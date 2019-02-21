When cooking with nonstick cookware, you shouldn't use a metal spatula. While top-of-the-line stainless steel spatulas are durable, sharp metal kitchen utensils can scratch the coating of nonstick pans when you use them and thus shorten the life of your pots and pans. That's why the best spatulas for nonstick pans are typically made out of silicone.

As a material, silicone offers more heat resistance, stick resistance, and durability than other non-metal alternatives like wood or plastic. However, because silicone is expensive to manufacture, it's also expensive to buy. For entry-level cooks or shoppers for whom price point is a major consideration, you'll also want to look into cheaper options, like nylon.

Full disclosure, before you opt for the upfront savings of a nylon spatula: Nylon has a lower melting point than silicone and, as a type of plastic, may also contain BPA, a chemical that, in high doses, is linked to health risks.

As for wooden spatulas, keep in mind that wood is generally more porous, prone to bacterial growth, and harder to clean — so you're better off with a nylon or silicone spatula in the kitchen.

With that said, scroll down for my picks for the three best spatulas for nonstick pans.

1 The Overall Best, All Things Considered GIR Silicone Spatula Amazon $11 See On Amazon If you want a versatile, nonstick-safe spatula that can delicately lift eggs and pancakes while still being strong enough to flip a steak, then this GIR: Get It Right silicone spatula offers the most value for the price. It’s heat resistant up to 550 degrees Fahrenheit and free of BPA and phthalate. This classic kitchen utensil also boasts a fiberglass core that helps it stay cool to the touch and a smart, one-piece design that prevents water from penetrating it when washed in a dishwasher. Plus, it comes with a lifetime guarantee, ensuring that you'll use this spatula in your kitchen for years to come. One fan’s take: “This is my favorite tool for cooking in a nonstick pan. The shape and flexibility are perfect.”

2 The Largest Blade Di Oro Living Silicone Spatula Amazon $12 See On Amazon When it comes to flipping omelets, pancakes, and grilled cheese, having a wider spatula can help make turning over food in your nonstick pan much easier. That's what makes this Di Oro Living spatula so appealing: It's over 12 inches long and has an extra-wide, 5-by-6-inch blade that's ideal for flipping. It's made of a high-quality, BPA-free silicone material that’s heat resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, this spatula boasts an easy-to-grip, nonslip handle and a lifetime warranty. And, best yet: It's easy to clean. Simply toss it in the top rack of your dishwasher once you've finished using it. One fan’s take: “This is a nice big spatula. I like how flexible it is. Great for pancakes and bigger jobs. Impressed with the non stick surface. Used it for French toast and scrambled eggs and the eggs didn't stick to it!”

3 The Most Affordable Norpro Nylon Slotted Spatula, 13-Inch Amazon $6 See On Amazon This 13-inch Norpro slotted spatula is one of the most affordable kitchen tools out there. This nylon spatula is heat resistant up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, dishwasher safe, and has a nonslip handle, making it a solid option for price-conscious shoppers. While you might not have this one forever, for the price, you won't find a better deal on a spatula that won't scratch your nonstick cookware. One fan’s take: "Perfect lightweight spatula. Just the thing for non-stick coated skillets. I like that the end is beveled and slips under meat or eggs easily for turning."

4 Editor’s Pick: A Super Sturdy Nylon Spatula Farberware Nylon Turner Amazon $8 See On Amazon This nylon spatula’s short, wide handle gives you better control when flipping foods like grilled cheese sandwiches. “I replaced some exceptionally cheap, melted nylon spatulas with this still-cheap nylon spatula from Farberware, and it blows its competition out of the water,” Associate Commerce Editor, Kori Perten, explains. “The spatula is super sturdy and has some real weight to it, despite it being inexpensive. The handle is comfortable to grip, and I like knowing it's heat-resistant up to 450 degrees. I use it all the time on my nonstick pans; it hasn't melted or flaked apart, and it's never once scratched my pans." Plus, the BPA-free spatula has a raised head that won’t touch the countertop when you set it down, cutting down on messes. It’s also dishwasher safe for convenient cleaning. One fan’s take: “This is a joy to use. The handle is unbelievably comfortable and long enough to keep all parts of the hand from the flames. The turner part, while small, is smooth and gets under stuff nicely.”

