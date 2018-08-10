Studies have shown that half of all adult Americans may suffer from gum disease. So if you've finally come around to one of the best toothpaste for gums, you'll be happy to know there are plenty of great choices that fight gingivitis, aka inflammation of the gums. But, what do doctors recommend?

According to dentist Dr. Lee Gause, founder of Smile Design Manhattan, the ingredients you find in toothpaste vary greatly, in particular because different people need different things. His recommendation? "Someone with a family predisposition to gum disease may want something with stannous fluoride." If you're not familiar, stannous fluoride is a type of fluoride, a mineral often found in toothpaste or tap water, with antibacterial properties. This means it fights against gum disease and protects against cavities. But, it does have a drawback: People who use the ingredient may find themselves more prone to tooth stains.

And, while fluorides are considered generally safe to consume, holistically-oriented people may be concerned about the effect of long-term exposure and prefer to skip it all together. If that describes you, you can find a fluoride-free toothpaste that's still beneficial for gums.

However, when searching out the best toothpaste for periodontal disease, Dr. Guase says it’s important to consult with your dentist to find out what formulation may work best for your individual needs. For serious cases of periodontitis, for example, you may want to consider a prescription-only toothpaste.

This is a lot to consider, so to help you out these are the best toothpaste for gums you can buy over the counter.

1 The Overall Best: Parodontax Clean Mint Toothpaste Parodontax Clean Mint Toothpaste for Bleeding Gums (3-Pack), 3.4 Oz. Each Amazon $15 See On Amazon What makes Parodontax the overall best toothpaste for gingivitis and bleeding gums is the key ingredient stannous fluoride. Unlike the more commonly found sodium fluoride, stannous fluoride is clinically proven to be 40% more effective at reducing bleeding gums, which is often the first sign of gum disease. According to some of the product's rave Amazon reviewers, using Parodontax toothpaste has helped heal or reduce their gum inflammation significantly. And if reviewers and ingredients don't convince you, rest assured Paradontax is a company that specializes in toothpaste for gum disease and gingivitis. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I've had bleeding gums for about 5 years. I never really thought that toothpaste could help my gums so much. They are MUCH less swollen and bleeding after just 5 uses!!!! It really gets rid of plaque under the gums. The price on Amazon is MUCH cheaper in the pharmacy as well!”

2 The Best Basic All-In-One Toothpaste: Colgate Total Colgate Total Stripe Gel Toothpaste, 4.8 Oz. Amazon $4 See On Amazon A Jack of all trades, the Colgate Total gel toothpaste uses stannous fluoride to fight the bacteria that cause gum inflammation and bleeding, but it also addresses a whole host of concerns, including plaque, tartar, gingivitis, weakened maintenance, bad breath, and even sensitivity. In fact, it even has some whitening properties. While it likely won’t offer as much sensitivity relief and whitening results as toothpastes specifically formulated for those tasks, it’s a great all-around pick that does a good job on multiple fronts. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This product does what it is meant to do. It made my teeth and gums feel great. The taste is good and makes my breath smell good. I feel like my teeth are really clean and appears to have whitened.”

3 The Best Fluoride-Free Toothpaste For Gums: The Natural Dentist The Natural Dentist Healthy Gums Toothpaste, 5 Oz. Amazon $5 See On Amazon While there are many natural toothpastes on the market, there aren't many that also claim to improve gum health. That's what makes The Natural Dentist toothpaste a great pick for holistically minded people. Instead of using stannous fluoride, it contains aloe vera, which is thought to help reduce gum inflammation. Botanicals like myrrh extract and sage oil round out the formula, and it’s free of abrasives, artificial fillers, and sodium lauryl sulfate. The peppermint flavor will leave your mouth feeling fresh and clean. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I really liked the flavor and it made my mouth feel fresh. My gums stopped bleeding in three days so it really works. I have never had a cavity so I was looking for a quick and permanent remedy. This is a fabulous product.”

4 The Best Deep-Cleaning Formula: Crest Gum Detoxify Crest Gum Detoxify Deep Clean Toothpaste (3-Pack), 4.1 Oz. Each Amazon $18 See On Amazon If you’re looking for a serious clean, the Crest Gum Detoxify toothpaste uses an activated foam formulation to target hard-to-reach places — like your gum line — where it neutralizes plaque bacteria and fights gingivitis. It also cools gums during and after brushing, which can help soothe tenderness and irritation. Made with stannous fluoride, it has a mild, non-minty flavor and boasts a stellar 4.8-star overall rating after 26,000 reviews. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I have very sensitive and prematurely receding gums which lead to multiple cleanings at the dentist. This toothpaste is great because it really does get deep into your gums. The rich foam works its magic and leaves your breath nice and fresh. I think I’ve found my favorite product!”

5 The Best For Sensitive Teeth: Sensodyne Rapid Relief Sensodyne Rapid Relief Toothpaste (3-Pack), 3.4 Oz. Each Amazon $17 See On Amazon If you have sensitive teeth and gum concerns, the Sensodyne Rapid Relief toothpaste can handle them both, and it’s highly rated by Amazon reviewers. The mint-flavored toothpaste is formulated with stannous fluoride to support gum health, and it also creates a protective layer of exposed dentin — this protects nerves from uncomfortable sensations like heat, cold, acid, and sweets. According to Sensodyne, you’ll experience relief from sensitivity within three days, as long as you brush twice daily. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This stuff works. Give it a few days! I’ve been having terrible sensitivity (thanks to braces and rubber bands that wore down the enamel on my teeth about two decades ago). I’m talking, pain while eating basically anything, even when I touched my tooth with my toothbrush. I’ve been using this toothpaste twice a day for the last week, and I feel almost back to normal. I was able to drink ice water without cringing. Highly recommended!”

6 The Best Whitening Toothpaste: Colgate Renewal Gum Toothpaste Colgate Whitening Restoration Gum Renewal Toothpaste (2-Pack), 3 Oz. Each Amazon $11 See On Amazon Colgate’s Renewal toothpaste revitalizes gums with the help of stannous fluoride, but — since stannous fluoride can increase discoloration — it includes whitening ingredients to brighten teeth and prevent future staining. The mint-flavored paste-and-gel formula neutralizes plaque bacteria, which can help reverse gum disease damage in its early stages. This, in turn, can help prevent gum bleeding. Like most whitening toothpastes, results will be less dramatic than using a separate whitening treatment, but it’s great for subtle results and to prevent future stains. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Gave me slow but steady results. If you're looking for fast whitening results this may not be right for you. The whitening was gradual for me over many uses. The toothpaste itself is nice. Good consistency, and taste. Left my sensitive gums feeling good after.”

7 The Best For Both Enamel & Gums: Crest Gum & Enamel Repair Crest Gum & Enamel Repair Toothpaste (3-Pack), 4.1 Oz. Each Amazon $15 See On Amazon This two-in-one formula from Crest works to repair both the gums and tooth enamel. The paste deeply penetrates teeth to strengthen weakened enamel, while amino acids work to promote gum healing and treat gingivitis in just seven days. The minty toothpaste also reduces plaque and has whitening benefits to keep teeth bright and prevent stains. Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Best toothpaste. I used this for what its name says: to help repair my gums and enamel. It has made a huge difference ! I would definitely recommend it!”