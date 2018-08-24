Satin pillowcases are not just chic pieces of home decor — the best satin pillowcases can actually improve the health of your skin and hair, too. According to William Gaunitz, FWTS, a certified trichologist and founder of Advanced Trichology who spoke to Bustle for this article, “satin pillowcases may reduce any negatives associated with alternate fibers of pillowcases because the fabric is smooth and has less rough surface area to hook frizzy or damaged hair.” And when it comes to your skin health, Nava Greenfield, MD tells Bustle that the breathable construction wicks away heat and moisture (rather than absorbs it, like cotton and other materials tend to do), thereby preventing the possibility of clogging your pores. As satin provides a less conducive environment for bacterial growth, sensitive skin may also be less likely to experience allergic dermatitis. Additionally, Dr. Greenfield says that satin pillowcases can help reduce the appearance of creases and discoloration when you wake up, because the smoothness of the fabric causes less friction.

But before we get to shopping, something important to keep in mind: Satin refers to how a fabric is woven, not what the fabric consists of. So, you can find satin pillowcases made from a wide variety of fibers, including silk, polyester, and nylon. Since they’re often made with less-expensive fibers, or a blend of silk with other fibers, satin pillowcases are often more budget-friendly than pure silk pillowcases.

That said, silk pillowcases may be an even better option than satin made of manmade materials. While both fabrics provide some benefits, silk is usually the option dermatologists recommend. It’s possible to find reasonably priced options on Amazon, too, so you’ll find both satin and silk options on the list ahead. But whichever option you choose, Dr. Gaunitz recommends regularly washing or switching your pillowcases at least once or twice a week to avoid a buildup of oil released by the hair and skin.

With that primer in mind, scroll on to shop three of the best satin pillowcases on Amazon for every budget (and design sensibility), plus three excellent silk alternatives.

1 The Top-Rated Satin Pillowcases On Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) Available in four sizes, these satin polyester pillowcases have garnered over 215,000 total ratings, and an impressive 4.5-star rating overall, making them some of the most popular pillowcases on Amazon. Reviewers have noted that they're incredibly soft and smooth, which is something you can't always expect from a polyester product. Plus, they have a standard envelope opening as a more elegant alternative to a zipper, and they come in a huge variety of colors — 23, to be exact — including neutrals, pastels, and rich jewel tones. For the price, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better quality set of satin pillowcases. According to reviewers: "Zero knots when I wake now. I also don't get those cheek and face wrinkles that last 3 hrs after I wake up. My skincare routine is not rubbed off or absorbed like when I was using my old cotton pillowcases." Available sizes: 4 Available colors: 23

2 The Best Budget-Friendly Satin Pillowcases Love's Cabin Satin Pillowcases (Set Of 2) At about $8 for a set of two, these satin pillowcases are a great option if you aren't looking to break the bank, but still want the skin and hair benefits that other satin products offer. The 100% polyester construction makes for a more sturdy and durable product than pure silk, plus a unique lustrous appearance. Polyester also tends to be more wrinkle-resistant than other fabrics, and it's machine washable for easy care (although using a cold, delicate rinse cycle is recommended). In case zippers aren't your thing, this pillowcase features an envelope closure and a variety of rich colors. If the 4.5-star rating and over 55,000 ratings still don't live up to your standard, this brand offers a 100% money-back guarantee. According to reviewers: "Every night I wash and take care of my hair, then I sleep on these, the next morning I found my hair the exact same as it showed the night before, no knotting and [not] matted." Available sizes: 5 Available colors: 20

3 The Best Splurge-Worthy Satin Pillowcase Kitsch 100% Satin Pillowcase (Set Of 1) This 100% polyester satin pillowcase from Kitsch — makers of the cult-favorite satin and microfiber scrunchies — has earned a nearly perfect 4.8-star rating. This luxurious option features a zipper closure so your pillow stays in place while you sleep, and the satin fabric regulates temperature to keep you cool and preserve your hairstyle. Another plus? The brand is woman-owned. Choose from nine chic colors, like blush pink and ivory, as well as a subdued leopard, floral, or dot print. According to reviewers: "They're super soft and silky and feel better with every wash. I sleep so good on them and wake up to a less wrinkled face!" Available sizes: 2 Available colors: 9

4 The Top-Rated Silk Pillowcase On Amazon ZIMASILK 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcase (Set Of 1) Moving onto silk options, this ZIMASILK pillowcase, made with 100% certified mulberry silk, has garnered an impressive 4.6-star overall rating from over 36,000 ratings total, making it the most popular silk pillowcase on Amazon. It boasts a 600-thread count and an 19 momme weight, which is commonly considered the ideal for silk bedding. It's available in 40 different color options, most of them solid in case patterns don't fit your desired aesthetic. It also features a hidden zipper design and is machine washable on the delicate cycle. Unlike other pillowcases that come in sets, however, this pillowcase is sold as a single. But since most people generally only use one pillow at a time, you might be able to make do with a single, high-quality pillowcase rather than buying a set. According to reviewers: "Last night was my first night using it, when I went to bed my hair was slightly frizzy from the humidity here in Florida.....woke this morning to soft, wavy, healthy looking hair.....I am amazed!" Available sizes: 6 Available colors: 40

5 Another Silk Pillowcase With A Bunch of Patterns to Choose From SLPBABY Silk Pillowcase (Set Of 1) If you're particular about your interior design aesthetic, then you'll appreciate the color and pattern range on offer with this silk pillowcase. In addition to solids, it's available in a robust variety of print options, like watercolor-esque florals and tapestry-inspired designs. It's made of 100% mulberry silk with a 19 momme weight, and features a hidden zipper on the short sides, keeping the pillows neatly tucked inside. With a 4.7-star overall rating earned through over 17,000 total ratings on Amazon, these vibrant pillowcases are not just great for your skin and hair, but they'll also liven up any room they're in. According to reviewers: "After using it 2 weeks I've noticed that my hair is way softer (and I've even been using a cheap conditioner to save money recently) and my skin isn't breaking out in the morning anymore!" Available sizes: 3 Available colors: 39

