To make cleaning up after your cat even easier, the best non-tracking cat litters will prevent them from spreading dirty messes all over your home. A lot of brands claim their litter won't track when your cat hops out of their box, but there are a few key specifics you should look for on the label. For one, a clumping litter will stick together tightly so it’s less likely to break loose and make a mess. It also helps if the litter is composed of larger particles or crystals that won't get stuck to your kitty's paws on the way out.

You also have to consider your personal preferences (and let's be honest — your cat's, too). Cat litter tends to have a pretty strong scent overall, but the good news is there are some excellent unscented non-tracking cat litters out there. Or if your cat has allergies or sensitive skin, be on the lookout for hypoallergenic litter that won't irritate their paws.

At the end of the day, it's important to keep cleanup stress-free while making your cat happy. Here are some great non-tracking cat litters to keep your home mess-free.

1 Best Overall: Dr. Elsey's Premium Clumping Cat Litter Dr. Elsey's Ultra Premium Clumping Cat Litter, 40 Lbs. Amazon $20 See On Amazon Over 26,000 Amazon shoppers have given this premium cat litter five stars, and for good reason: It keeps almost every litter grain in the box. For one, it's 99% dust-free and hard-clumping so the clay sticks together and not to your cat's paws. On top of that, it's completely hypoallergenic for you and your kitty, and the medium-sized grains are small enough that you can use this litter in mechanical litter boxes, yet big enough that they won't track out of the box. According to one reviewer: "It's practically dustless AND it works! It clumps without turning to cement and there's significantly less tracking than any other brand we've tried.”

2 Best For Sensitive Skin Or Allergies: Purina Yesterday's News Unscented Paper Cat Litter Purina Yesterday's News Paper Cat Litter, 30 Lbs. Amazon $20 See On Amazon This highly absorbent litter is excellent for cats that may have allergies or sensitive skin. It's chemical-free, nontoxic, and doesn't have any additives or scents that might irritate your cat's skin. It's made from recycled paper and features larger pellets that won't cling to your cat's paws the way finer, sand-like litters do. The paper pellets also allow for triple the absorption to keep their litter box totally dry and clean. According to one reviewer: "I bought this hoping to end the constant sweeping of litter in the bathroom and to reduce tracking, and I have to say that it has worked wonderfully! There is no tracking now, besides a few pellets in front of the box every once in a while and I have also noticed that my cat's nose no longer gets dust buildup like it did when she was using clay litter."

3 Editor’s Pick: Arm & Hammer Clump & Seal Platinum Cat Litter Arm & Hammer Clump & Seal Platinum Cat Litter, 40 Lbs. Amazon $23 See On Amazon For easy cleanup and odor control, Associate Commerce Editor Cristina Sanza recommends this odor-busting cat litter. The gentle, fresh-scent formula and moisture-locking technology work together to create small, hard clumps that are easy to clean up. They also create a tight seal around the clumps to trap in any odors, keeping your litter box smelling fresh for up to seven days, even with multiple cats. Plus, this formula is completely dust-free, making it a great pick for both you and your cats. According to one reviewer: "My cats no longer emerge from the box covered in dust. This does not track everywhere and the scent is masked perfectly. It clumps very well and does not break apart when you try to clean the box nor does a dust cloud of litter hit my face anymore.”

4 Best Scented Cat Litter: Fresh Step Clean Paws Multi-Cat Litter Fresh Step Clean Paws Multi-Cat Litter, 22.5 Lbs. Amazon $17 See On Amazon The low-tracking formula of this clumping cat litter is made with larger clay particles that won’t stick to cat’s paws after using the litter box. It’s also 99.9% dust-free. The cat litter is infused with Febreeze in a fresh scent and has odor-blocking technology that keeps smells at bay for up to 10 days — a plus if you have more than one pet using the litter box. Another bonus if you have multiple cats: The litter forms tight clumps that are easy to scoop up, making clean up a breeze. According to one reviewer: "Best litter I’ve ever purchased, no more litter tracked all over my house, scoops easy, clumps well, and keeps litter box odors in a multi-cat household in check!”

5 Best Crystal Cat Litter: Ultrapet Ultra Micro Crystals Cat Litter Ultrapet Ultra Micro Crystals Cat Litter, 5 Lbs. Amazon $18 See On Amazon Lots of cat owners prefer to use crystal litter like this one because it’s made from nontoxic silica gel that naturally absorbs odors and moisture, and it’s gentle on your cat’s paws, too. The crystal particles are low-tracking, fragrance-free, and 99.9% dust-free. While this litter is more expensive per pound than other options on this list, one bag can last up to a month for one cat, so you may be able to change the litter less often. According to one reviewer: “I'd say this is the least smelly litter we have used in the 11 years we have had our cat. Also, it tracks the least. And we've tried pretty much all kinds, all brands.”