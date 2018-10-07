By now, you've heard plenty of dentists talk about the importance of keeping a consistent oral hygiene routine. But just as important as brushing your teeth twice a day, is brushing with the right toothpaste. And for many (read: most) people, that means using one of the best fluoride toothpastes.

According to the American Dental Association, fluoride is one of the most necessary ingredients to help prevent tooth decay. That's not a huge surprise to hear, especially given that fluoride has been used for decades as the top cavity-fighting and enamel-strengthening agent in toothpastes. In fact, it's considered so important that the American Dental Association won't give a toothpaste brand their official ADA Seal of Approval unless it contains fluoride.

But, first, some background. There are three types of FDA-approved fluorides to prevent tooth decay: stannous fluoride, sodium fluoride, and sodium monofluorophosphate. Stannous fluoride has been in use since the 1950s and can protect against gingivitis, plaque, and tooth sensitivity. But it can also stain your teeth, which is why until recent years, it had fallen out of favor. Most modern toothpastes contain sodium fluoride or sodium monofluorophosphate, however unlike stannous fluoride, these fluorides only provide cavity protection.

But there is more to a good toothpaste than just fluoride. Whether you want a formula with whitening power, one that’s gluten-free and vegan, or a great toothpaste for gums, there are options for a variety of oral hygiene needs. To help you find the right one for you, I've done the research and outlined the best fluoride toothpastes, below. Keep scrolling — you're one step closer to a healthy, cavity-free smile.

1 A Fluoride Toothpaste Made With Teeth-Whitening Hydrogen Peroxide Colgate Optic White Advanced Teeth Whitening Toothpaste with Fluoride (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Active Ingredients: Sodium Monofluorophosphate, 1.14% Colgate’s Optic White Advanced toothpaste is formulated with sodium monofluorophosphate for cavity protection, along with 2% hydrogen peroxide that works to whiten teeth and remove stubborn stains, while remaining totally safe on tooth enamel. Colgate's complete oral care formula is designed to prevent plaque build-up and fight tartar or other germs inside your mouth. With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon (and over 15,000 ratings in total), this toothpaste is a fan-favorite. According to one reviewer: “ I saw results after the first use. I have purchased other toothpaste whitening products and paid 15.00 to 20.00 per tube. They did not work. So someone suggested this Colgate product to me. I was shocked as immediately there was a change in the color of my teeth. I truly was pleasantly surprised.”

2 A Toothpaste For Strengthening Enamel & Sensitive Teeth Roll over image to zoom in PRONAMEL Sensodyne Pronamel Strong and Bright Enamel Toothpaste (1-Pack) Amazon $7 See On Amazon Active Ingredients: Sodium Fluoride, 0.315%; Potassium Nitrate 5% Sensodyne's Pronamel gentle whitening toothpaste features sodium fluoride for cavity protection and potassium nitrate to help deliver minerals to the tooth enamel surface to re-harden weakened enamel. Plus, unlike most whitening toothpastes, this one is designed to be less abrasive — it even reduces teeth and gum sensitivity, according to thousands of loyal customers. According to one reviewer: “For anyone who has developed tooth sensitivities, Sensodyne and especially Pronamel, is invaluable. Using their toothpastes, full-time, solved my issues, so I no longer have to avoid hot and cold liquids, or any foods. The added benefit of whitening is a major bonus, especially when you know it won't strip your enamel, like other products.”

3 A Stannous Fluoride Toothpaste For Gum Health Crest Gum Detoxify (3-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Active Ingredients: Stannous Fluoride, 0.454% Crest's Gum Detoxify toothpaste is formulated with stannous fluoride, which means not only does it offer cavity protection, it also treats gingivitis and hypersensitivity. But what sets this stannous fluoride toothpaste apart from similar formulas, is that — thanks to its foamy formula — it can penetrate up to 4 millimeters below the gum line for a deeper clean and longer-lasting protection. Note that stannous fluoride can cause staining, however; and while this formula was designed to circumvent this issue, it's still best to see your dentist regularly. According to one reviewer: “It’s been over 6 months since I started using Crest Gum Detoxify. My teeth are healthier than they have ever been, and to my surprise, my teeth are whiter and there are no stains. I was only concerned about the health of my teeth, so the fact that the teeth appear to be whiter is a very surprising bonus! Thank you Crest Gum Detoxify!”

4 A Natural Formula That's Vegan & Gluten-Free Hello Naturally Whitening Fluoride Toothpaste (4-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Active Ingredients: Sodium Monofluorophosphate, 0.76% For a formula packed with natural ingredients, Hello’s fluoride toothpaste is a powerhouse choice that's vegan, gluten-free, and not tested on animals. For $16, you'll get four 4.2-ounce tubes of the whitening paste in a farm grown mint flavor. This option can whiten teeth, prevent cavities, and strengthen enamel, all while using a gentle, all-natural formula that's free of peroxide, dyes, artificial flavors, or preservatives. Many shoppers with SLS allergies turn to this toothpaste, as well. With a 4.7-star rating on Amazon, fans concur, this toothpaste is a hit. According to one reviewer: “Let me just say WOW does this stuff blow every other brand out of the water. The toothpaste is perfect: not overly minty but still makes your breath fresh. [...] My dentist recommended using either a toothpaste and/or mouthwash that has fluoride so this combo is perfect. The whitening aspect is a bonus too.”