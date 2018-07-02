Life

The 3 Best Cooling Mattress Protectors

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

Tatyana Gladskih / Fotolia
By Lisa Fogarty
Updated: 

A quality mattress is anything but cheap. Just as you might purchase an insurance plan for an expensive tech gadget, investing in a good mattress pad provides a different kind of insurance that'll prolong the life of your purchase, while also fending off allergens (hello, dust mites). Unfortunately, many of them can sleep hot. To keep you comfortable, the best cooling mattress protectors are infused with heat-absorbing gel fibers or made with breathable materials like cotton and bamboo, and they'll be waterproof to guard against spills.

Every really great mattress protector should cover a few bases. First and foremost, it should be waterproof and effective at protecting costly mattresses against stains. Protectors should also form a solid barrier between your skin and mattress, where common germs, bacteria, and allergens, like dust mites, often reside. A mattress protector is essential for anyone who has allergies or a respiratory condition, but it's also just a really good idea for protecting your mattress and making a bad one more comfortable.

In a hurry? These are the best cooling mattress protectors:

1. The Overall Best: Safe and Sound Waterproof Cooling Mattress Protector

2. The Runner-Up: Coop Home Goods Lulltra Mattress Protector

3. The Most Affordable: SafeRest Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Topper

When it comes to shopping for cooling mattress protectors, the laundry list of requirements becomes a little more specific. Similar to how cooling gel pillows prevent heat from getting trapped between your head and the pillow, a mattress protector infused with gel fibers absorbs heat faster than most fabrics. But gel isn't your only cooling option. Depending on your preference, this list also includes options made from more natural materials, like eco-friendly bamboo and hypoallergenic cotton. Each mattress protector has its own set of pros and cons, but they'll all keep you cool throughout the night.

1
The Overall Best Cooling Mattress Protector: Safe and Sound Waterproof Cooling Mattress Protector

While many mattress protectors advertise cooling properties, this one actually delivers according to many Amazon reviewers. Designed with 3-D air fibers that are super comfortable but don't trap heat. In addition to being 100% waterproof, this mattress protector is stain-resistant and machine-washable. Even better, this protector has deep pockets that can accommodate mattresses up to 18 inches deep. Plenty of Amazon reviewers who suffer from night sweats say that this mattress protector is the best out there for hot sleepers.

  • Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king

According to one reviewer: "Great for topper for memory foam mattress. So soft, Not crinkly, deep pockets and a nice cooling effect. Recommend!"

2
The Runner-Up: Coop Home Goods Lulltra Mattress Protector

This cooling mattress protector ticks off so many boxes that the best way to describe it is as a great option for most people. It's made from a blend of 60% polyester and 40% rayon from bamboo, which is eco-friendly, naturally cooling, and moisture-wicking. The price is fair and the pad is waterproof and compatible with most mattresses. It even accommodates mattresses that are up to 18 inches deep (as well as mattress toppers that add inches), and it comes in five standard sizes: twin, full, queen, king, and California king.

A number of mattress protectors make an annoying swishing noise when you shift positions during the night, but this pad is totally silent — you really won't even know it's there. It's also the perfect bedding accessory to add to memory foam mattresses, which are known for trapping heat.

  • Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

According to one reviewer: "Comfortable and quiet. [...] The water proofing is soft and flexible and makes no noise. The pad is also cooler for sleeping on our hot summer nights than my previous pad was."

3
The Most Affordable: SafeRest Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Topper

This fitted mattress protector is made with 100% cotton terry, so it’s naturally breathable and also hypoallergenic, waterproof, and amazing at wicking away perspiration. It’s great for anyone with allergies and protects against dust mites and other allergens and bacteria. Unlike the previous option made with polyurethane, it may not last you a decade, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less effective while it’s on your bed.

As far as endorsements go, it really doesn’t get much better than this one: one reviewer’s wife gave birth on this mattress topper and claims their mattress wasn’t disrupted in the least. If that’s a reality, you can be sure this is a great option for anyone, including young children. It fits deep mattresses — up to 18 inches deep — and comes in six sizes. And, with nearly 30,000 mostly positive reviews, this is one of the most popular options on Amazon.

  • Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king

According to one reviewer: "This cover is much better than the one I had on my bed previously. I'm able to stay cool all night. The price is great."

This article was originally published on