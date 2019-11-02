Given that some of the most delicious beverages and foods can erode your tooth enamel (I'm looking at you, coffee, wine, and citrus fruit), investing in a toothpaste that offers protection can be a smart move. To strengthen and remineralize teeth, the best toothpastes for enamel are formulated with ingredients like fluoride, calcium, and phosphate. I talked to dentist to find out what else to look for — and what to avoid.

The Expert

Scott Kollen, DMD, is the General Dentist at River District Dentistry in Vancouver, Canada. After completing his dental degree at the University of British Columbia, he gained years of experience practicing on Vancouver Island and in Calgary, Alberta, while also continuing his education through a series of courses across North America.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Toothpastes For Enamel

Ingredients

“Look for toothpastes like Pronamel that have fluoride, calcium, and phosphate in the ingredients,” says Vancouver-based dentist Scott Kollen, DMD, of River District Dentistry. “For those who are really cavity-prone, your dentist or pharmacist may recommend a prescription toothpaste like Cari0, Prevident, or ClinPro 5000.” Of course, there are a variety of options on the market, which can make your decision a bit tricky. For example, if your teeth are easily irritated, toothpastes for sensitive teeth are specifically formulated to to be more gentle, while the best natural toothpastes are fortified with ingredients like charcoal and coconut oil (and other ingredients from your pantry you might recognize) — these alternatives are fine to use, as long as they contain at least one of Dr. Kollen’s recommended components.

Toothpastes To Avoid

On the flip side, Dr. Kollen says there are formulas that people should look to stay away from if they want to help strengthen their enamel. While a toothpaste with whitening benefits may be the right choice for some, those who want the best toothpaste for enamel repair should steer clear of them. “Avoid non-fluoridated or abrasive, whitening toothpastes that will wear down enamel,” Dr. Kollen instructs. “Lots of cities, including my hometown of Vancouver, Canada, don’t actually have fluoride in their water source, which makes using fluoridated toothpastes that much more important!" Of course, it’s always a good idea to talk to your dentist to get guidance that’s tailored to your unique needs.

If you want to discover the best enamel toothpaste for you, keep scrolling. All the picks below have formulas packed with ingredients that will help.

Shop The Best Toothpastes For Enamel

In a hurry? These are the best toothpastes for enamel:

1 The Overall Best Sensodyne Pronamel Toothpaste, 4 Oz. (2-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon Not only has Sensodyne Pronamel toothpaste been clinically proven to help strengthen and remineralize tooth enamel, but it also protects against the acid erosion that deteriorates enamel in the first place. Boasting a 4.8-star overall rating after 19,000 reviews, the formula is packed with ingredients like fluoride and potassium nitrate to protect your enamel. In addition, this minty, dentist-recommended toothpaste is free of sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), helps protect against cavities, and freshens breath. According to a reviewer: “Yeah I've been using Pronamel for maybe five years now since my dentist put me on it and it took me less than a week to notice all the sensitivity on the exposed parts of my teeth was GONE. I haven't had that sensitivity since that day, this toothpaste frickin works. [...] Regardless, SUPER effective stuff for sensitive teeth, it will take care of your enamel. Every dentist will tell you the same too.” Key ingredients: fluoride, potassium nitrate | Free of: SLS | Available flavors: fresh wave

2 The Best For Sensitive Teeth Colgate Sensitive Toothpaste, 6 Oz. (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon The best sensitive toothpaste comes courtesy of Colgate, and contains the same active ingredients as Sensodyne Pronamel — plus it’s clinically proven to provide relief to sensitive teeth. It has sodium fluoride and potassium nitrate to protect and strengthen your enamel, and the minty formula promises to help fight tartar and freshen breath. Colgate’s toothpaste also has a strong fan base — it has an overall 4.7-star rating on Amazon after over 25,000 reviews. While this is best option for tooth sensitivity on the list, it does contain SLS, an ingredient that some people try to avoid due to its possible link to canker sores. However, if that’s not a concern for you, it is safe to use. According to a reviewer: “Don't buy whitening toothpaste - it gets rid of your enamel and increases sensitivity. Buy this - it has literally taken me from having pain from eating too cold items to being perfectly fine. Mind you - you need to use this long term - not just for a few days. Give it two weeks of constant use twice a day and this will work wonders for you. Also floss!” Key ingredients: fluoride, potassium nitrate | Available flavors: mint

3 The Best With More Natural Ingredients Tom's of Maine Whole Care Natural Toothpaste, 4 Oz. (3-Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Although many “natural” toothpastes don't contain fluoride, given how important it is for strengthening enamel, Tom’s of Maine enamel toothpaste offers the best of both worlds. Its formula contains many plant-derived ingredients, like xylitol and carrageenan, while still including essential enamel strengtheners like fluoride and calcium carbonate. With an average score of 4.7 out of five stars on Amazon after over 10,000 reviews, Tom’s of Maine’s formula is the best natural toothpaste for restoring enamel. Plus, it's free of chemicals like SLS and triclosan, is cruelty-free and vegan, and boasts a delightful cinnamon-clove flavor. For those who want a bit more of a fresh aftertaste, the toothpaste is also available in spearmint, peppermint, and wintermint. According to a reviewer: “This clove cinnamon toothpaste has been great. The taste is excellent (if you like clove & cinnamon, of course), not overwhelming. After a few days of use, I noticed my morning breath wasn’t as bad as it was, & my teeth weren’t as painful & sensitive (I have receding gums & some cavities that still need to be dealt with). Would recommend for anyone with sensitive teeth & gums!” Key ingredients: fluoride, calcium carbonate | Free of: SLS | Available flavors: spearmint, cinnamon clove, peppermint, wintermint