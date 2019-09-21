If you spend a lot of time standing in your kitchen, in front of a standing desk, or really anywhere else, it’s time to make an upgrade to an anti-fatigue mat. The best anti-fatigue kitchen provide super stable support and lots of cushioning in order to help reduce the stress on the body that can come from standing for long periods of time. They should also be easy to clean and come in a size that makes sense for your space.

When it comes to mat thickness, your best option may vary depending on what feels best to you and how hard the floor is. For most people, a mat measuring 0.75 inches thick (at minimum) should be the best choice, but if you already have some padding (or carpeting) on your floor, a 0.5-inch mat may work just fine. Make sure that the mat is not too thick, either, which could create a tripping hazard — if your mat is on the thicker side, beveled edges and a textured surface can also help to prevent this. You’ll also want a mat that has a non-slip bottom so it stays in place.

Anti-fatigue mats come in a variety of designs and colors, as well as many different sizes, so make sure that you measure your space before selecting one. If you walk around to different parts of your kitchen while cooking, consider buying a larger mat or several smaller mats to cover more ground. Finally, cooking can be messy work, so any mat that lives in your kitchen should be easy to clean. Look for one made from a waterproof material that’s a cinch to wipe down in case of a spill, like high-density foam or faux leather.

It’s worth mentioning that if you’re experiencing fatigue while standing, it’s always a good idea to consult your physician, and an anti-fatigue mat alone may not solve the problem entirely. For the best results, you should also make an effort to regularly wear supportive, well-cushioned shoes that are comfortable for standing.

To help you in your search for the ultimate kitchen comfort mat, here is a selection of highly rated anti-fatigue mats on Amazon.

1 A Popular Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat With Over 25,000 Reviews: Sky Mats Anti-Fatigue Mat Sky Mats Anti-Fatigue Mat Amazon $42 See On Amazon This anti-fatigue mat from Sky Mat offers the perfect combination of support and softness — and with more than 25,000 reviews and a stellar 4.7-star rating overall, it’s clear that Amazon reviewers love how the mat feels under their feet. The 0.75-inch-thick mat is made from a dense, comfortable foam and is covered with a faux leather exterior, making cleaning a breeze — just wipe it down with a wet cloth and you are good to go. The beveled-edge design and nonslip bottom help to prevent tripping. Plus, this mat also has a lifetime replacement warranty in case it gets damaged, and comes in ten different color and pattern options. Helpful Amazon review: “If you spend hours in the kitchen like we do, you need to give your feet a break. My feet would ache so bad after baking, and my back and hips would be sore. This is no longer the case! This mat is the most comfortable mat we have ever owned, and I have tried many over the years.” Available sizes: 20 x 32 inches, 20 x 39 inches, 24 x 70 inches

2 An Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat In A Wide Range Of Colors: ComfiLife Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat ComfiLife Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat Amazon $42 See On Amazon Truly take your pick of a whole rainbow of colors with this ComfiLife floor mat. It comes in 13 solid color options ranging from subdued gray or beige to bright red, mustard, or teal. It’s super comfy, too, with 3/4 inch of high-density foam to stand on. It has a waterproof and stain-resistant exterior that’s a cinch to wipe clean, plus a non-slip bottom and beveled edges that won’t curl. It’s also backed by more than 19,000 Amazon reviewers, who collectively give it an impressive overall rating of 4.8 stars. Choose from three different sizes. Helpful Amazon review: “Bought this for the kitchen to use while cooking and doing dishes. It has stopped my feet from hurting when working in the kitchen. Very comfortable! Also easy to clean. Anything that falls on it can just be wiped up. It stays in place and does not slip & slide all over the floor.” Available sizes: 20 x 32 inches, 20 x 39 inches, 24 x 70 inches

3 A Low Profile Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat In Lots Of Fun Designs: J&V TEXTILES Chef Series Anti-Fatigue Mat J&V TEXTILES Chef Series Anti-Fatigue Mat Amazon $26 See On Amazon The variety of adorable illustrations and patterns of these anti-fatigue mats will be a standout design feature in your kitchen. But don’t worry, just because these mats are super cute doesn’t mean they aren’t still super effective. The 0.5-inch mat, although slightly thinner than the other options, still provides cushioning for your feet during even prolonged periods of standing, especially if your floor isn’t too hard. Beveled edges help to prevent tripping, while the nonskid backing holds the mat in place for extra safety. And cleanup? It’s super simple. Spot-clean the mat with a damp cloth and mild soap, then let it air dry. Helpful Amazon review: “I needed good quality and soft mats for my kitchen and came across these. They are perfect size and very comfortable to stand on while I cook or bake. They are easy to clean and stick to the floor without moving around. I also thought the design was cute. I was so pleased I bought a second one. Definitely recommend.” Available sizes: 18 x 30 inches, 24 x 36 inches

