extra tier of storage. The best part? There’s no cutting necessary, as this is an expandable option that comes in a wide range of size options, so you can tackle closets from 3.3 feet wide all the way up to 9.8 feet wide. Unlike the other systems on this list, it must be mounted to two side walls — not the back wall — unless you purchase the EZ Shelf brackets (available on Amazon). All hardware is included, and another big plus is that you don’t need a power drill to install — a simple screwdriver will suffice. Fans say: “I had a closet that was bare. No shelves, hanging bar, etc. Not wanting to get just a bar or install a complete closet system I searched the internet for something in-between. This hit the nail on the head! A shelf and a hanging bar in an easy to install, sturdy, good looking package. [...] It's super easy to install and it's going to easily hold a closet full of clothes (adult sized clothes).”

5 A Freestanding Closet System For A Small Space That Needs Extra Storage Tribesigns Freestanding Closet Organizer Amazon $249 See On Amazon This cute freestanding closet organizer can extend small or nonexistent closet space and displaying your favorite items like your own personal boutique. It has room for hanging clothes and height-adjustable shelves for storing shoes, and displaying handbags or stacking denim or sweaters, as well as hooks along the side that are perfect for hats, scarves, and totes. The heavy-duty organizer's total weight capacity is a solid 300 pounds, and all tools and instructions for assembly are included. The metal frame is about 4 feet wide with thick particle board shelving for sturdiness. It's available with rustic wood shelving and an all-white option. Fans say: “I LOVE THIS STANDING CLOSET! I had a wooden one before and it ended up leaning and cracking. This is so sturdy and so beautifully made. The hanging branches on the side are so smart and useful. The storage space is perfect and assembly was simple (though I had help from my sister, so made easier with two ppl rather than 1). I just love it.”

6 A Budget-Friendly Freestanding Closet System Simple Houseware Freestanding Clothes Organizer Amazon $60 See On Amazon Does a budget-friendly freestanding closet organizer kit you can put together in a half hour sound more like your speed? This freestanding closet organizer is 3.75 feet wide and comes with four shelves and two hanging bars (the second bar is removable for hanging longer items). Made of metal in either a bronze, silver, or brown finish, this pick is secured with heavy-duty plastic connectors for storing clothes and shoes. It’s also available in a larger 5-foot option. Fans say: “These racks are very light, but feel sturdy even with bars full of clothes and heavy coats. They are reasonably easy to put together, though having a mallet to bang the rods securely into place is essential. I did not hang the lower bar on one rack so that I could hang dresses and long coats, and it is still quite sturdy. It would also be possible to remove one of the shelves and join the units together, so they are somewhat customizable as well. Overall, a great closet organizer at a good price.”

7 The Best Space-Saving Hangers TechZoo Velvet Hanger Set (50-Pack) Amazon $28 See On Amazon There are lots of velvet hangers out there, but this heavyweight velvet hanger set stands out for its slim design and durability; each hanger can hold up to 10 pounds. With a 4.8-star overall rating after more than 4,000 reviews, these hangers are made of anti-slip velvet that prevents clothes from falling off and sturdy ABS plastic with rose gold hooks that rotate 360 degrees. Choose from black, bronze, gray, rose, and white colors, and see how switching to matching hangers transforms your closet in one easy step. Fans say: I was able to hang half of my clothes on these hangers before running out and promptly ordering more! The left half is clearly more organized and there is more space compared to the left side where I use the bulky plastic hangers. Also, the "no slip" feature is serious. There is no way my clothes are going to slide off of these hangers!”

8 A Set Of Dividers For Keeping Shelves Organized Richards Homewares Acrylic Closet Shelf Divider (6-Pack) Amazon $43 See On Amazon Clear acrylic closet shelf-dividers maximize your space, organization, and are a cinch to add in. You don't need any tools or hardware, and they won't damage shelving; just slide onto standard wood or melamine shelving. This set of dividers seamlessly allows stacking and custom organization of clothes, linens, towels, shoes, purses, or bags. If you already have or opt for a wire closet system, try a wire shelf divider. Fans say: “These dividers are made of sturdy acrylic and stand up straight on my closet shelves. Even with my handbags leaning against them, they do not bend over or lean. They are so easy to install a child could do it. Just follow the VERY simple instructions. If you wish to organize sweaters, purses, shirts, shoes, etc. these dividers will definitely do the the job!”

9 The Best Storage Bins AmazonBasics Foldable Storage Bins (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon With more than 56,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, the best storage bins are highly rated for being lightweight, easy to carry, and collapsible for compact storage when not in use. The bins' dimensions are 11 inches by 10.5 inches by 10.5 inches and they're made of sturdy, yet soft and breathable fabric with sewn-in handles. Choose from six color options, including red, grey, beige, and black. You can use this set on any shelf (or even under a bed) for more organized storage. Fans say: “I was surprised to discover the quality of theses. These were a lower price per cube and are a thicker material than the ones I have from my local big box stores! The Grey is a deep dark rich grey. [...] they are currently holding their own with no signs of wear.”

