There couldn’t be a better time to switch to sustainable home goods. Whether you’re looking for chemical-free toilet paper or toilet paper made from recycled materials, the best eco-friendly toilet paper can give you peace of mind that you're doing your part to save some trees and help the environment.

However, environmentally friendly labels abound, so I've created a guide to help you navigate the different certifications.

The NRDC Toilet Paper Sustainability Scorecard: The Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) is a U.S.-based non-profit environmental advocacy group. In partnership with Stand.earth, the NRDC developed a scorecard to let consumers know which bath tissue brands lead on sustainability, looking at factors like the products' percentage of recycled content, whether the bleach used minimizes toxins, and if the tissue is made from virgin forest fiber (and if so, if it's sourced from Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-certified forests).

Rainforest Alliance & Forest Stewardship Council: The Rainforest Alliance is one of the founding members of the FSC, the largest sustainable forestry standard setter in the world. Products that bear the FSC-Recycled mark mean all the wood or paper in the product comes from reclaimed or re-used material. Products with the Rainforest Alliance Certified seal means that it has met environmental, social, and economic sustainability standards.

What about bamboo toilet paper?

While bamboo toilet paper can be a more sustainable choice than certain off-the-shelf toilet papers, according to the NRDC it is not as low-impact as post-consumer recycled tissues. Also, keep in mind if you decide to use bamboo toilet paper, you'll want to go with one that FSC-certified to ensure it's being sourced sustainably and doesn't contribute to the process of deforestation.

All of the products below have been selected with sustainability in mind. They are all made from 100% recycled paper, but since they all have different percentage of post-consumer recycled content, some are more environmentally friendly than others. Additionally, all the toilet paper options featured below are biodegradable, septic-safe, and chlorine- and fragrance-free.

1 The Best Overall: A 100% Recycled Bath Tissue With The Most Eco Certifications Seventh Generation 100% Recycled Bath Tissue (2-Ply, 24 Rolls) Amazon $28.20 See on Amazon Seventh Generation Recycled Bath Tissue is made from 100% recycled paper, contains a minimum of 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) fiber, and it’s whitened without chlorine bleach. It’s also fragrance-free and dye-free. Additionally, Seventh Generation counts the FSC and the Rainforest Alliance among its certification partners. It also earned an A-rating on the NRDC’s toilet paper sustainability scorecard, and it’s even a USDA-certified biobased product as well. It comes wrapped in 100% recyclable plastic and it’s shipped to your door in a 100% recyclable cardboard box. Plus, Seventh Generation is a proud partner of the Arbor Day Foundation, meaning the company works with the foundation to plant trees across the country and around the globe. Amazon shoppers give this product a 4.4-star overall rating and thousands of positive reviews. According to one reviewer: “I've tried other recycled toilet papers that were waaay too crispy and not soft at all. Don't expect this to feel like charmin ultra soft or anything like that, but it's still miles better than other recycled ones I've tried and I haven't had any issues with it at all. Doesn't leave any lint behind and it's as soft as toilet paper needs to be!"