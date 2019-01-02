If your dog is a heavy chewer, you're probably already aware of their amazing ability to destroy any object in seconds. That's why buying a bone that's specifically made for power chewers is a great idea, especially if you want to prevent your pet from turning other household items into chew toys. The best bones for aggressive chewers will keep your pup endlessly entertained while encouraging their natural desire to use their teeth.

Like people, dogs have varying flavor and texture preferences, so the best bone for your pet will largely depend on their size and what type of material they prefer to gnaw. Luckily, there are bones for heavy chewers in a range of different styles and prices — from shin bones to pizzle sticks to antlers and even flavored plastic toys — so there's bound to be one that your dog will love.

In a hurry? These are the best dog bones for aggressive chewers:

1. The Best: Pet Qwerks Dinosaur BarkBone For Aggressive Chewers

2. The Best Bully Stick: Pawstruck Monster Braided Bully Stick

3. The Best Antler: Devil Dog Chews Elk Antler Bone

You May Also Like: A Durable Chew Toy That's Peanut Butter Flavored

As with anything you give your pet, make sure to supervise your dog with bones and watch for any splintering or small pieces, as that can pose a health danger. And don't forget to provide them with plenty of fresh water.

With that said, scroll down for the best dog chews for aggressive chewers. Once you've picked the perfect bone, be sure to pick up a durable dog toy for heavy chewers as well!

1 The Best: Pet Qwerks Dinosaur BarkBone For Aggressive Chewers Pet Qwerks Dinosaur BarkBone For Aggressive Chewers Amazon $14 See On Amazon This popular bone is made are made with real bacon and FDA-approved nylon that makes it tough and delicious. It also comes in four different sizes (Large, XL, XXL, and XXXL, so you can pick the perfect one for your pup. Even better, this one is beloved by both aggressive chewers and their owners, and has the Amazon reviews to prove it. While this durable and safe non-edible dog bone is a bit more pricey than others on this list, fans swear by this toy for their heavy chewers. What dogs say: "My girl dog is a chewing fiend. She loves this bone. It remains intact after two months of intense gnawing. 10/10 would purchase again."

2 The Best Bully Stick: Pawstruck Monster Braided Bully Stick Pawstruck Monster Braided Bully Stick Amazon $11 See On Amazon If your dog loves bully sticks but devours them in no time, then you might want to consider this braided bully stick that intertwines eight different sticks to make one massive and long-lasting chew. Available in sizes from 4 to 9 inches long, it's made from free-range, grass-fed beef pizzle and is free of artificial colors, hormones, and preservatives. With a four-star rating on Amazon and hundreds of reviews, this bully stick is a popular choice for aggressive chewers. Take note: If you're particularly sensitive to scents, some reviews say this bone has a distinct smell. What dog owners say: "If you're pondering on getting this bad boy, BUY IT! The scent is very minimal compared to other bully sticks, and it is definitely a monster and true to size! This lasted my 8 month puppy a couple weeks, longer than any other bully pizzle we've purchased before. Highly recommend!"

3 The Best Antler: Devil Dog Chews Elk Antler Bone Devil Dog Chews Elk Antler Bone Amazon $19 See On Amazon Both stronger and tougher than classic rawhide, high-quality elk antlers like this one are great for aggressive chewers. This all-natural bone comes in sizes ranging from 4 to 8 inches and is virtually splinter-proof. Best of all, it's odorless. Keep in mind, however, that because antler is a much harder material to chew, it might not be the best choice for dogs with dental issues. Still, pet owners on Amazon have given it an overall 4.6-star rating. What dog owners say: "My husky lab mix destroys all of his toys within minutes of getting them. This antler has lasted him longer than anything else. He loves to chew on it. Easy to play fetch with."