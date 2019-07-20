If you're fed up with feeling backed up, adding a daily probiotic to your routine might be just what you need to feel more regular. While probiotics are known for promoting gut health, some are better than others at easing digestive troubles specifically. The best probiotics for constipation contain bacteria strains found to be particularly good at keeping things moving through your digestive tract.

For constipation relief, certified dietitian and nutritionist Ilyse Schaprio, MS, RD, CDN, says to look specifically for these strains: Bifidobacterium infantis, Bifidobacterium lactis, Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, and Saccharomyces boulardii. And WebMd reported that those same strains can help with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a condition that often involves a mix of constipation and diarrhea.

What's more, according to Harvard Medical School, all probiotics looked at in a study increased the number of weekly bowel movements and helped soften stool, but Bifidobacterium appeared to be the most effective strain. So, when shopping for a probiotic to make you feel more regular, make sure that it includes a Bifidobacterium strain at the very least, ideally the other strains mentioned above too. It's also worth noting that a probiotic combined with a prebiotic might make your probiotics even more effective. That's why several of the picks below include a probiotic prebiotic blend.

"For constipation, it's also a good idea to make sure you are consuming enough fiber," adds Schapiro. With that in mind, I also included a prebiotic, dye-free fiber powder in this roundup so that you can tackle your constipation completely.

1 The Best Overall: A Shelf-Stable Probiotic That Has More Than 2,000 Customer Reviews Physician's Choice 60 Billion Probiotic Shelf-Stable Supplement (30 Capsules) Amazon $22 See on Amazon With a whopping 4.8-star rating on Amazon and more than 2,000 customer reviews, Physician's Choice probiotic supplement is something of a probiotic rockstar. The all-natural, doctor-approved formula comes in shelf-stable packaging that provides an impenetrable barrier against light, oxygen, and moisture, so you don't have to worry about refrigeration, and the acid-resistant veggie capsules feature a delayed release for maximum absorption. Plus, it contains 10 bacteria strains, including several that are key for treating constipation: Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, Bifidobacterium lactis. The potent formula also includes an organic prebiotic fiber, made from organic Jerusalem artichoke root, fibregum bio, and chicory root, to further support digestive health. One reviewer wrote: "These are actually helping me with having regular, normal BM’s. Constipation is something I’ve always struggled with so I know these are really helping!"

2 The Best For Constipation & Bloating: A 4-in-1 Daily Probiotic Phillips' Colon Health 4-in-1 Daily Probiotic (60 Capsules) Amazon $22 See on Amazon If you're dealing with more than a few of digestive woes, Phillips' 4-in-1 Colon Health Daily Probiotic could be what you need to ease constipation, plus gas, bloating, and diarrhea. The shelf-stable probiotic features a proprietary blend of Bifidobacterium Bifidum, Bifidobacterium longum, and Lactobacillus Gasseri to replenish the good bacteria in the colon and restore gut health. And with a 4.4-star Amazon rating, and more than 700 customer reviews, this is a good bet for anyone dealing with multi-symptom digestive distress. One reviewer wrote: "This works. Took it for mysterious IBS (constant bloating, sometimes very painful; constipation). This has completely relieved me of my symptoms. If i don't take this for a couple of days, my symptoms come back. Life saver."

3 The Best On A Budget: A Prebiotic & Probiotic Supplement With A Cult Following Earth’s Pearl Probiotic & Prebiotic One-A-Day Supplement (60 count) Amazon $22 See on Amazon With a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, and more 3,100 customer reviews, this Earth’s Pearl Probiotic & Prebiotic supplement has amassed a loyal fanbase for its ability to ease constipation issues. At first glance, the price might seem similar to our #1 pick on this list, but with Earth's Pearls, you get twice as many capsules in one bottle — all for less than $20. In addition to having the key bacteria strains of Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus plantarum, Bifidobacterium infantis, and Bifidobacterium lactis, the formula also includes a fiber-infused prebiotic that feeds the healthy bacteria already in the digestive system. What's more, the pearls have a time-released formula, so all you need to do is take one easy-to-swallow pill in the morning to experience relief all day. One reviewer wrote: "Since I have started taking these little gems, the constipation issues I have had for over two years have almost completely gone away. It took a couple of weeks to start working for me, but things are really “moving along“ now. I have tried other probiotics over the last few years, but none had the effect I was hoping for. In fact, some probiotics seemed to constipate me even more. So, you have to find the strains that work best for you. I found mine!To the maker’s of Earth’s Pearls: please do not change this formula, ever."