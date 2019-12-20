If you wake up feeling overheated or find your pajamas and sheets drenched in your own sweat, it may not be because you're wearing too many layers or have the thermostat too high. There's a good chance you could be experiencing episodes of extreme perspiration and could benefit from trying out one of the best cooling pillows for night sweats.

The term night sweats refers to repeated and excessive sweating during sleep. According to WebMD, some of the known causes of night sweats are: menopause, certain medications, bacterial infections, hypoglycemia, and hormone conditions.

If you think you could be suffering from severe night sweats, you should seek help from your medical provider.

Of course, night sweats may not stem from an underlying medical condition, and you may also just be a hot sleeper. Either way, a cooling pillow is a great way to help improve your overall quality of sleep.

Before you shop for one, though, there are two key types you should consider:

Shredded memory foam: The main benefit to shredded memory foam over solid is that you can often customize the thickness to meet your needs (some models let you add or remove foam from the inside). Shredded memory foam is also more breathable overall, which provides additional comfort. Some of these models also come infused with a cooling gel to keep your head and neck cooler longer.

Solid memory foam: These are what you probably think of when it comes to traditional memory foam pillows— they are still squishy but often feel more firm and supportive making them especially good for those who have neck or shoulder pain. To ensure a solid version will be able to keep you cool at bedtime, however, you may want to look for the kinds with a with an added gel layer, which provides additional temperature-regulating benefits.

Another thing to keep in mind is the type of material your pillow's casing is made from. Some fabrics like cotton or satin are known to absorb heat, so you'll want to avoid those if possible. Instead, consider a more breathable fabric like bamboo. It has antimicrobial properties and is naturally hypoallergenic, so can be much more gentle overall.

Whether you sleep on your side, back, or stomach, the best cooling pillows for hot sleepers included below will suit every kind of sleeper and hopefully help you give the peaceful night's rest you deserve.

1 The Best Cooling Pillow For All Sleep Positions COOP Home Goods Eden Shredded Memory Foam Pillow with Cooling Gel Amazon $80 See on Amazon This gel-infused Eden pillow from COOP is stuffed with shredded memory foam making it fully adjustable so you can create your own optimal sleep environment. The foam itself that's been certified by CertiPUR-US, which means it's free from chemicals and other potentially harmful ingredients (like phthalates, formaldehyde, and heavy metals). It's also hypoallergenic and resistant to dust mites. This pillow has received top accolades from industry experts like Good Housekeeping because it excels at being just as comfy as it is cooling. Nearly 2,000 Amazon reviewers agree: "I am a rotation sleeper. Sometimes on my sides and sometimes on my back and I move around a lot. This pillow works for all positions for me with no issues," reports one. The case itself also provides a value add to hot sleepers — users say the material is soft, breathable and "very very cool." If there's one downside to this pillow, it's that it can potentially arrive with a slight chemical smell. This is very common for memory foam and the manufacturer provides detailed instructions on how to successfully get rid of it. Aside from letting it air out for a few days, you can also choose to separately wash and dry both the inserts and the case on a delicate cycle. One person wrote, "It's amazingly comfortable and supportive; the best pillow I've ever had despite the smell! And, as I said, the smell completely went away after a week. Worth it." Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I sleep very hot due to some medicine I'm taking. I tend to wake up in sweats very often. Sometimes my entire back, neck and head are soaked when I wake. I decided to try this pillow since it was supposed to be cooling.First, the cooling... it works. I've been using this for weeks and haven't woken up covered in sweat once! It feels much cooler to the touch than my other pillow and so far it's been fantastic. Comfort has been even better than my other shredded-foam pillow. [...] I'm not just impressed with this pillow, I'm straight up blown away! This is the best pillow I've ever used in my life by a long shot! I'm so happy with this pillow and can not recommend it enough!" Available sizes: queen, king

2 The Best Cooling Pillow For Side & Back Sleepers Xtreme Comforts Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, Standard Amazon $50 See on Amazon This pillow was named "The Best Pillow for Side Sleepers" by Wirecutter because of how supportive it is. Similar to our first pick, it's also made with removable CertiPUR-US-certified shredded memory foam, allowing you more control over how it conforms to the contours of your neck. The cover is also made with bamboo, which provides improved air circulation and breathability. While it doesn't have a cooling gel layer, many reviewers say it's still able to keep their body temperature at the optimal level. One customer wrote, "Extremely satisfied with the pillow. I'm a side and back sleeper and have been in search of a pillow that actually supports my neck." And if you really want to make your bed a cozy haven, consider adding the body pillow version, too. It's worth pointing out that there is potential for this pillow have a subtle chemical scent upon first taking it out of its packaging. As mentioned above, that's typical of memory foam products and the odor will dissipate in a few days. Note that both the foam inserts and the case are machine washable. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "As far as comfort and coolness go, these are quite possibly the best pillows I've ever owned. These pillows are designed for side-sleepers and they work like a champ. My neck was fully supported while sleeping on my side. These pillows also kept cool even after several hours of sleeping. You won't be turning the pillow over to seek the cool side." Available sizes: standard, queen, king, body pillow

3 The Best Cooling Pillow For Neck Pain EPABO Contour Memory Foam Pillow, Standard Amazon $40 See on Amazon If you suffer from neck pain, this ergonomic pillow can provide much needed relief. Though it's crafted from solid memory foam, it's still customizable — if you feel the pillow is too firm in the middle where your head is cradled, there's a removable insert on the bottom ( the sides are, however, at a fixed height). The bamboo fibers weaved into the cover help increase air circulation to keep your head and neck cool. Many reviewers applaud this pillow for being able to keep their head, neck, and shoulder aligned while at the same time, keeping sweat at bay. "The memory foam quickly contours to your neck, allowing for immediate relief and a solid nights rest without pain," wrote one user. Adds another, "It is the most comfortable pillow that I ever remember sleeping on. I particularly like the removable foam piece which gives you a choice of how deep you would like the well for your head, and the foam itself is excellent quality." Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I tend to get hot and constantly flip my pillow for the cooler side. I have not had to do that with this pillow. The pillow case is thick and cool. Since using the pillow, my usual morning neck pain has improved and I'm not tossing and turning as much. I definitely recommend this pillow!" Available sizes: standard, queen

4 The Best Budget Cooling Pillow WEEKENDER Ventilated Gel Memory Foam Pillow, Standard Amazon $30 See on Amazon This gel pillow is a great option for those who want to bring another layer of comfort and chill to their bed at a wallet-friendly price. It's made with solid memory foam, so it's a little firmer than the shredded kinds. Plus, as Wirecutter says, it offers "some of the best neck and shoulder support of any solid foam pillow we slept on." In addition to being infused with a cooling gel, the foam has ventilation holes built into it, which maximizes air flow. The cover is removable and machine washable, though keep in mind the pillow itself is not. Enthusiastic Amazon review: "It cradles my head and molds to my body, while still being soft and comfortable. It holds its shape well. I never have to fluff it or mess with it in order to feel supported. It does a good job of keeping me cool, too, which is an added bonus as I live in Atlanta and the summers can be stifling!" Available sizes: standard, queen, king