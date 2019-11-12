We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
If you’ve ever shopped for a rice cooker, you've probably noticed that many are lined with the nonstick coating polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), or as you may know it — Teflon. But studies from the CDC have shown that high temperatures can transform PTFE into toxic Perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), which can be harmful if ingested. So, if you’re looking for a rice cooker but want to avoid Teflon, you’ve come to the right place. The best non-Teflon rice cookers perform as well as their nonstick counterparts without the potential health risks.
What To Consider When Shopping For Non-Teflon Rice Cookers
Some of the most common Teflon alternatives include clay, ceramic, and stainless steel. Each offers different benefits, whether it’s the semi-porous quality of clay (which is thought to enhance the flavor and texture of foods) or the easy dishwasher clean-up that stainless steel affords.
Keep in mind as you shop: Rice cookers can be as simple as a one-button pot with a lid or as versatile as multi-cookers with programs to cook different varieties of rice, stews, and porridges. Some models even include racks that can steam foods over cooking rice for complete meal-making.
Shop The Best Non-Teflon Rice Cookers
In a hurry? These are the best non-Teflon rice cookers on Amazon: