A quality mattress is anything but cheap. Just as you might purchase an insurance plan for an expensive tech gadget, investing in a good mattress pad provides a different kind of insurance that'll prolong the life of your purchase, while also fending off allergens (hello, dust mites). Unfortunately, many of them can sleep hot. To keep you comfortable, the best cooling mattress protectors are infused with heat-absorbing gel fibers or made with breathable materials like cotton and bamboo, and they'll be waterproof to guard against spills.

Every really great mattress protector should cover a few bases. First and foremost, it should be waterproof and effective at protecting costly mattresses against stains. Protectors should also form a solid barrier between your skin and mattress, where common germs, bacteria, and allergens, like dust mites, often reside. A mattress protector is essential for anyone who has allergies or a respiratory condition, but it's also just a really good idea for protecting your mattress and making a bad one more comfortable.

In a hurry? These are the best cooling mattress protectors:

1. The Overall Best: Safe and Sound Waterproof Cooling Mattress Protector

2. The Runner-Up: Coop Home Goods Lulltra Mattress Protector

3. The Most Affordable: SafeRest Hypoallergenic Waterproof Mattress Topper

When it comes to shopping for cooling mattress protectors, the laundry list of requirements becomes a little more specific. Similar to how cooling gel pillows prevent heat from getting trapped between your head and the pillow, a mattress protector infused with gel fibers absorbs heat faster than most fabrics. But gel isn't your only cooling option. Depending on your preference, this list also includes options made from more natural materials, like eco-friendly bamboo and hypoallergenic cotton. Each mattress protector has its own set of pros and cons, but they'll all keep you cool throughout the night.

1 The Overall Best Cooling Mattress Protector: Safe and Sound Waterproof Cooling Mattress Protector Safe and Sound Waterproof Cooling Mattress Protector Amazon $39 See On Amazon While many mattress protectors advertise cooling properties, this one actually delivers according to many Amazon reviewers. Designed with 3-D air fibers that are super comfortable but don't trap heat. In addition to being 100% waterproof, this mattress protector is stain-resistant and machine-washable. Even better, this protector has deep pockets that can accommodate mattresses up to 18 inches deep. Plenty of Amazon reviewers who suffer from night sweats say that this mattress protector is the best out there for hot sleepers. Available sizes: twin, full, queen, king According to one reviewer: "Great for topper for memory foam mattress. So soft, Not crinkly, deep pockets and a nice cooling effect. Recommend!"

2 The Runner-Up: Coop Home Goods Lulltra Mattress Protector Coop Home Goods Lulltra Waterproof Mattress Protector Amazon $45 See On Amazon This cooling mattress protector ticks off so many boxes that the best way to describe it is as a great option for most people. It's made from a blend of 60% polyester and 40% rayon from bamboo, which is eco-friendly, naturally cooling, and moisture-wicking. The price is fair and the pad is waterproof and compatible with most mattresses. It even accommodates mattresses that are up to 18 inches deep (as well as mattress toppers that add inches), and it comes in five standard sizes: twin, full, queen, king, and California king. A number of mattress protectors make an annoying swishing noise when you shift positions during the night, but this pad is totally silent — you really won't even know it's there. It's also the perfect bedding accessory to add to memory foam mattresses, which are known for trapping heat. Available sizes: twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king According to one reviewer: "Comfortable and quiet. [...] The water proofing is soft and flexible and makes no noise. The pad is also cooler for sleeping on our hot summer nights than my previous pad was."