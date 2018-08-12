These Compression Packing Cubes Are The Perfect Gift For The Traveler In Your Life

Packing for vacation can be the worst but there is one thing that makes it easier: packing cubes. These space-savers, keep you organized, and allow you to bring more stuff on your trip. If you’ve never tried them, trust me when I say that having the best compression packing cubes will change your life.

That said, there are things to keep in mind when shopping for these coveted travel accessories. First, consider their durability. How long do you plan to have them? If you want a high-quality set of cubes you can keep for years, you might want to invest a bit of money and get some that are well-made and constructed from premium materials. If you just need something cheap for an upcoming work trip, you could opt for a less durable but more affordable option.

Another thing to consider is weight. Do you prefer packing cubes that are a little bulkier but feel thicker and more solid? Or would you rather have cubes that are thinner and weigh less? Another factor to think about is the weather. If you’re just traveling from airplane to hotel, you don’t need them to be resistant to weather. If you plan to take them camping in the woods or backpacking through humid countries, on the other hand, you’ll want something that's water-resistant or even fully waterproof. To help you decide, I’ve made a list of the best compression packing cubes of all types and styles.

In a hurry? Here are the best compression packing cubes:

1. The Best Overall: Gonex Compression Packing Cubes

2. The Best Value: Bigfoot Outdoor Products Packing Compression Cubes

3. The Most Durable: LeanTravel Compression Packing Cubes

4. The Lightest: Eagle Creek Pack It Specter Compression Cube Set

Also Great: A Waterproof Dry Sack That Reviewers Say Compresses Their Belongings Down

1 The Best Overall: Gonex Compression Packing Cubes Gonex Compression Packing Cubes Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made with ultra-smooth nylon, these high-quality packing cubes feature a compression zipper that allows you to expand them wider to pack in more clothes and then zip them down tightly to save space. The breezy mesh panel makes them breathable, reducing odor so you can put dirty or damp clothes inside them without worrying they'll start to smell. They have easy-carry webbing and convenient handles on top of each one. Best of all, the five-pack comes in a perfect assortment of sizes including a large for jackets and sweaters, a medium for T-shirts, a small for socks or underwear, a miniature for cosmetics, and a long, slim cube for random accessories. And, if you're not in the market for a set of five, this pack is available for less money in sets of three and one cubes. One reviewer writes: "The compression bags were outstanding. For years, I have used those take-air-out with vacuum cleaner bags for compression purposes, and invariably they fail all too quickly. All you need with these, is to be attentive to keeping the material out of the zipper path, and voila, fast and very effective. I went on an international trip recently with carry-on only as a result of using these bags. Very happy."

2 The Best Value: Bigfoot Outdoor Products Packing Compression Cubes Bigfoot Outdoor Products Packing Compression Cubes (3-Pack) Amazon $10 See On Amazon For a quarter of the price of the overall best option above, you can get these affordable zip-up bags. This five-pack is made with quality materials and features a durable and snag-proof compression zipper to expand and compress your items. The fabric is fairly lightweight and these packs come in two different colors. And while, no, these packing cubes won't last quite as long as some of the others on the list, you won't find a more affordable set with quite so many glowing reviews anywhere else. One reviewer writes: "These little things can hold a lot. A whole lot. One large bag held 4 layering t's, 4 shirts to go over them, and 2 skirts. The second held a similar amount for my daughter. In the small bag, I put a sweater and a couple more things. Like other compression bags, you have to zip carefully, so as not to catch the zipper on the fabric if you are packing them very full. The zippers look strong, and so far, hold well. When filled, they were exactly the right size to fit in a 40 liter carry-on, with room for toiletries and electronics."

3 The Most Durable: LeanTravel Compression Packing Cubes LeanTravel Compression Packing Cubes Amazon $25 See On Amazon These top-grade packing cubes are constructed with high-quality polyester material that will last a long time, as well as reinforced edges for extra durability. The thick fabric is tough enough that you can toss them around in your luggage without fear of them puncturing, ripping, or tearing. The compression zipper, which showcases easy, anti-snag technology, packs clothes down tightly to save space and free up room. And, with six cubes for the price, these are actually a steal. One reviewer writes: "These are great! I have been raving about them to all of my family and friends! I am someone who loves to be organized/have decluttered spaces, and when traveling there is no exception. [...] These travel cubes made it so easy for me to pack my clothing and truly compressed the size of what I had packed.

4 The Lightest: Eagle Creek Pack It Specter Compression Cube Set Eagle Creek Pack It Specter Compression Cube Set Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you're looking to add the least amount of weight to your travel bag, these ultra-lightweight packing cubes allow you to compress and organize your pack without adding any extra bulk. Constructed with feather-light silnylon ripstop fabric, the bags are so thin you can barely tell they're in your bag. The silky, translucent material is surprisingly tough, especially given that they weight less than 2 ounces. The cubes, which come in white, green, blue, and black colors, are great for backpacking too. One reviewer writes: "Love these packing cubes!" said one excited Amazon user. "I take them on all of my adventures! ... They fit almost everything that I need and keep me well organized."