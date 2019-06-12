Even if you're using a state-of-the-art espresso machine, coupled with the best beans, you still need a great grinder to bring it all together for the perfect shot. The best coffee grinders for espresso maximize the flavor and aroma of the bean, and elevate your standard latte to something bordering on nirvana.

So, what separates an exceptional espresso grinder from a just mediocre one? It all comes down to a consistently fine grind, and the way to achieve that is to look for a grinder that uses burrs instead of blades. Burr grinders use two revolving, serrated plates, or burrs, instead of a single propeller blade. Because of that double pulverizing action, a burr grinder can achieve a uniform grind every time. There are both conical burr grinders and flat burr grinders, but they both get the job done equally well.

The next thing you need to consider is whether you prefer an automatic or manual grinder. Automatics are generally more expensive but reliably quick. While artisans will appreciate the craft that comes with a manual grinder, the process only nets a cup at a time, and as the Wirecutter put it, "the grind speed feels glacial." That being said, if you have limited counter space or want a grinder that can travel, a compact manual might be the way to go.

Last but not least, it's time to talk about price. High-quality espresso grinders aren't cheap, but those immersed in craft-coffee culture swear they're worth every penny of the investment. Yet, if you're on a tight budget, it's still possible to snag a functional burr grinder for around $50. It may not have the all the different settings that a premium model would, but the end result is still freshly ground beans, and that will always beat pre-ground.

With all that in mind, it's time to shop for the best espresso grinder for you. The ones below cover a range of different price points and come highly rated on Amazon.

1 The Best Overall: Breville Smart Grinder Pro Breville BCG820BSSXL The Smart Grinder Pro Coffee Bean Grinder Amazon $199.95 See on Amazon If you're looking for the best espresso grinder that's both easy to use and extremely versatile, try the Breville Smart Grinder Pro. With 60 precise grind settings for everything from an ultra-fine espresso to a coarse French Press, you can achieve perfect results, no matter what kind of coffee you want. Its intuitive LCD screen lets you program in grind setting, time, and dose (i.e. number of shots or cups). It uses stainless steel conical burrs that are designed to minimize grinding heat so your cup tastes the way it should. Plus, it lets you grind directly into the filter of your choice or into the included container. What fans are saying: "This is perfect for making any type of coffee. [...] It makes sense to me, being a chemist. The pressure during crushing makes a substantial difference during the process and extracting the nuances of flavors. [...]I love it because I can grind directly into my espresso filter, apply my coffee leveler (or whatever the geeks call it) and mount it to the machine. It's very easy to clean because any spill will end up in the easily removable bottom tray which you can then empty into your filter. It looks very professional, not cheap. Yes, it's still mostly plastic but it's very sturdy. Great choice.”

2 The Runner Up: Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder Amazon $170 See on Amazon If you're a grinding newbie, you can't go wrong with the Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder. It's a reliable workhorse that's straightforward to use — you can be up and grinding with basically the twist of a knob. It comes with 40 grind settings for a range of brew options, from espresso to drip. It features quality, alloy steel conical burrs that will accurately grind for many years. However, should you need a new part, Amazon reviewers raved about the customer service. It's worth noting that while this machine is generally considered to be one of the best coffee grinder for beginners, it is a touch loud according to reviewers, and for an extra fine grind, you may want to spend slightly more money to get the Breville. What fans are saying: "A very awesome grinder. I can now enjoy my coffee fresh every time. Very simple to use for beginners. Parts are available every time in case something fails. I didn't know coffee could be grounded into a powdery texture."

3 Editor’s Choice: Capresso Infinity Conical Burr Grinder Capresso Infinity Conical Burr Grinder Amazon $98 See On Amazon An under-$100 conical burr grinder with the ability to reach a fineness level suitable for Turkish coffee and espresso, it’s easy to see why the Capresso Infinity grinder has earned a loyal fanbase (it’s won the hearts of Bustle editors and reviewers alike, with more than 7,000 Amazon ratings and counting). It offers 16 grind settings and it even has a timer feature that you can program for 5 to 60 seconds so you don’t have to hover near the machine. The included canister can house 4 ounces of ground beans. One reviewer described the steel conical burrs as such: “The burrs do their job excellently! It gives me a flawless, consistent grind before pushing it into the final chamber.” You get a cleaning brush with your order to keep those burrs clean. Editor Praise: Bustle Commerce Editor Jen Fiegel says, “I drink a lot of coffee and the many other coffee grinders I've used start clogging or having other issues after a year or two. I'm on year three with this one and it's still going strong. Plus, it's super easy to adjust the setting so it's as good for French press coffee as it is for espresso or drip.”

4 The Cult Favorite: Cuisinart Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill Cuisinart DBM-8 Supreme Grind Automatic Burr Mill Amazon $57 See On Amazon Boasting more than 25,000 ratings, the Cuisinart Supreme Grind automatic burr mill is one of the best-selling machines on Amazon. It features a burr mill (although not conical burrs) that promise uniformity whether you want an ultra-fine for espresso or ultra-coarse. You can choose from 18 different grind settings to find just the one you’re looking for. The grinder automatically shuts off when the grind is complete so you don’t have to babysit the machine in the morning. What fans are saying: “I use this little machine a lot. It grinds great. I'm not an expert, but I'm pretty sure the grind is perfect for espresso. That's all I use it for. You have to clean it regularly for it to work good. For the price it's great because I use it so much and I haven't had any issues. I have a super automatic espresso machine but I can't put my flavored beans into the machine because they have too many oils on them. So I put them in this grinder and it works great. Because of the oils on the beans it does get clogged up a bit but you just have to clean it out and it works fine.”

5 The Budget Pick: Secura Electric Burr Coffee Grinder Mill Secura Electric Burr Coffee Grinder Mill Amazon $39 See on Amazon Many coffee geeks will argue that if you're going to buy a grinder, it's worth going all in, but this affordable coffee grinder from Secura is a smart choice for anyone who might not be ready to fully commit to a pricier machine. With a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, this small burr grinder is simple and efficient (although a bit noisy!). It boasts 17 grinding options, so you can customize your grind from extremely fine to coarse, and a one-push grinding process. The grinding disc and container are detachable for easy cleaning, and there's even a bonus cleaning brush included. What fans are saying: "We love our espresso drinks and could never get a good enough grind with our blade grinders. This automatically makes a fine grind, and is adjustable.”