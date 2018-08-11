If your pup is a chewer then you already know: One minute they're on their best behavior and the next minute they’ve shredded a poor stuffed animal into pieces. Luckily, you can invest in one of the best dog toys for heavy chewers so that your dog can continue to gnaw, without you having to replace their toys every third day.

While chewing through toys can be taxing on your budget, it actually helps dogs to relieve anxiety, improves their dental hygiene, and helps them hone their natural instincts. So, when looking for a toy that can stand up to repeated wear and (literal) tear, consider the quality and materials.

Keep an eye out for toys with features like thick rubber, high-quality stitching, high-end fabrics, and other markers of a solid product. While these types of toys may seem like an investment in the beginning, over time you’ll save tons of money by purchasing something that will last rather than going through one cheap product after another.

Be wary of manufacturers who claim their product can't be chewed through. Instead, take a look through the reviews to see what other dog owners think. They'll be able to say whether, in practice, a toy actually holds up.

To help you find a good choice, I’ve combed through all kinds of reviews to curate a list of the best dog toys for heavy chewers. Start scrolling.

1 The Best Frisbee Toy Amazon Ruffwear Hydro Plane Floating Disc $25 Amazon Buy Now Constructed from heavy-duty, abrasion-resistant fabric, this hydro-plane frisbee toy is specifically designed for aggressive chewers. Unlike plastic frisbees which pups often chew to pieces (which poses a threat to their health as well as the toy), this disc is tough and sturdy enough to resist heavy gnawing. It has firm, buoyant foam that will float to the surface when you throw it into a lake or pond, and offers a soft texture for your dog's gums without losing its shape. The fetch-friendly toy is brightly colored and easy for you and your dog to see. "This really is the best toy I have purchased for the my dog," said one pleased Amazon reviewer. "She will NEVER be able to tear it apart and it floats on water so is great for rivers, beaches and backyards!"

2 The Best Squeaky Toy Amazon HuggleHounds Ruff-Tex Squeaky Dog Toy $9 Amazon Buy Now In place of fluffy cotton or other easily destructible insides, the super tough squeaky toy is made with a blend of rubber and thick polyurethane foam that allows your pup to chew to its heart's content without fear of destroying the thing. The eyes and nose are painted on so there are no loose parts tempting them to gnaw off and the squeaky noisemaker adds extra fun to the mix. In addition to the orange owl, this 'plush' toy comes in 10 other animal shapes including a pig, porcupine, cow, monkey, dragon, moose, and others, so you can pick the perfect one for your dog.

3 The Best Ball Toy Amazon Planet Dog Orbee-Tuff Diamond Plate Ball $16 Amazon Buy Now Built to be extra strong and durable, this bouncy dog ball has a tough and firm outside that won't be too hard on your pup's teeth or gums. It also has a hollow inside and is infused with a tingly mint oil that tastes good and leaves their breath smelling fresh. Best of all, it floats on water so it makes a great toy if your dog like to play fetch at the river or lake. One fan says, "Our German Shepherd mix has never destroyed one of these, but he has ruined MANY other toys within less than 30 minutes that are supposed to withstand tough chewers!"

4 The Best Bone Amazon Pet Parents Gnawtlers Premium Elk Antlers Chews $10-25 Amazon Buy Now This selection of Gnawtlers bone marrow dog treats is protein-rich and naturally durable, offering a safe object for your dog to chew on. The antler pieces offer key minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, manganese, and zinc while delivering tartar control and bolstering dental hygiene. The pre-sanded, vacuum-sealed treats are ethically-sourced from pieces of elk antlers that were shed naturally on the forest floor. They are odor-free and won't leave residue on the floor after your pup chews on them. One happy dog owner says, "I have a Pitbull that can chew and destroy anything you give him. I was skeptical about spending money on something else for him but am so glad I did. He LOVES this thing... (and) wore it down some but no pieces are coming off and it does not make a mess at all."

5 The Best Tug-O-War Toy Amazon Doughnuts TuG Interactive Dog Toy $28 Amazon Buy Now Virtually indestructible, this super tough tug-o-war toy is built with strong rubber that's thick enough to withstand the hardest chewing while remaining flexible enough to still play with. The interactive toy is versatile and double-sided, allowing two dogs to play tug-o-war at once, or you to play with them one-on-one. And because this toy was designed to literally be torn and pulled aggressively on both ends, it'll be more durable even if you just have a single pup who wants something to gnaw on.