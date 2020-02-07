Life
The 3 Best Le Creuset Alternatives
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.
Le Creuset's Dutch oven is beloved, but the price tag might have you looking for another option. The best Le Creuset alternatives are more affordable and give you all the features and functionality that make the classic brand great. Below you’ll find several beautiful and heirloom-worthy Dutch ovens that are ready to be workhorses in your kitchen.
The key feature you're looking for in a Le Creuset alternative is enameled cast iron that withstands high heat in the oven and on any stovetop including induction. Le Creuset is also known for great heat retention and distribution. So, all of my picks have these key features. Next, thanks to that enamel coating, they're also dishwasher safe, if you can fit them. Just know the manufacturer advises hand washing to increase the unit's longevity. So, while being dishwasher safe may be a great perk, it's not crucial to a good alternative.
After those boxes are checked, your decision really revolves around size. A 5.5- to 6-quart size works great for braising meats, roasting chickens, and baking bread. To cook for one to two people or to cook smaller sides like grains and oats, between 3 and 4 quarts is perfect. For shape, I've stuck to the classic, round Dutch oven — it's the most versatile for cooking in both the oven and on the stovetop. Past these two sizes there are a range of sizes and shapes are best for special occasions or dishes.
Keep reading to find your new Le Creuset alternative that won't break the bank.
