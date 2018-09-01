When it comes to preparing meat on your cutting board, there's a lot to worry about. Aside from accidental injuries, you've also got to be extra careful to avoid cross-contaminating your surfaces. Food-borne illnesses are no joke, and the best cutting boards for meat ensure your kitchen remains safe as you cook.
The Best Cutting Boards For Meat: Plastic Versus Wood
Plastic is ideal for handling uncooked meat because it's easy to sanitize and generally dishwasher safe. If you go that route, you want to make sure you're picking one that's non-porous to prevent bacteria from developing in the crevices that form over time. Wood cutting boards, on the other hand, are naturally easier to keep sanitary. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), bamboo cutting boards are particularly great, as their firmer and less porous material "absorbs very little moisture and resists scarring from knives, so they're more resistant to bacteria than other woods." But here's the tricky part: They can't go in the dishwasher. Cleaning them requires hot soapy water or this wooden cutting board cleaning hack.
But there is more to cutting boards that just the material, additional design features can help keep your cook space sanitary. To help you find the perfect one I sifted through hundreds of options to find three of the best meat-friendly cutting boards on the market. Once you've found the one for you, check out these weird but genius kitchen gadgets.