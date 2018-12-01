Every smart home needs a smart security system, complete with one of the best doorbell cameras. They work with your smartphone to provide 24/7 live video monitoring. You can instantly see visitors, use two-way audio to communicate with them, and receive alerts on deliveries — all without having to physically answer the door.

There are a few things you need to consider as you shop for the best doorbell camera for you: 1) installation, 2) cloud storage, and 3) Wi-Fi requirements.

Video doorbells can be wired or battery powered. Check your home's current setup. Is your old doorbell hardwired? If not, you might have to call an electrician to help with installation. Battery-powered ones are the easiest to connect, but the downside is you'll likely have to replace the batteries periodically.

As mentioned, cloud storage and Wi-Fi speed are also important factors. Some doorbells require a cloud storage subscription to store your video footage, and, as is the case with most smart devices, they require a Wi-Fi signal with at least a 1 megabit per second upload speed. Use resources like fast.com to check yours.

Ready to find the smart doorbell for you? Here, shop a list of the best options on Amazon.

1 The Overall Best Doorbell Camera, All Things Considered The Ring Video Doorbell has it all, from high-definition video recording to a host of advanced alert features and even multiple chic faceplates. Ring Video Doorbell 3 Amazon $199 $139.99 See On Amazon Why it's great: With the Ring Video Doorbell 3, you can hear and speak to visitors via any smart device, laptop, or PC so you can answer the door even when you are not home. The easy-to-install doorbell is compatible with Amazon's Alexa-enabled devices for voice commands, and anytime someone is near your door, you'll receive alerts to your preferred device. You can review, save, and share all your 1080p videos. For additional security, you could opt into memberships for professional around-the-clock monitoring. What fans say: "I love this doorbell. I added the chime for indoor sound too, making this system even better. I prefer the battery option since I do not have a wired doorbell to attach the Pro model to ... The battery does take a while to charge, I left mine over night. So far it is working great."

2 Runner-Up: A Doorbell That Comes With Free Cloud Storage The SkyBell HD video doorbell is a subscription-free camera doorbell with plenty of customizable features including third-party app configurations for added security. SkyBell HD Video Doorbell Amazon $148 See On Amazon Why it's great: All your 1080p high-definition video footage is stored for free on your account for a weeklong period (seven full days). That's pretty impressive, and it's the reason CNET picked this one as its favorite video doorbell for cloud storage. This motion-detector-clad doorbell can be used with Nest, IFTTT, and — like the option above — Amazon’s Alexa. Activate commands with your voice and add various settings to fully optimize your smart home. The installation process is also straightforward. SkyBell HD comes with all the tools and instructions you need for a quick and painless setup. What fans say: "My husband purchased a SkyBell HD instead of the one he picked out originally because the SkyBell does not force you to pay monthly or annual subscription for service. I installed this myself in just a few minutes. The QuickStart guide it comes with is excellent, and there’s wonderful videos online as well ... It’s so wonderful to know that my husband can see who’s at the door while he’s on the road."