It's common to feel bloated on occasion. Whether from a satisfying meal or food intolerances, bloating is typically caused by excessive gas in the digestive system. To relieve bloating, you've probably heard of tips like increasing physical activity, decreasing your intake of carbonated drinks, and limiting sodium. However, one of the best probiotics for bloating may also provide significant relief. So how exactly do probiotics prevent bloating? To get more information, I reached out to Dr. Sari Eitches, an LA-based, board-certified doctor of internal medicine.
Although there are a lot of probiotic products on the market that claim to help with digestive issues, if you want one to specifically cut down on bloating and promote gut health, Dr. Eitches says to pay attention to what strains are included in the bottle. In particular, she advises ones with multiple strains that include Bifidobacterium infantis as those have been clinically proven to help alleviate symptoms of bloating.
If you're feeling bloated from something like constipation and slow GI transit, this kind of multi-strain probiotic will "promote bowel regularity and the passage of gas that causes bloat," she adds.
Of course, if you're not sure what may be causing your ailment, your best bet is to see a doctor, but if you can't make it to one, Dr. Eitches says it may take some experimenting. "Try a probiotic for a week or two and see whether it is helpful or if it is making bloating worse," she says. In terms of what to look for in CFUs (colony forming units) per serving, she says she doesn't have a standard recommendation because it can change depending on the cause of the bloat. Instead, focus on getting an option with multi-strains.
Important note: Before adding a supplement to your diet, you should always check with your health care provider, but it's especially important to talk to your doctor before you start taking a probiotic if you have a serious health condition. Also, if you have food allergies, pay extra attention to the bottle's labeling.
Keep scrolling a list of the best probiotics for bloating on Amazon, which all include Bifidobacterium strains.