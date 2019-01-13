Making your closet look Instagram-ready is about way more than just cleaning and hanging up discarded clothes. In order to make your closet look really great and feel super functional, you need to get seriously organized, where it's a small space or a larger one. Your closet holds so many different items: clothes, shoes, handbags, hats, scarves, and sometimes more. It's so easy for all of that stuff to become a jumbled mess, even after spending hours cleaning it up. But if everything has its own space and section, keeping it all neat and put-together becomes a lot more simple. You can start with some of these closet organizing items that you can buy off of Amazon right now.

There are so many products out there that will make an organized closet feel achievable, even if you have a super busy schedule and a huge wardrobe. It's all about taking advantage of the space that you have as much as possible, and making even more space whenever and wherever you can. You can do that with closet organizers, shelf spacers, and accessory holders. Sometimes, getting a super clean closet means spending a little money, but it's worth it in the end, when you wake up in the morning and can find exactly what you're looking for in no time at all.

Of course, even after you organize your entire closet from top to bottom, you'll still be responsible for keeping it neat - but we have a feeling that will be a lot more simple when you have the right tools at your fingertips.

1 Underwear Organizer TuuTyss 30 Mesh Pockets Dual-Sided Hanging Closet Organizer $9.50 Amazon Even if you don't keep your underwear in your closet right now, you might want to start after seeing this organizer. There are 30 pockets to hold all of your carefully folded underwear and bras, freeing up drawer space and keeping everything in one neat, easy-to-spot place.

2 Space Saving Hangers HOUSE DAY Household Mall Pack of 10 Pcs 15 inch Black Magic Hangers $9.99 Amazon One of the most simple ways to free up space in your closet while still holding tons of clothes is to use stackable hangers like these. You can put a whole bunch of shirts or dresses in the same space you'd normally hang one shirt or dress. They're inexpensive and couldn't be easier to use.

3 Hanging Storage Drawers StorageWorks Hanging Closet Organizer $39.99 Amazon Hanging storage like these can sometimes be hard to work with, but this one is nice because it has actual drawers that keep your items secure so they don't fall out. It also has lots of space for whatever you want to put in there.

4 Shelf Dividers Evelots Closet Wood Shelf Divider $35.99 Amazon A shelf divider can do wonders for your closet: it keeps your clothes from falling on top of each other, creating a giant mess. It's such a simple way to make your space more organized.

5 Shelf Organizer ClosetMaid 5062 All-Purpose Organizer $30.69 Amazon This all-purpose organizer consists of a cubby type of shelf with several cubes and shelf space to hold whatever you need, whether it's folded clothes or accessories. You can place it on a shelf to keep the space organized, or you can put it on the floor and stack a few of them together.

6 Pants Hangers DOIOWN S-type Stainless Steel Clothes Pants Hangers $18.55 Amazon Folding pants can take up so much space in a drawer, and hanging them on individual hangers can take up just as much. A pants hanger, like this one, makes them easy to see and grab, and saves on clothing space.

7 Over-the-Door Shoe Organizer SimpleHouseware Crystal Clear Over The Door Hanging Shoe Organizer $7.97 Amazon If you have a ton of shoes and not a ton of floor space, then this over-the-door hanger is ideal. It won't take up too much room, and the clear pockets make it easy to find and grab what you need each day.

8 Closet Organizer Sagler Closet Organizer $24.99 Amazon This closet organizer is great if you have the extra room on your floor that you aren't really utilizing. You can stack shoes or bags or folded clothes on the shelves, and use the drawers for smaller items.

9 Handbag Hanger InterDesign Classico Hanging Organizer for Purses $8.57 Amazon If you have more than, like, three handbags, storing them can be so frustrating. They take up a lot of space and they're constantly falling. A handbag rack like this saves on shelf space majorly.

10 Hanging Jewelry Organizer Misslo Jewelry Hanging Non-Woven Organizer Holder $8.99 Amazon A hanging jewelry organizer is a good way to keep your jewelry safe and keep it from getting tangled. If you have the wall space, it's perfect.

11 Vertical Shelving Closetmaid Vertical Closet Organizer $58.99 Amazon If you're looking for something a bit more sturdy, try this vertical organizer. It has five shelves, plus space on the floor. You can use it for shoes, bags, or folded clothes, and it just adds a lot more room to an empty closet.

13 Shoe Slot Space Saver HARRA HOME Premium 3step Adjustable Shoe Slots Space Saver $17.99 Amazon Anyone trying to store a lot of heels knows how frustrating that can be. They take up so much space, and stacking them on top of each other means they topple over easily. These slots make it a lot more simple to stack them and free up room for more shoes.

15 Sectioned Closet Organizer Whitmor 2-Section Closet Organizer $16.37 Amazon This hanging shelf has something special attached to it: a little rack to give you space for hanging clothes so that you maximize hanger space.

19 Closet Organizer Rubbermaid Closet OrganizerA $58.94 Amazon This closet organizer is an easy way to add hanging racks to a small, empty closet space.