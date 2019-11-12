If you’ve ever shopped for a rice cooker, you've probably noticed that many are lined with the nonstick coating polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), or as you may know it — Teflon. But studies from the CDC have shown that high temperatures can transform PTFE into toxic Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), which can be harmful if ingested. So, if you’re looking for a rice cooker but want to avoid Teflon, you’ve come to the right place. The best non-Teflon rice cookers perform as well as their nonstick counterparts without the potential health risks.

What To Consider When Shopping For Non-Teflon Rice Cookers

Some of the most common Teflon alternatives include clay, ceramic, and stainless steel. Each offers different benefits, whether it’s the semi-porous quality of clay (which is thought to enhance the flavor and texture of foods) or the easy dishwasher clean-up that stainless steel affords.

Keep in mind as you shop: Rice cookers can be as simple as a one-button pot with a lid or as versatile as multi-cookers with programs to cook different varieties of rice, stews, and porridges. Some models even include racks that can steam foods over cooking rice for complete meal-making.

Shop The Best Non-Teflon Rice Cookers

In a hurry? These are the best non-Teflon rice cookers on Amazon:

1. The Overall Best: Reishunger Digital Rice Cooker and Steamer

2. The Best Clay Cooker: VitaClay 2-in-1 Rice and Slow Cooker

3. The Best Value: Aroma Housewares Stainless Rice Cooker

1 The Overall Best Non-Teflon Rice Cooker Reishunger Digital Rice Cooker and Steamer Amazon $145 See On Amazon This programmable model from Reishunger has a natural ceramic liner that serves as a good alternative to nonstick Teflon, as food releases easily from its surface. With enough capacity to make up to 8 cups of cooked rice, the cooker is great for anyone who wants to bulk-cook rice or grains for meal prep or has to feed a crowd. Since the Reishunger also functions as a multi-cooker, you can choose between 12 different functions, including rice, bake, crispy, soup, and steam. The included steaming tray lets you prepare vegetables or fish while rice and grains cook, so you can conserve energy while making complete meals. And if you’d like a different color, it’s also available in white. One reviewer wrote: “The controls look intimidating at first, but after reading the instruction manual it was very easy to operate. You can set it and it cooks rice perfectly! The first meal was Jasmine rice with steamed carrots. Both were cooked to perfection. To top that off I baked a cake in it for dessert!” Dimensions: 15.4 x 11.4 x 9.4 inches | Capacity: 8 cups

2 The Best Clay Cooker VitaClay 2-in-1 Rice N Slow Cooker Amazon $130 See On Amazon This rice cooker from VitaClay has an insert made from semi-porous Zisha clay, which the company claims yields superior flavor and moisture retention when cooking foods. Though its programming is a bit limited compared to the Reishunger, the VitaClay offers settings for two kinds of rice, as well as soups, stews, and porridge. It also has a 12-hour timer, giving you a range of different cooking options. An included clay lid creates a double-lid design that allows for more pressure during cooking to maximize steaming, yielding tender foods when slow-cooking. The insert should be hand-washed after use but is durable enough to last for years with proper care. One reviewer wrote: “I was not happy about replacing my rice cooker, but the clay pot makes the best jasmine rice with a touch of butter and sea salt. I have made chicken noodle soup, beef stew, and pulled pork. Fabulous. It is great for large amounts of rice and small meat meals.” Dimensions: 10.6 x 11.3 x 11.3 inches | Capacity: 8 cups (featured), 6 cups

3 The Best Value Aroma Housewares Select Stainless Rice Cooker Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you’re not looking for any bells and whistles from your rice cooker, this 6-cup option from Aroma is a great choice. It comes with a dishwasher-safe stainless steel pot but is still affordably priced under $50. The one-button on/off operation, as well as a keep warm setting, take the guesswork out of making perfect rice of any variety, as well as stews, chilis, soups, and any other recipe you’d normally make in a stovetop stockpot. If you want to make more than 6 cups of rice, you can choose the 14-cup model, which offers the same functionality in a more generous capacity. One reviewer wrote: “I was hoping to spend a bit less on a small rice cooker, but really wanted a good one. I cook rice frequently. I was hoping the stainless steel pot was not thin and flimsy. It isn't. Nice thick, heavy duty stainless steel pot. Very glad I bought it. No more Teflon type stuff flaking off into my rice. Everything costs too much these days, but getting a really good quality product is important with something you hope will last for many years. I think this one will last.” Dimensions: 8.1 x 8.2 x 10.3 inches | Capacity: 6 cups (featured), 14 cups

Study referenced:

Center For Disease Control (2019), National Report on Human Exposure to Environmental Chemicals, https://www.cdc.gov/exposurereport