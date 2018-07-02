A quality mattress is anything but cheap. Just as you might purchase an insurance plan for an expensive tech gadget, investing in a good mattress pad provides a different kind of insurance that'll prolong the life of your purchase, while also fending off allergens (hello, dust mites). Unfortunately, many of them can sleep hot. To keep you comfortable, the best cooling mattress protectors are infused with heat-absorbing gel fibers or made with breathable materials like cotton and bamboo, and they'll be waterproof to guard against spills.
Every really great mattress protector should cover a few bases. First and foremost, it should be waterproof and effective at protecting costly mattresses against stains. Protectors should also form a solid barrier between your skin and mattress, where common germs, bacteria, and allergens, like dust mites, often reside. A mattress protector is essential for anyone who has allergies or a respiratory condition, but it's also just a really good idea for protecting your mattress and making a bad one more comfortable.
In a hurry? These are the best cooling mattress protectors:
When it comes to shopping for cooling mattress protectors, the laundry list of requirements becomes a little more specific. Similar to how cooling gel pillows prevent heat from getting trapped between your head and the pillow, a mattress protector infused with gel fibers absorbs heat faster than most fabrics. But gel isn't your only cooling option. Depending on your preference, this list also includes options made from more natural materials, like eco-friendly bamboo and hypoallergenic cotton. Each mattress protector has its own set of pros and cons, but they'll all keep you cool throughout the night.