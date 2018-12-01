Every smart home needs a smart security system, complete with one of the best doorbell cameras. They work with your smartphone to provide 24/7 live video monitoring. You can instantly see visitors, use two-way audio to communicate with them, and receive alerts on deliveries — all without having to physically answer the door.
There are a few things you need to consider as you shop for the best doorbell camera for you: 1) installation, 2) cloud storage, and 3) Wi-Fi requirements.
Video doorbells can be wired or battery powered. Check your home's current setup. Is your old doorbell hardwired? If not, you might have to call an electrician to help with installation. Battery-powered ones are the easiest to connect, but the downside is you'll likely have to replace the batteries periodically.
As mentioned, cloud storage and Wi-Fi speed are also important factors. Some doorbells require a cloud storage subscription to store your video footage, and, as is the case with most smart devices, they require a Wi-Fi signal with at least a 1 megabit per second upload speed. Use resources like fast.com to check yours.
Ready to find the smart doorbell for you? Here, shop a list of the best options on Amazon.