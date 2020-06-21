Shopping
The 6 Best Non-Tracking Cat Litters
To make cleaning up after your cat even easier, the best non-tracking cat litters will prevent them from spreading dirty messes all over your home. A lot of brands claim their litter won't track when your cat hops out of their box, but there are a few key specifics you should look for on the label. For one, a clumping litter will stick together tightly so it’s less likely to break loose and make a mess. It also helps if the litter is composed of larger particles or crystals that won't get stuck to your kitty's paws on the way out.
You also have to consider your personal preferences (and let's be honest — your cat's, too). Cat litter tends to have a pretty strong scent overall, but the good news is there are some excellent unscented non-tracking cat litters out there. Or if your cat has allergies or sensitive skin, be on the lookout for hypoallergenic litter that won't irritate their paws.
At the end of the day, it's important to keep cleanup stress-free while making your cat happy. Here are some great non-tracking cat litters to keep your home mess-free.