10 The Best Bags For Storing Seasonal Clothes Lifewit Storage Bag Organizers (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Another way to keep your closet organized and space maximized is to rotate items seasonally; a process made much easier with these storage bag organizers. Store off-season items like sweaters or extra linens and blankets in these soft, zippered bags with clear windows, which help you identify what you've stored in each bag without opening. The bags collapse flat under a bed or in drawers when not in use, and their zipper closure protects clothes or linens against dust, pests, water damage, and odors. Highly rated with more than 40,000 reviews, this bag set is available in three colors: blue, gray, and black. Fans say: “I am very particular and a real neat freak...so when I say I loved theses foldable storage bags it's a big deal ! I am downsizing and needed quick storage for some delicate personal pricey items that I just couldn't throw into a cardboard box. I found these to be very useful and study for what they are, a soft [collapsible] storage bin. The fabric is soft and I loved the clear fronts and side handles [...] These can be folded and stored until you need them. Love them !”

11 A Quick Fix For Handbags mDesign Handbag Hangers (2-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Made from rust-resistant steel, these compact handbag hangers are perfect for storing purses, handbags, backpacks, tote bags, scarves, belts, ties, and other accessories. The pack comes with two, and the double-sided design means you can hang up to six items on each one. Having these dedicated hangers will free up shelf space, and they’re highly rated with more than 3,000 reviews from shoppers who love the quality and how much space they create in closets. Fans say: “These are sturdy, have no sharp edges to scratch a bag, and hang in the right orientation on a closet bar. I really like that they get some kind of heavy leather totes I have from being stored flat. (This rack takes up very little space.)”

12 The Best Over-The-Door Shoe Organizer MISSLO Over-The-Door Shoe Organizer Amazon $14 See On Amazon With more than 22,000 reviews, and a 4.7-star average rating, this over-the-door shoe organizer has 24 roomy pockets that store up to 12 pairs of shoes, but shoppers also use it for toiletries, toys, kitchen wares, and cleaning supplies. This shoe organizer stands out with mesh pockets that are breathable, roomy, and allow you to see stored items at a glance. The organizer comes with four hooks to secure onto a door, and cloth fabric backing in your choice of black, gray, pink, or white. Fans say: "I can see my closet floor! This over-the-door shoe rack is exactly what I was looking for! It has the perfect amount of pockets (24), and they are wide enough to fit large wedges and two running shoes in one (see pictures). [...] Overall, great product for price!”

13 The Best Underwear Organizer Simple Houseware Underwear Organizer (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon To keep everything in its place in your closet or dresser drawers, this much-loved set of dividers has more than 43,000 reviews and will keep underwear and socks organized in non-woven fabric, mold-proof bins. You get four bins (available in seven colors, including turquoise, black, gray, and pink): a six-cell bin for scarves and ties, an eight-cell bin for underwear and/or ties, a seven-cell bin for bras, and a 24-cell bin for socks. They're easy to put together (no tools required), and fans absolutely love these bins for maintaining items after tidying up. Fans say: "I was able to quickly figure out an arrangement for these in my drawers and they have revolutionized the jumbled mess I once had. Love them!”

14 The Best Hanging Shelf Unit Simple Houseware 5-Shelf Hanging Closet Organizer Amazon $15 See On Amazon If your current closet set up is limited on shelving, this hanging shelving unit can make room for some more shelves for clothes, shoes, or handbags (or all three). With over 16,000 reviews, you can trust these five shelves (with side mesh pockets!) will create more closet space. The unit hooks onto a standard closet rod or wire rack, and it's available in five- and six-shelf options in nine different colors, including gray, pink, bronze, and red. Fan say: "This hanging shelf freed up a lot of space in my coat closet. It took an untamed mess of scarves, mittens, hats, and cleaned it up. The hangers are strong, metal and unlikely to get bent out of shape from normal use. The build of the cloth shelves is sturdy enough for heavy sweaters or lighter toys...”

15 The Best Pants Organizer DOIOWN S-Type Stainless Steel Hangers (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon To keep your pant or denim collection organized and less wrinkled, try this set of S-type stainless steel hangers. By stacking five pairs of pants on one vertical hanger, you'll create a lot more room in your closet. Plastic covers at the end of the rust-proof, scratch-resistant hangers keep pants from slipping. This pick can also be used for other items like ties, scarves, belts, and towels. Fans say: "My husband and I live in an apartment with minimal closet space so I need to invent organizational methods every time I get a chance. Thank god I found these. [...] Before the jeans were jam packed with not space to move clothes. Now, look at the extra space I have on both sides of the hangers on both his side and mine.”

16 The Best Scarf Organizer iDesign Axis Metal Loop Scarf Hanger Amazon $10 See On Amazon The best scarf and accessory hanger has more than 7,000 reviews and is made of durable, long-lasting steel. It's compact yet has 18 loops for storing scarves, belts, jewelry, shawls, ties, and even socks. Choose from several different finishes to match your decor, including chrome, bronze, pearl silver, and copper. No assembly required, just hang on a hook or closet rod to use. Fans say: "All of my scarves are perfectly organized and it saves dramatically on closet space. A must have for anyone like me with loads of scarves. I also like the different sizes of the rings as some of my scarves are thicker than others so it allows for all of my scarves to fit.”

17 The Best Cascading Pants & Skirts Hangers DOIOWN Cascading Skirt Hangers (3-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon This space-saving skirt hanger vertically hangs up to four skirts, pants, or scarves to maximize closet space. The hanger is made of durable, rust-proof stainless steel, and rubber coating on the clips won't crease your clothes while keeping items in place. Fans say: "These hangers help tremendously. There’s four tiers so four skirts (or whatever item of your choosing) fits neatly on each hanger. The hangers are very sturdy, quality metal. Quite heavy duty feeling. They’re sleek and fancy looking too. The clips move side to side if you need to adjust depending on the size of the garment you’re hanging/clipping.”