4 An Extra-Thick Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat: FEATOL Anti-Fatigue Mat FEATOL Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat Amazon $35 See On Amazon You’ll surely let out an “ahhh” every time you step onto this extra-thick anti-fatigue mat from FEATOL. This 0.9-inch thick mat is thicker than other options and made from polyurethane foam that provides a lot of cushioning to support your body during long periods of standing. While the extra thickness does present more of a potential tripping hazard, the low-angle beveled edges help to reduce this, while the nonslip bottom keeps the mat in place. The faux leather polyurethane top of the mat is textured for a better grip. This mat has a 4.7-star rating overall on Amazon, from more than 2,000 reviews, and reviewers suggest that it’s super comfortable and easy to wipe clean. Choose from four different colors. Helpful Amazon review: “I chose these because they were 9/10th of an inch thick...thicker than any of the other options we found. The material is perfect for the kitchen, you can drop any sort of liquid on them and it wipes right off without leaving any stains. The padding is excellent. At first we thought it was a bit too stiff but after standing on it (barefoot) for a few seconds, you feel it release slightly and it provides the perfect amount of support for us.” Available sizes: 20 x 32 inches, 20 x 39 inches

5 A Long, Antique-Look Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat: ACOMFY Long Kitchen Comfort Floor Pad AMCOMFY Long Kitchen Comfort Floor Pad Amazon $84 See On Amazon Cover a lot of ground in comfort and style with this anti-fatigue mat from AMCOMFY. While it’s also available in 32- and 39-inch-long varieties, the biggest version is a whopping 70 inches long (that’s more than 5 and a half feet) so you can cushion a longer area of kitchen workspace. Each of the four available colors has a pretty vintage-inspired design that will blend in with your kitchen while looking legitimately stylish. The mat has 3/4 inch of cushioning but the manufacturer doesn’t explicitly name the specific material it’s made from. Amazon reviewers report it feels like rubber or foam and is so nice to stand on that they wish their whole kitchen floor was made of the same material. The mat has beveled edges, a non-skid backing, and can be wiped to clean (though you should avoid washing it with soap or a vacuum cleaner). Helpful Amazon review: “The angled edges are wide enough to make a nice, low angle so I don't trip on it and it doesn't make me feel unstable if I'm standing on an edge. As for comfort...wow. I wish I could have my whole kitchen padded like this! I now have my favorite working spot and hate to step off of this, it feels soo good on my feet. I'm thinking of ordering another, smaller mat in addition to this one.” Available sizes: 20 x 32 inches, 20 x 39 inches, 24 x 70 inches

6 An Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat That’s Super Customizable: QSY Home Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat QSY Home Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat Amazon $46 See On Amazon Vary the size, color or pattern, style, and even thickness with this anti-fatigue floor mat from QSY. The PVC foam mat comes in four sizes, two of which are available in both 1/2- or 3/4-inch thicknesses (the rest are only 1/2-inch thick). There are also 17 different colors and patterns to choose from, which is a lot even though not every size comes in every design. Depending on the style you’ll also find beveled edges, as well as a non-slip backing and a waterproof, stain-resistant construction that’s easy to wipe clean with a cloth. Helpful Amazon review: “This rug is so soft! Very supportive. I used to always have foot and back pain after being in the kitchen too long and it’s really helped with that.” Available sizes: 18 x 30 inches (1/2-inch), 20 x 30 inches (1/2-inch or 3/4-inch), 20 x 39 inches (1/2-inch or 3/4-inch), 20 x 55 inches (1/2-inch)

7 A Memory Foam Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat: Therapedic Memory Foam Floor Standing Mat Therapedic Memory Foam Floor Standing Mat Amazon $28 See On Amazon For the ultimate in comfort, try this memory foam anti-fatigue mat, which uses Comfort Core technology, aka supportive layered foam that you often see in products like mattresses, comfy seat cushions, and insoles. The mat is made from a blend of PVC, polyurethane, and rubber for a firm, supportive high-density foam feel that’s super comfortable. It’s 3/4 inch thick and comes in just one size, 20 x 32 inches. It also has a beveled edge, non-slip back, and can be wiped clean. Stain resistance, not to mention a lifetime warranty, offer peace of mind. Choose from two colors, gray or taupe. Helpful Amazon review: “Great product! Very thick and comfortable. Reduces fatigue and pain from standing in front of sink for daily activities. Well worth the money and will buy again.” Available size: 20 x 32 inches