5 The Fan-Favorite OXO Spatula Amazon $11 See On Amazon With more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, this OXO silicone spatula is a fan-favorite on Amazon. The turner spatula is available in small and large sizes and has a flexible silicone head that’s heat-resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. The metal accent is made from durable stainless steel, and the nonslip handle offers a comfortable grip while you’re flipping and sauteeing food. Plus, the spatula is easy to clean in the dishwasher when you’re done. One fan’s take: “The tip and edges are flexible enough to slide along the curved surface of skillets, scraping up all the bits of egg or whatever. But it's also sufficiently stiff that it is still effective on more stubbornly adhesive foods, too. The very tip is cut at an angle so it can easily slide under foods. It's a breeze to clean up and hasn't warped or melted against the edge of the pan when I accidentally rest it there for several seconds.”

6 The Best For Fish Di Oro Fish Spatula Amazon $12 See On Amazon The long, thin blade of this fish spatula is great for flipping filets and other delicate foods. It’s made from durable stainless steel with a silicone head that can withstand temperatures up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. The handle has a soft texture that’s easy to grip even with wet hands, so you can turn foods with ease. And when it’s time to clean up, you can just place this spatula in the dishwasher. One fan’s take: “Perfect for large omelets and fish...very thin on end so that it easily slips under the food in frying pan...GREAT investment in protecting my ceramic non-stick coated frying pan.”

7 A Multi-Functional Spatula That Saves Space Joseph Joseph Uni-Tool Amazon $15 See On Amazon This multipurpose kitchen utensil is more than just a spatula, it’s actually five tools in one: spatula, slotted spoon, solid spoon, turner, and cutting tool. The space-saving utensil is made from nylon and heat-resistant up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit. The soft handles are easy to grip while cooking and it’s dishwasher safe. One fan’s take: “It has been the best kitchen utensil I have purchased in a long time. I use it multiple times every day! I no longer have to dig through my drawer to find the right tool when cooking. This one does it all!”

8 The Spatula Set With A Near-Perfect Rating U-Taste Silicone Spatula Set Amazon $20 See On Amazon This silicone spatula set is backed by an overall 4.8-star rating after more than 20,000 reviews, and it comes with four utensils to help with various kitchen tasks. The set includes large, spoon, and mini spatulas, as well as a narrow one that’s great for getting ingredients out of jars or spreading icing on a cake. All of the dishwasher-safe spatulas have nonslip handles and are heat-safe up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Choose from five colors, including black, orange, and red. One fan’s take: “Work great and very heat resistant. Saved our nonstick pans from my roommates. Highly recommended if you get a set of nonstick pans that you don't want scratched up.

9 This Spatula That Can Rest On The Pan To Prevent Messes Rubbermaid Commercial Products Silicone Spatula Amazon $13 See On Amazon Featuring a notched silicone blade that’s heat-resistant up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, this scraper spatula can rest on the edge of the pan while you’re cooking to prevent messes on the countertop. It also features an easy-to-grip, cool-touch nylon handle and it’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Since this is a commercial-grade spatula, it also boasts National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) certification for food safety standards. Choose from three sizes. One fan’s take: “These things are like the ones I used to use when I worked in restaurants, just slightly smaller. They last years and years. I use them for cooking in a pan, they hold up during the high-heat drying cycle in the dishwasher, no problems at all. These things are powerhouses!”

10 A Utensil Set With Stylish Wood Handles Miusco Silicone Utensils (5 Pieces) Amazon $28 See On Amazon This five-piece utensil set includes spoons and spatulas, both slotted and solid. The heads are made from silicone, while the handles are made from acacia wood. The silicone parts are heat-resistant up to 464 degrees Fahrenheit. However, the wood handles are not dishwasher-safe, so these utensils should be hand-washed. This highly-rated set is available in four colors: gray, black, blue, and red. One fan’s take: “I love how heat resistant the silicone is. It hasn't melted or chipped at all, even in my cast iron pan. The spatulas scrape mixing bowls beautifully. I find that these are very easy to clean and the wood handles stay beautiful.”